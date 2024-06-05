Remembering Refaat Alareer, six months after his assassination

Refaat Alareer is an inspiration to students rising up against the Gaza genocide. Maureen Clare Murphy

Dr. Refaat Alareer was like an idol to me.

Arriving at his lectures, I felt under some pressure. His teaching style was demanding and I was unsure if I could follow everything.

His insistence on active participation challenged me.

While it was tempting to remain silent and within my comfort zone, I soon realized that sharing my thoughts and opinions in the classroom was valuable.

Before I became his student – in my third year at university – I was scared to speak up. I lacked confidence in myself.

When I wanted to express my view, I used to write it down and give it to a friend next to me.

That changed thanks to Dr. Refaat. I not only participated actively in lectures but in events outside the university.

His enthusiasm made his lectures captivating. The love he showed for the material he taught was apparent in every word he spoke, infusing each class with energy and insight.

I was never an early bird. Except for Dr. Refaat’s morning classes.

Passion

His passion for the works of William Shakespeare was especially evident.

I recall one rainy morning when only a handful of students braved the weather to attend his lecture on Othello. Rather than canceling the class, he embraced the opportunity for a more intimate discussion, weaving humor into his lecture.

His expectations were high and his disappointment was noticeable when students fell short. But beneath his strict exterior lay a passion for literature that was contagious.

Through his guidance, I discovered a newfound appreciation for poetry and Shakespeare’s plays, subjects that I had previously overlooked. Despite earning lower marks in his courses compared to others, the impact of his teaching was immeasurable.

I always wondered why Dr. Refaat gave us a harder time than other professors. One day he explained.

It was during a lecture that few students attended as there was a celebration of some sort outside the university.

“It’s easier for me not to care about your answers and give you the right one without waiting or hearing your views,” Dr. Refaat said. “But I want you to think and analyze instead of just listening and sitting on your backsides.”

He wanted us to become the best versions of ourselves as students.

I remember when Dr. Refaet posed a question in a poetry class that stumped everyone.

The whole class sat in silence until I gathered the courage to offer an answer. “Excellent, Ahmed,” he replied.

I felt an overwhelming sense of honor that Dr. Refaat remembered my name.

He will forever be etched in my memory as the ideal teacher, someone who spared no effort in nurturing his students’ growth and improvement. His dedication knew no bounds.

I still found myself intimidated by his presence as his impact extended far beyond the classroom.

His dedication to the Palestinian cause was unwavering, obvious not only in his teaching but also through his activism and writing.

He bravely talked about his beliefs and tried to pass on his feelings to his students.

He edited a book called Gaza Writes Back, a collection of short stories from young people. It offers a firsthand and intimate portrayal of life in Gaza.

Through the book, he shed light on the resilience of the people of Gaza as they navigate the complexities of Israeli oppression.

Dr. Refaat’s legacy can be discerned not only in his scholarly contributions but also in the lives he touched and the minds he shaped.

Though he may be gone, his spirit endures in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing him.

Ahmed Sbaih is a writer based in Gaza.