Protests and rockets as Gulf states sign deals with Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Emirati foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani at the White House, 15 September. Oliver Contreras Sipa Press

At a White House ceremony on Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain officially established diplomatic relations with Israel.

The signing of the US-brokered Abraham Accords formalizes decades of clandestine relations between Israel and the two Gulf states.

US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Emirati foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani all spoke before the signing.

Al Nahyan and Alzayani also signed separate treaties with Trump and Netanyahu.

Bahrain’s was termed a “declaration of peace,” while the UAE’s a “treaty of peace.”

The four leaders signed copies of the documents in English, Arabic and Hebrew.

As the ceremony took place on the White House lawn, there were protests in support of Palestinian rights in nearby streets of the US capital.

تظاهرات بمحيط البيت الأبيض تنديدًا بالتطبيع مع الاحتلال، بالتزامن مع توقيع اتفاق العار. #التطبيع_خيانة pic.twitter.com/ylrYC13efc — مقاطعة (@Boycott4Pal) September 15, 2020

مظاهرة في واشنطن تنديدا باتفاق الخيبة بين الإمارات والبحرين والكيان الصهيوني#التطبيع_خيانة pic.twitter.com/VNjeFtkLzD — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) September 15, 2020

The contents of the agreements remain undisclosed, besides that the UAE-Israel “treaty of peace” involves full normalization of relations.

Trump greeted each leader separately before the ceremony, and held a press conference in the Oval Office with Netanyahu present.

The President of the United States of America welcomes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Oval office @WhiteHouse #OFMUAE pic.twitter.com/leuKr6ArOR — OFM (@OFMUAE) September 15, 2020

وصول الوفد الصهيوني برئاسة نيامين نتنياهو لعقد لقاء مع الرئيس #ترمب قبل مراسم توقيع اتفاق التطبيع مع #الإمارات و #البحرين pic.twitter.com/RwC8JFvIA8 — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) September 15, 2020

#صور وزير خارجية الإمارات يلتقي ترمب قبيل البدء بمهرجان في البيت الأبيض للتطبيع بين بلاده والبحرين، مع الكيان الصهيوني.#التطبيع_خيانة #اتفاق_العار pic.twitter.com/ba2KB9fpSq — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) September 15, 2020

Trump gifted Netanyahu “a key to the White House.”

Legal authorization

Netanyahu led the Israeli delegation to Washington on Monday on an aircraft named after the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva, built in part on the ruins of the Palestinian village of Fajja.

קבלת פנים צנועה בחמש בבוקר בשדה בוושינגטון. אפילו השגריר דרמר לא התייצב pic.twitter.com/Qx4tfkJwVS — Noa Landau נעה לנדאו (@noa_landau) September 14, 2020

Zionist militias oblitered Fajja in 1948, expelling its Palestinian inhabitants.

Notably, Benny Gantz, Israel’s deputy prime minister and leader of the Blue and White coalition, and Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi were absent from the Washington ceremony.

At the last minute, Netanyahu was informed that he was not legally authorized to sign the agreements, and required Ashkenazi to issue him a power of attorney to do so, according to Haaretz.

Ashkenazi agreed to authorize Netanyahu to sign the deal on condition that it be approved by the Israeli government before going into effect.

A delegation of senior #UAE officials led by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed prepares to depart for the

White House to sign the historic #UAEIsrael #PeaceAccord.@WhiteHouse#WamNews pic.twitter.com/jsvoc0wvJO — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) September 15, 2020

Who’s next?

The UAE and Israel announced the US-brokered agreement on 13 August, after which Bahrain immediately began negotiations on its own deal.

Bahrain announced it was normalizing ties with Israel on 11 September.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that several other states are lined up to sign similar agreements with Israel, but did not name them.

A Sudanese diplomat reportedly attended the ceremony on Tuesday – further confirmation of Sudan’s increasingly close ties with Israel.

Oman congratulated Bahrain for its agreement with Israel.

The Sultanate of Oman welcomes the initiative taken by the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain within the framework of its sovereign rights and the tripartite joint declaration on relations with Israel pic.twitter.com/m2uPBw12Es — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) September 13, 2020

There has been speculation that Oman and Sudan could soon normalize relations with Israel.

Oman’s friendly disposition towards Israel can be traced back as far as the 1970s, after the late Sultan Qaboos took over the Gulf state.

Since then, at least three sitting Israeli prime ministers have visited the capital Muscat, including Netanyahu in 2018.

Two-state solution

Bahrain’s foreign minister Alzayani affirmed that the agreements are founded on a commitment to the moribund two-state solution.

However, Arab and European governments routinely declare support for a two-state solution or a “peace process” they do nothing to advance and are complicit in undermining.

Israel’s unchecked violent colonization of Palestinian land, systemic expansion of illegal settlements, military occupation in the West Bank and siege of Gaza have eliminated the prospects for such an agreement.

Widespread rejection

The last time a similar ceremony took place at the White House was in July 1994, when the late King Hussein of Jordan signed a declaration with Israel’s late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin that led to their peace treaty a few months later.

A year earlier, Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo Accords on the White House lawn.

While there remains an Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital today, the majority of the Jordanian public and members of parliament reject the peace treaty and repeatedly call for its cancellation.

Similarly, Bahrainis held widespread protests in the capital Manama and other cities on Tuesday against their country’s embrace of Israel.

تجدد التظاهرات الغاضبة في مختلف المناطق البحرينية تنديدًا بإعلان التطبيع النظام مع كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.

المصدر: جمعية الوفاق الوطني الإسلامية#التطبيع_خيانة pic.twitter.com/bUjaNNxHwZ — مقاطعة (@Boycott4Pal) September 15, 2020

"تطبيعكم تحت أقدامنا".. تظاهرة غاضبة في بلدة سماهيج البحرينية رفضًا للتطبيع مع الاحتلال.#التطبيع_خيانة pic.twitter.com/duXEZtf5qI — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) September 15, 2020

صور متداولة لمسيرات ومظاهرات غاضبة مساء أمس في أماكن متفرقة بالبحرين، منها العاصمة المنامة، احتجاجاً على إعلان اتفاق التطبيع بين البحرين وإسرائيل.

المتظاهرون رفعوا شعارات مثل #بحرينيون_ضد_التطبيع وهتافات مناهضة للتطبيع ومؤكدة على أنه لا يمثل الموقف الشعبي من القضية الفلسطينية. pic.twitter.com/6rute82nyi — AJ+ عربي (@ajplusarabi) September 13, 2020

Bahrainis also protested outside their country’s London embassy:

متظاهرون بحرينيون أمام سفارة #البحرين في لندن رفضًا للتطبيع البحريني مع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.



المصدر: مواقع التواصل #التطبيع_خيانة pic.twitter.com/VmlOpcAqN8 — مقاطعة (@Boycott4Pal) September 15, 2020

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as in cities in Israel, also protested the agreements:

وقفة في مدينة غزة تنديدًا بالتطبيع البحريني مع كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.#التطبيع_خيانة pic.twitter.com/w0ljqL6eh6 — مقاطعة (@Boycott4Pal) September 13, 2020

وقفة احتجاجية في الداخل الفلسطيني المحتل رفضًا لاتفاقات التطبيع البحرينية والإماراتية مع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي #التطبيع_خيانة pic.twitter.com/Yk7oOeikFm — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) September 15, 2020

#صور مسيرة وسط مدينة نابلس تضامناً مع الأسرى في سجون الاحتلال وتنديداً بالاتفاق الإماراتي والبحريني التطبيعي مع حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي



تصوير: أيمن نوباني pic.twitter.com/gJYcx1Pq0j — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) September 15, 2020

During the ceremony, two rockets were fired from Gaza towards the southern Israeli cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon.

Israeli medical sources said one man suffered light injuries and another moderate injuries as a result.

#Watch| The Palestinian resistance fires missiles at surrounding Israeli settlements in retaliation for Trump's ceremony to sign normalization deals between the regimes of the #UAE and #Bahrain, and the occupation state. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/5GdUFSCE7l — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) September 15, 2020

The rockets – likely intended to draw attention away from the carefully staged show in Washington to the dire situation in the besieged Gaza Strip – imperil a fragile truce reached at the end of last month.

The truce came after Israel subjected Gaza to weeks of nightly bombing and tank fire in response to incendiary balloons launched from the territory that caused fires in Israeli agricultural fields.

The balloons are a form of protest against what the UN acknowledges is a 14-year-old illegal Israeli blockade that has devastated Gaza’s economy, water, sanitation and healthcare systems.

The rockets and any violent Israeli response give the lie to claims that the events on the White House lawn have done anything to advance the prospects of peace.

Ali Abunimah contributed reporting.