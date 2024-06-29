My students have lost a year of their lives

Ruwaida Amer worked as a science teacher before the war on Gaza began. (Photo courtesy of Ruwaida Amer)

I chose to be a teacher as I love working with children.

I have always said that we can invest in children and develop their skills.

About five years ago, I got the opportunity to teach at a private school.

I took the work seriously. I planned lessons and carefully explained the curriculum to my students.

I taught science. In the opinion of students, it is the most difficult subject.

We had routines at the school. Students and teachers may have become tired of repeating these routines and considered doing so to be boring.

But the routines were a large part of our lives. Through them, we achieved our goals.

The enthusiasm and energy levels of students varied. I could tell that some of them could not wait for the lessons to be over so that they could take part in sports.

They offered many excuses for not concentrating properly.

I was quite tolerant. Learning is not easy.

But I did teach them that they must take responsibility for their studies. This stage in their education is important.

I am very sad that this school year has been canceled because of the genocide in Gaza.

At the beginning of the school year – just one month before Israel declared war on Gaza – I was excited by the batch of students I had.

I regarded them as mature children. They had beautiful personalities.

Students attend the Rosary Sisters School from first to 12th grade. I teach fifth and sixth grade students.

But I was surprised at how first grade students would greet me with hugs. They are close to my heart.

The exam period is normally around this time of year.

It is difficult.

There is a lot of pressure on students. They require a lot of attention.

I have seen students work especially hard for the tawjihi, the high school leaving exams.

Last year, Hind al-Wahidi – one of our students – scored 99.7 percent in the tawjihi. We had celebrations in the school as that was among the best results in Palestine.

Hideous war

There is a sense of joy among high school students who know they are moving on to university.

When the results of the tawjihi are announced, the school brings in a band to perform a concert. We rejoice in the success of our students.

Then we go out on the streets. Many people cheer.

Everything has changed with this hideous war.

We have lost our routines.

We have lost all sense of joy.

Our school was almost completely destroyed. Most other schools in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, too.

I constantly think about my students and how they have lost a year of their lives. How will they make up for it?

Many of them have been displaced. They are living in tents.

I still have the school books.

I still have lists of my students.

I still have exam papers for some of them.

I have the marks for exercises undertaken during the first month of the school year. The month before this hideous war began.

I still dream of teaching again.

Ruwaida Amer is a journalist based in Gaza.