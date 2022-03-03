Palestine in Pictures: February 2022

A woman cries in front of the Mahrab family’s home minutes after it was demolished by Israeli authorities in al-Lydd on 6 February. Israel issued a demolition order against the house, home to 9 people, after it was rebuilt and renovated after burning down in 2013. Keren Manor ActiveStills

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during February.

Undercover forces belonging to the Israeli police’s Yamam counterterror unit raided the city of Nablus and shot dead three men on 8 February.

The slain Palestinians were identified as Ashraf Muhammad Abdalfattah Mbaslat, 21, Muhammad Raed Hussein Dakheel, 22 and Adham Mabrouk al-Shishani, 21, all from Nablus’ Old City.

Israel claimed that the executed men had carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians near Nablus in recent weeks. No Israelis were injured in those alleged attacks, according to media.

Israel said that the men were armed and were shot after they “tried to open fire” at the undercover forces. The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem found that the Palestinians had not fired at the Israeli forces before they were killed.

“This was not an arrest operation; it was an extrajudicial killing for all intents and purposes,” B’Tselem said.

Children killed

On 13 February, Muhammad Akram Ali Taher Abu Salah, 16, was killed when soldiers fired live ammunition at protesters during a raid in Silat al-Harithiya village near Jenin. He was the first Palestinian child killed by Israeli occupation forces this year.

Soldiers had raided the village to demolish the home of a Palestinian prisoner accused of involvement in the killing of an Israeli in December. Such punitive home demolitions are a form of collective punishment – a war crime against Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation.

Days later, soldiers killed Nihad al-Barghouti, 19, during a protest in Nabi Saleh village near Ramallah. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said that there was no imminent threat to soldiers when they shot al-Barghouti in the waist.

On 22 February, Israeli soldiers shot Muhammad Rizq Shehade Salah, 13, in al-Khader village near Bethlehem.

The Israeli military stated that soldiers fired at “suspects who arrived at a location where Molotov cocktails were repeatedly thrown at Israeli vehicles recently.”

Video shows that Israeli forces stripped the boy of his clothes as he lay bleeding on the ground. The army prevented a Palestinian ambulance from reaching him, according to Defense for Children International-Palestine.

As of 2 March, Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed 11 Palestinians in the West Bank. An additional three Palestinians were fatally injured by other means during Israeli military and police operations.

Settlement outpost reauthorized

On 1 February, Israel’s attorney general reauthorized Evyatar, a settlement outpost established in May 2021 on land belonging to the Palestinian towns of Beita and Qabalan in the northern West Bank.

Several Palestinians have been killed and dozens more injured during protests against the settlement or in close proximity to them.

Also during February, an Israeli court suspended the forced eviction of a Palestinian family from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem that is being claimed by Jewish settlers.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extreme-right Israeli lawmaker, set up a makeshift “office” on the lawn outside the family’s home earlier this month, provoking confrontations during which Palestinians were brutalized by Israeli police.

A Palestinian man plants an olive tree in front of Israeli soldiers during an action in solidarity with Palestinian farmers in the West Bank village of Burin on 4 February. Two weeks earlier, settlers from the neighboring Jewish settlement outpost of Givat Ronen (close to the Jewish settlement of Yitzhar) attacked activists while planting trees in the area. Shortly after activists left, settlers with the support of the Israeli army uprooted some of the newly planted trees. Keren Manor ActiveStills

A Palestinian woman studies at the Care Association in Gaza City on 2 February. The association was established to improve the health and social conditions of older Palestinians. Ashraf Amra APA images

Israeli forces destroy water wells in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the southern West Bank on 2 February. Ihab Alami APA images

Palestinians in Gaza City protest against the session of the Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization on 6 February. The Palestinian Central Council, the second-highest decision-making body in the PLO, was scheduled to open its 31st session at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah with a speech by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. Ashraf Amra APA images

Palestinians in Gaza City protest against the session of Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization on 6 February. Palestinian Central Council, the second-highest decision-making body in the PLO, was scheduled to open at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah its 31st session with a speech by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. Mahmoud Nasser APA images

Palestinians protest against the rising prices and the cost of living in Askar refugee camp, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, on 7 February. Mohammed Nasser APA images

Palestinians inspect a bullet-riddled car in which three Palestinians were executed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus on 8 February. Shadi Jarar’ah APA images

Mourners attend the funeral of the three Palestinians executed by Israeli forces during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on 8 February. Shadi Jarar’ah APA images

Israeli soldiers repress a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron over the execution of three Palestinians in Nablus the previous day, 9 February. A general strike was observed that day in the major West Bank cities. Mamoun Wazwaz APA images

Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement, arrives in Hebron to end a quarrel between two Palestinian families, 9 February. Mamoun Wazwaz APA images

A Palestinian man reads a newspaper during a general strike in the West Bank city of Nablus a day after Israeli forces extrajudicially executed three men during a daytime raid on the city, 9 February. Shadi Jarar’ah APA images

Palestinian fighters with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the armed wing of Fatah, protest the killing of three of their comrades by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus on 10 February. Shadi Jarar’ah APA images

Palestinians enjoy a hike from Ain Samiya in Kafr Malik village in the northeast of Ramallah to the village of al-Auja near the West Bank city of Jericho on 10 February. Wajed Nobani APA images

Palestinian journalists protest in Gaza City in solidarity with Arab journalists terminated by the German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle, 13 February. The journalists were dismissed following a smear campaign by pro-Israel media. Ashraf Amra APA images

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians and activists as far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir sets up a makeshift ”office” outside the house of the Salem family, facing forced displacement from their home, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, 13 February. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Israeli police arrest a Palestinian after far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir set up a makeshift “office” outside the house of the Salem family, facing forced displacement from their home, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, 13 February. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Mayar Jaradat, daughter of Palestinian prisoner Mahmoud Jaradat, looks at the remains of her home after it was punitively demolished by Israeli forces in the village of Silat al-Harithiya near the West Bank city of Jenin on 14 February. A Palestinian was killed and 20 others were injured by Israeli gunfire during a major raid into the village after midnight. Oday Daibes APA images

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, meets with Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, in Doha, Qatar, on 14 February. Hamas Chief Office

Palestinian workers in Gaza City repair infrastructure hit by Israeli air strikes last year, 15 February. Omar Ashtawy APA images

Israeli occupation forces detain a Palestinian man during a demolition in the West Bank city of Hebron on 15 February. Mamoun Wazwaz APA images

Israeli occupation forces demolish a Palestinian structure in the West Bank city of Hebron on 15 February. Mamoun Wazwaz APA images

Palestinians carry the body of Nihad al-Bargouthi, 19, during his funeral in the village of Kafr Ayn near the West Bank city of Ramallah on 16 February. The teen was killed by Israeli soldiers during a raid in Nabi Saleh village previous day. Stringer APA images

Palestinians attend the reopening of the Samir Mansour bookshop in Gaza City after it was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike last May, 17 February. The beloved bookshop was rebuilt and restocked following an international fundraiser. Ashraf Amra APA images

Palestinians protest in solidarity with Nasser Abu Hamid, a cancer patient imprisoned by Israel, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 17 February. Abu Hamid was transferred to Israel’s Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon where he is on a ventilator, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said. Ashraf Amra APA images

Palestinians step on pictures of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir during a protest in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, in solidarity with Palestinians facing displacement in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, 17 February.

Israeli police violently disperse Palestinians and activists during a weekly demonstration in Sheikh Jarrah, the East Jerusalem neighborhood where Palestinian residents face displacement in favor of Israeli settlers, 18 February. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Palestinian protesters confront Israeli soldiers following a demonstration against settlements in the village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on 18 February. Shadi Jarar’ah APA images

Palestinian women attend at a self-defense course on the Gaza City beach, 21 February. Ashraf Amra APA images

Israeli soldiers prevent Palestinian children from heading to school in al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, on 21 February. Wajed Nobani APA images

Mourners carry the body of 13-year-old Muhammed Shehade Salah, killed by Israeli troops, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 23 February. Ahmad Tayem APA images

Farah Brahma harvests roses at her greenhouse in Anza village, near the West Bank city of Jenin, on 23 February. Shadi Jarar’ah APA images

Hisham Abu Hawash is greeted by supporters in the village of Dura, near the West Bank city of Hebron, upon his release from Israeli prison following a 141-day hunger strike, 24 February. Mamoun Wazwaz APA images

Israeli soldiers repress a demonstration commemorating the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre near a gate leading to Hebron’s Shuhada Street on 25 February. A Jewish settler from the US gunned down 29 Palestinian worshippers at the mosque on 25 February 1994. Mamoun Wazwaz APA images

Palestinian schoolchildren protest against the daily attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers against them in al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village south of Nablus in the West Bank, 27 February. Wajed Nobani APA images

Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, protest against a speech prepared by French President Emmanuel Macron and delivered by Prime Minister Jean Castex declaring that Jerusalem is the “eternal capital of the Jewish people,” 28 February. The speech was delivered during a gala dinner hosted by the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF). Ashraf Amra APA images