Israel executes three men in Nablus

Palestinians crowd around the bullet-riddled car in which three Palestinians were extrajudicially executed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus on 8 February. Shadi Jarar’ah APA images

Israeli occupation forces extrajudicially executed three Palestinians in Nablus on Tuesday afternoon.

Forces reportedly belonging to Israel’s Yamam “counterterrorism” police unit entered the northern West Bank city in two civilian vehicles and intercepted the car in which the three Palestinians were traveling, according to an initial investigation by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

“Soldiers in military uniform stepped out of the two vehicles and directly opened fire at the three persons inside the car,” the rights group stated.

The Israeli operatives shot at the Palestinian men’s heads, “killing them immediately,” PCHR added, before withdrawing from the area.

Israeli forces reportedly fired some 80 bullets at the car in which the three Palestinians were traveling.

تغطية صحفية: "الاحتلال يغتال ثلاثة مـــقـــاومـــين في #نابلس".. إليكم تفاصيل ما جرى:#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/lxTJgYuZyX — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 8, 2022

That man, identified as Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, was present at the funeral for one of the three slain men:

المطارد إبراهيم النابلسي خلال وداع صديقه الشــهــيــد أدهم مبروكة "الشيشاني" في نابلس.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/NHGqrHSQM0 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 8, 2022

مراسلنا: "شاهد عيان يتحدث عن اللحظات الأولى من عملية الاغتيال التي نفذها الاحتلال في #نابلس". pic.twitter.com/U005lUVDSV — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 8, 2022

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights stated that the three were affiliated with the largely inactive armed wing of Fatah and were wanted by the Israeli military.

Israel claimed that the executed men had carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians near Nablus in recent weeks. No Israelis were injured in those alleged attacks, according to media.

Israel said that the Palestinians were shot after they “tried to open fire” at the Israeli forces and that the men were in possession of two M-16 rifles.

But eyewitnesses told media that it was clear that Israeli forces aimed to kill rather than arrest the men.

Human rights groups have long accused Israel’s leadership of permitting a situation in which soldiers, police and armed civilians act as judge, jury and executioner against Palestinians.

An unnamed Israeli security official told media that the executed Palestinian men “were on their way to commit another attack, necessitating their intervention,” The Times of Israel reported.

“They were a ticking bomb,” the official said, attempting to justify the extrajudicial executions, which are a blatant violation of international law.

In its landmark report on Israeli apartheid published last week, Amnesty International states that wilful killing is a grave breach of international law under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Wilful killing is also considered a war crime under the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the International Criminal Court, which is currently investigating alleged international crimes in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

“Amnesty International is not aware of any case in which an Israeli army soldier or member of another security force has been convicted of wilfully causing the death of a Palestinian in the [West Bank and Gaza Strip] since 1967,” the rights group adds.

After the executions on Tuesday, Palestinian Authority security forces stormed the slain men’s funeral procession in Nablus. Video shows the armed security forces confiscating green flags associated with Hamas:

شاهد| الأجهزة الأمنية تمنع رفع رايات خضراء وتطلق النار في الهواء خلال تشييع جثامين الشبان الثلاثة الذين اغتالهم الاحتلال في نابلس.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/175ZZYs1gl — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 8, 2022

In practice, however, Palestinian Authority security forces suppress protests and Israeli forces raid at will.

In August last year, an undercover Israeli unit shot and killed four Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, also classified as Area A.

In 2017, the Yamam unit killed prominent Palestinian activist and revolutionary thinker Bassel al-Araj during a raid in al-Bireh, adjacent to Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.