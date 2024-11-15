Surge in Israeli attacks on northern Gaza

Palestinians are forced to flee relentless Israeli attacks in Beit Hanoun, the northernmost city in Gaza. Hadi Daoud APA images

Israel has slaughtered, starved and forcibly displaced Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip as a complete siege on the area persists into the sixth week.

Israeli forces carried out a recent series of massacres across Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun.

These massacres included bombing a residential building housing displaced families in Jabaliya on 10 November, killing at least 36 Palestinians, including 15 children.

BREAKING: The death toll has risen to 36, including 15 children, following the horrendous Israeli massacre targeting the Alloush family home in Jabalia earlier today, according to medical sources. pic.twitter.com/R0dLfNA9ST — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 10, 2024

More families are being forced out of their hometown of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, as the Israeli army tightens its siege and bombardment of the town for the second month, aiming to ethnically cleansing the entire region. pic.twitter.com/09WgNeiIMg — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 12, 2024

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reported on Tuesday that there was a surge in attacks on Beit Hanoun “as the Israeli military pushes deeper its armored vehicles and tanks into the areas in an attempt to force people out” of the city.

The network collected testimonies of Palestinians inside Beit Hanoun over the last few days.

One resident said that Israeli soldiers have been “killing in Beit Hanoun all night long; pounding the few buildings still standing, especially those on crossroads. We could not even bury the dead. Many bodies are still buried under the debris. Israeli warplanes, quadcopters and artillery have been bombarding us all night long. Even snipers were deployed and started gunning down civilians.”

Beit Hanoun is my beloved city where I was born and raised. It’s the northernmost city in the Strip. In the early days of the genocide, it was the first city targeted by Israeli occupation forces to be wiped out. It had a population of 70,000; now only 3,000 are left. Israeli… — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) November 12, 2024

But another eyewitness in Beit Hanoun told Al Jazeera that “Only two relief aid trucks entered, one carrying flour; the other carrying canned food. The following day, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the area. They filmed the trucks only for their propaganda. As you see, we were forcibly evacuated; humiliated and worn out.”

Ramy Abdu of Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stated that on 11 November, Israel allowed a humanitarian aid truck into a shelter in the town of Beit Hanoun, amidst widespread media coverage.

The next day, Abdu adds, Israeli forces stormed the shelter, killed some civilians, forcibly displaced the rest, and set the humanitarian aid on fire.

This morning, Israeli forces stormed the shelter, killed some civilians, forcibly… pic.twitter.com/OzDxtqkXSc — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) November 12, 2024

Anas al-Sharif and Hossam Shabat, two of the only remaining journalists in northern Gaza who have been put on an assassination list by Israel, confirmed that Palestinians were forced to flee the shelters in Beit Hanoun at gunpoint.

الان يتم اقتحام المراكز ومحاصرتها واجبار العائلات على النزوح تحت تهديد السلاح — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) November 12, 2024

Hossam Shabat posted this video of him burying his 11 cousins after an Israeli attack in northern Gaza on 10 November.

This is a video of me burying my 11 cousins. During the genocide in, the act of burial has become a painful experience that has lost all its traditional meaning. we are forced to quickly bury our loved ones in makeshift graves. Important customs like communal mourning, prayers,… pic.twitter.com/3WUESgrjuo — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) November 10, 2024

Further attacks on Kamal Adwan hospital

Israel has continued to attack the remaining hospitals in northern Gaza.

At Kamal Adwan hospital, its director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya – who, as we reported, had to bury his own child in the hospital courtyard just two weeks ago – urgently called for the immediate delivery of essential supplies and ambulance services, in addition to lifting the siege on northern Gaza.

“تلقينا عشرات مكالمات الاستغاثة من أشخاص، بعضهم لا يزال تحت الأنقاض ولم نتمكن من الوصول إليهم… من يستطيع الوصول إلى المستشفى بنفسه أو بمساعدة الجيران، نظرًا لعدم توفر سيارات الإسعاف، فليأتِ، ومن لا يستطيع، فليس لنا إلا أن نقول لا حول ولا… pic.twitter.com/B2JLYDiH8F — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) November 10, 2024

“Our health system and the rights of our people are under severe threat, and we are in dire need of medical support. The crisis in northern Gaza continues, characterized by a systematic attack on our health system, where lives are being lost every day due to a lack of specialized care and resources,” Abu Safiya said.

“It is very unfortunate to receive distressing calls about people trapped under the rubble, and we are unable to help them. Just yesterday, we received reports of children and women trapped in difficult conditions, and today we mourn their loss as martyrs. This reality is unbearable.”

He added that he and his colleagues “are witnessing alarming cases of malnutrition among children and adults, and we are struggling to provide even one meal a day for hospital workers, amidst a severe shortage of food and medical supplies.”

On 5 November, video showed doctors and hospital staff trying to evacuate injured and sick children from the hospital rooms amid Israeli attacks. Reporter Anas al-Sharif stated that those attacks came after Israel directly targeted children in their hospital beds, burned the pharmacy and destroyed the water tanks.

ما يحدث في مستشفى كمال عدوان جريمة مكتملة الأركان؛ قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بعد استهدافها لغرف الأطفال المرضى، وحرقها لمخزن الأدوية، وتدميرها لخزانات المياه، تتعمد الآن استهداف المستشفى ومن فيه بشكل مباشر. pic.twitter.com/uVH1CWjWqN — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) November 5, 2024

Ninth attack on tents in central Gaza hospital complex

In central Gaza, Israel carried out repeated attacks in Nuseirat refugee camp. This followed a series of ground and air attacks that killed at least 20 Palestinians on 12 November when Israeli tanks stormed the camp, according to Al Jazeera.

Survivors of Israeli strike: 'Body parts flew onto our tents'



Mohammed Asad, MEMO's correspondent in Gaza, reports from the Nuseirat refugee camp, where a Palestinian man describes the horror left by recent Israeli strikes: body parts scattered, families displaced, and residents… pic.twitter.com/YcUmvoR0aT — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) November 12, 2024

Tents of displaced people were once again bombed by the Israeli army inside the courtyard of al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah on 9 November. At least two people were killed and more than two dozen injured.

The Gaza government media office said that this was the ninth time since October 2023 that tents in the hospital courtyard were targeted.

Starvation deepens in northern Gaza

International experts on famine and starvation have warned, yet again, that starvation is imminent in northern Gaza. Action is needed “within days” to avert a catastrophe, according to the head of OXFAM’s food security and livelihood program.

He told Al Jazeera that people do not have any essentials for survival, and that “The average number of trucks coming in now is below 50. We used to have 500 trucks per day [before 7 October 2023], so you can imagine the huge needs people have compared to what’s coming in.”

A new alert from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) stated this week that aid shipments allowed to enter the Gaza Strip are now lower than at any time since October 2023.

The report warned of “an imminent and substantial likelihood of famine occurring, due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip.”

Access to food continues to deteriorate, with prices of essentials on the black market soaring, the report adds. Cooking gas rose by 2,612 percent, diesel by 1,315 percent and wood by 250 percent, it said.

“Concurrent with the extremely high and increasing prices of essential items has been the total collapse of livelihoods to be able to purchase or barter for food and other basic needs,” IPC stated.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stated on 10 November that “Given that Israel has blocked the entry of goods and aid to the hundreds of thousands of besieged residents in the northern Gaza Strip for more than 50 days now, the relevant international and UN organizations must formally declare famine in the region. Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon is one component of its ongoing genocide in the Strip, which also includes mass killings and forced displacement.”

Such a declaration, Euro-Med says, “would require the international community to fulfill its moral obligations and take all of the necessary legal actions against Israel, such as punishing it with sanctions, preventing it from receiving weapons, and acting quickly to establish a humanitarian corridor and bring in aid and supplies to prevent thousands of Palestinians from starving to death.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of eight international aid organizations have warned the Biden-Harris administration that Israel has failed to meet a set of criteria set out by the US to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The so-called “scorecard” published by the aid groups was released on the 30-day deadline for action that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gave to Israel last month to improve the “deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza” or it would ostensibly be required to invoke a federal law mandating the US to halt assistance to governments restricting US humanitarian aid.

The organizations state that “Israel not only failed to meet the US criteria that would indicate support to the humanitarian response, but concurrently took actions that dramatically worsened the situation on the ground, particularly in Northern Gaza. That situation is in an even more dire state today than a month ago.”

On 12 November, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that even though the 30-day deadline is up, the US will not in fact limit arms transfers to Israel. “We at this time have not made an assessment that the Israelis are in violation of US law,” Patel said, adding that the US has assessed that Israel has made steps to improve, but offered no details.

Patel: If we… pic.twitter.com/acghgCm6yX — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) November 12, 2024

“We want to see the totality of the humanitarian situation improve, and we think some of these steps will allow the conditions for that to continue to progress,” he said.

Journalists killed

Israel has killed more journalists this week, bringing the number of media workers killed since October 2023 to nearly 190, according to the Gaza government media office.

On 9 November, siblings Zahra Muhammad Abu Sakhil and Ahmad Muhammad Abu Sakhil, who both worked for the Media News Network, were killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza City.

Ahmad and Zahra Abu Sakheil, two journalists, were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Fahd Al-Sabah School at midnight. This follows the killing of journalist Khaled Abu Zir, who was working for a local radio broadcaster and was killed just yesterday. Abu Zir's death brought the… pic.twitter.com/jESwMmjQPI — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) November 9, 2024

A sorrowful farewell to slain journalist Mohammed Khreis and his wife, who were killed last night in an Israeli airstrike on a tent in the Al-Sawarha area, west of Nuseirat refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/eeALA9zZKt — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 11, 2024

Attacks expand on Lebanon

Israel has attacked villages in south Lebanon while bombing areas of Beirut.

The moment a deadly Israeli airstrike struck a building on Hadi Nasrallah Highway, in the Southern Suburb of #Beirut, and reduced it to rubble. pic.twitter.com/Uxx65XYHjq — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 12, 2024

The Al-Mayadeen news channel reported on 11 November that Israeli warplanes attacked the southern town of Saksakiyye, killing seven people, while Israeli missile strikes hit the towns of Debbin, Yater, Burj Qalaway, Qana and other villages in the Tyre district. Israeli artillery shelling hit the town of Shebaa.

On 8 November, Israeli airstrikes in Beirut targeted buildings on the Lebanese University campus.

Bassam Badran, the university president, told reporters that the institution “will remain resilient in the face of Israeli war machinery.” He added, “These attacks will not deter it from continuing its mission of education and community service.”

On 10 November, 23 people including 7 children were killed in Israeli attacks on the town of Almat, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Today’s horrific attacks in #Lebanon killed at least 7 more children, raising the toll to over 200.



Under international humanitarian law, children must never be targets. Their protection is a legal obligation.



A ceasefire is imperative to end this devastating violence.… pic.twitter.com/QMrMPainig — UNICEF Lebanon (@UNICEFLebanon) November 10, 2024

Defiance and resilience

Finally, as we always do, we wanted to share images and videos of people expressing defiance and resilience in the face of Israel’s widening campaign of destruction.

This video shows Palestinian women making clothes for children, using seashells as buttons:

Palestinian women knit winter clothes for displaced people by recycling blankets in the Gaza Strip



The seashells.. I love them. pic.twitter.com/Ur3YUlaGWY — cheri 🔻 (@cheriblossom__) November 6, 2024

The women of Gaza are a breed of their own 🤍



croissant on the wreckage pic.twitter.com/4WFmTCGnrc — Abier (@abierkhatib) November 6, 2024

✍What all matters is hearing from these children and conveying their messages❤ pic.twitter.com/icwpXOElDk — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) November 11, 2024