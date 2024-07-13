Women in Gaza three times more likely to die during childbirth, experts warn

Pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza face a myriad of medical, nutritional and psychological challenges amidst Israel’s genocide. Omar Ashtawy APA images

There is no safe place to give birth in Gaza.

Miscarriages in Gaza have skyrocketed 300 percent since before 7 October 2023, according to reproductive health experts.

And women are three times more likely to die in childbirth.

Israel’s ruthless and deliberate targeting of hospitals and health clinics over the last nine months is compounded with a lack of critical supplies and medications necessary to ensure safe deliveries. But this is just part of the crisis, healthcare workers say.

Severe malnourishment, dehydration, exhaustion and psychological stress experienced by pregnant women lead to miscarriages, stillbirths, or low birth weights and developmental delays in newborns.

More than 150,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women face severe challenges in accessing essential prenatal and post-natal care, according to the United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health.

Save the Children noted that approximately 50,000 babies have been born in Gaza since Israel’s attacks began in early October, “with many women giving birth in traumatic, unhygienic and undignified conditions without access to basic services.”

Around 50,000 babies have been born in #Gaza in 9 months of war⚠️



Women are giving birth in traumatic, unhygienic conditions without access to basic services.



It’s an immeasurable political failure that the war has gone on for this long.#CeasefireNow👉 https://t.co/kbu37kJFBU pic.twitter.com/YLJyBMz4Rg — Save the Children International (@save_children) July 8, 2024

“We know that prolonged exposure to stress and trauma, coupled with substandard medical facilities, can lead to premature labor and death of newborns,” she said.

The organization reported this week that some women in Gaza “are self-inducing labor to avoid giving birth on the move.”

Others, Save the Children says, “are scared to seek vital prenatal care because of fears of bombing and some have lost their lives due to a lack of access to doctors.”

For pregnant women who “defy the odds and manage to carry their pregnancy to full-term, the likelihood is they will be forced to give birth in a tent, a temporary shelter, or even in the streets amid rubble,” stated the aid organization CARE International on Thursday.

“They will do this without painkillers, while bombs continue to drop around them, knowing that they are now three times more likely to die giving birth,” the group warned.

Physicians have told CARE that they have run out of medications, including prenatal vitamins, as well as antibiotics and anesthetics necessary for safe cesarean sections.

Women “are dying in scores from otherwise preventable pregnancy complications,” the organization stated.

A Palestinian woman I met in the work hub in my area of refuge, in central Gaza, recently gave birth to a little boy just ten days ago. Today, she walked into the hub for the first time since giving birth, her newborn cradled in her arms. Displaced, drained, and visibly in pain,… — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) July 11, 2024

Trucks carrying medical supplies denied entry into the #Gaza by the Israeli authorities on July 3 due to ongoing fighting in the south.



We have been unable to bring any medical supplies since the end of April.



Hospitals continue to grapple with acute shortages of supplies. — Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières (@MSF_canada) July 5, 2024

“But where, how, and what life is that baby entering? This will be a lost generation in Gaza, a generation born into genocide,” she added.

Starvation accelerates

Israel’s engineered starvation policy in Gaza has led to more deaths of Palestinian children in Gaza this week, leaving “no doubt that famine has spread across the entire Gaza Strip,” according to a new report by United Nations experts.

“We declare that Israel’s intentional and targeted starvation campaign against the Palestinian people is a form of genocidal violence and has resulted in famine across all of Gaza,” the experts stated.

The World Health Organization calculated in February that 90 percent of children under 2 years old and 95 percent of pregnant and breastfeeding women face severe food insecurity.

The WHO stated this week that nearly one of every four people in Gaza is “at risk of starvation.”

The United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health estimates that nearly all of the 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are facing either crisis, emergency or catastrophic levels of food insecurity.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women must consume significantly more calories to nourish their babies.

“Any mother who has given birth will have done so lacking the critical support all women need to deliver safely. And any baby born – who manages to survive these conditions – will only have known war,” Save the Children’s Rachel Cummings said.

Deliberate obstruction

Deliberately obstructing prenatal care or access to safe births, of course, is not a new Israeli tactic.

Zionist leaders in Israel and the West have long encouraged genocidal methods against Palestinians and their children.

Fourteen years ago, Martin Kramer of the extreme right-wing Washington Institute for Near East Policy specifically advocated for prohibiting humanitarian assistance to pregnant women in Gaza.

The utter depravity to destroy hospitals & post pics like this when pregnant ppl in Gaza are forced to give birth without anesthesia & clean water. When the miscarriage rate in Palestinians has gone up 300%. There is no reproductive justice without a free Palestine #PalestineisRJ https://t.co/njKIredhiO — HCWforPalestine (@HCWforPalestine) July 5, 2024

Destruction of hospitals

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers continue their wanton attacks on hospitals and medical facilities across Gaza.

Palestinians had repaired the Patients Friends Association Hospital in the al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City after Israeli forces destroyed it, reported journalist Motassem Dalloul.

On Friday, he said that it was once again decimated by Israel.

Israel has normalized the destruction of hospitals. The world will deeply regret this precedent. https://t.co/VUCDB25Yhp — Laila Al-Arian (@LailaAlarian) July 12, 2024

This is the Patient's Friends Charitable Hospital. Weeks ago, residents and grassroots initiatives rehabilitated the hospital to serve citizens in Gaza. The Nazi Israeli army returned and destroyed it again for no reason. This is Israel, a creation of the West and Europe. pic.twitter.com/iSevwjuaYU — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) July 12, 2024

“Following the evacuation of these health facilities, the Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals in the North Gaza governorate have been absorbing a large influx of patients while continuing to face severe scarcity of fuel, beds and trauma medical supplies,” the United Nations added.

There’s really no safe corner in #Gaza. The latest reports on evacuation orders in Gaza City will further impede delivery of very limited life saving care.



Al-Ahli and Patient Friendly hospitals are out of service. Patients either self-evacuated, were given early discharge or… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 8, 2024

The last MSF health facility in north Gaza has been forced to temporarily close, after Israeli forces issued an evacuation order for parts of Gaza City on 8 July. Teams continued to provide patient care until the last minute, before fleeing the area that came under heavy fire. — MSF International (@MSF) July 10, 2024

🏥 Nasser hospital, the last tertiary hospital in South Gaza, is at breaking point, overwhelmed with patients after the closure of European Gaza hospital. Critical shortages of medical supplies are putting lives at risk👇https://t.co/6AFxar8MB7 — MSF International (@MSF) July 5, 2024

Israeli forces destroyed most of al-Shifa hospital in March, after a two-week siege and a campaign of mass slaughter.

In June, Palestinians began rebuilding parts of the medical complex.

🚨In #Gaza, where resilience knows no bounds, residents begin the partial reconstruction of Al-Shifa Hospital with basic tools after its destruction by the Israeli army.



They aim to establish primary clinics amidst the total collapse of the healthcare system. pic.twitter.com/rQx8vjxplz — Nour Naim| نُور (@NourNaim88) June 21, 2024