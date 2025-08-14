Bodybuilder feels powerless after Israel massacred his family

Hussein Odeh pictured with his brother Omar; Omar was subsequently killed by Israel. (Via Facebook)

Hussein Odeh, 33, is a well-known bodybuilder from Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. He has been passionate about his sport since childhood.

“I developed my physique through years of continuous training and won several local awards in bodybuilding, securing top rankings in competitions across the Gaza Strip since 2013,” Hussein said.

With his wife Riwa, Hussein had four children: Khaled, 10, Yousef, 7, Eman, 6, and Muhammad, 4.

In 2022, Hussein opened his gym in Jabaliya – 100 meters from his house – with the support of his father Khaled’s retirement savings. Khaled had been employed by the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA).

Hussein’s gym was equipped with training machines and gear, brought to Gaza from abroad after a long wait and with great difficulty. Israel has subjected Gaza to a full blockade since 2007.

Hussein would wake up early in the morning with great energy and enthusiasm. He was the manager of his own gym.

There were special periods and sections for children, women and men in the gym – focusing on bodybuilding and weight management.

“We also organized special celebrations for those who advanced and developed themselves in this sport,” he said.

Hussein offered symbolic membership fees considering the dire economic conditions.

Omar the director

Hussein’s brother Omar, 19, had Down Syndrome.

Hussein was very supportive of Omar from a young age and took him to the gym as soon as it was opened.

“I gave him a respected status at the gym,” Hussein said. “I would even address him as ‘Omar the director.’”

Between 200 and 300 people came to the gym daily, Hussein said.

His brother Omar engaged with everyone at the gym, and anyone who interacted with Omar ended up loving him.

“We would hold birthday celebrations for him,” Hussein said.

Hussein wanted people to see that Omar – and others with genetic disorders – can live their lives normally.

“They are simple and kind-hearted people,” Hussein said. “They are God’s beloved creatures.”

Championship and loss

In May 2023, Hussein – representing Palestine – won first place among his category in an international bodybuilding championship in Lebanon.

He then secured top rankings in the Asian Pro Championship in the same sport, also held in Lebanon in August that year.

“Our life was very beautiful and organized, and we kept up with the advanced players outside the Strip, despite the difficult economic conditions before the war on Gaza,” Hussein said.

When Hussein returned to Gaza in September 2023, his neighbors and friends in Jabalyia welcomed him with flowers, carried him on their shoulders through the camp’s narrow alleys and handed out sweets to children in celebration.

Twenty days after returning from Lebanon, the Israeli genocide on Gaza erupted.

On 17 October 2023, a heavy Israeli airstrike destroyed Hussein’s gym.

“I felt great pain and sadness after seeing my big dream lying in ruins before my eyes,” Hussein said.

He tried to recover some of the equipment but failed, especially with the repeated bombing on the same place in November.

On 29 October 2023, another Israeli airstrike targeted Hussein’s family home, killing his only daughter Eman, his mother, his two sisters Hala, 34, and Maysa, 35, and his brother Omar.

Hussein’s father sustained moderate injuries while Hussein, his three sons, his wife, and his brothers Muhammad, 30, and Mahmoud, 25, were lightly wounded.

After that, Hussein endured dire humanitarian conditions and deprivation of food and basic necessities, alongside constant displacement, eventually relocating to Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in Jabaliya.

Then in May 2024, Hussein was displaced again to Gaza City’s Beach refugee camp until the ceasefire came into effect on 19 January 2025.

Hussein then returned to rebuild the remains of his damaged house despite the severe destruction Israeli incursions inflicted on Jabaliya.

He lived there with his wife and surviving children until May 2025.

Futile evacuation plan

On 16 May 2025, Hussein planned to evacuate with his family to the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City as Israeli shelling on Jabaliya intensified.

Hussein phoned the driver – who had agreed beforehand to transport them – and headed to wait for him on the street.

Hussein said, “My sons accompanied me as I went to get the driver.”

His sons ran to the house ahead of Hussein to tell their mother to get ready, as the driver was on his way.

“I was on my way back home when an airstrike hit,” he said.

Hussein sprinted back, filled with fear and dread that it might be his house that had been hit

“I reached my house before anyone else,” he said. “Black smoke still hung in the air from the explosion.”

“All I found was rubble.”

Hussein dropped to his knees and called out for his children, his wife and his brother Muhammad.

“No one answered,” he said.

Neighbors and bystanders began to gather, trying to help.

“People, world – please save even one of my children!” Hussein pleaded then.

He then ran to the northern side of the house and called out again, until a voice answered from beneath the rubble: “I can hear you.”

“I thought that was my eldest son, Khaled – it sounded like his voice,” Hussein said.

The civil defense teams arrived, and Hussein pointed them toward the spot where he had heard the voice.

After great efforts by the civil defense team and neighbors, they managed to retrieve Riwa, Hussein’s wife.

“She was unconscious,” Hussein said. “She answered me – and then faded away.”

Then they recovered the bodies of Muhammad, his youngest son, and his brother Muhammad, 30, who had been on the second floor of the house.

But they were unable to retrieve the bodies of his other two sons, Khaled and Yousef, due to the rescue teams lacking the necessary equipment.

Seven of his neighbors near the house were killed.

His wife, Riwa, was critically injured and taken to Al-Quds Hospital, a facility run by the Palestine Red Crescent Society in southwest Gaza City.

She has fractures in both her right and left pelvis, nerve damage in her left leg and bruises on both feet.

Given the dire health conditions in Gaza, doctors are unable to provide any effective treatment for Riwa, who urgently needs medical care outside Gaza.

Mourning

“Eman [Hussein’s daughter] was hardworking and wished to become a teacher like her aunt Hala. Yousef hoped to become a bodybuilding champion like me. And little Muhammad wanted toys, not rockets falling from the sky for no reason or justification,” Hussein said.

“My eldest son, Khaled – 10 days before he was martyred, we celebrated his birthday. I brought him a birthday cake, despite the difficult circumstances and high prices, but I wanted to create an atmosphere of joy.”

“Khaled dreamed of becoming a doctor like his uncle Mahmoud, 25, who evacuated to Egypt to continue his medical studies.”

“Their wishes and dreams eased my pain,” Hussein said.

On 21 July, after the occupation army withdrew from Jabaliya a little, Hussein – along with a number of friends – was able to recover the body of his son Yousef and bury him.

“I want nothing more than to retrieve my son Khaled from beneath the rubble of my destroyed home and bury him with the dignity he deserves,” Hussein said.

“I cannot bear to see my wife mourning our children while at the same time suffering from her injuries, and I am powerless to help.”

Hussein hopes she will have the chance to travel outside Gaza to receive the necessary treatment.

“I appeal to every conscious heart in this world to help her,” he said.

Imad Abu Saif is a journalist in Gaza.