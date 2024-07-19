News highlights on week 41 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israel committed a series of massacres over the past week, repeatedly targeting the al-Mawasi area, which was designated as a so-called safe zone in the south, as well as Nuseirat refugee camp in the central area.

Israel bombed emergency shelters at United Nations-run schools in at least five separate attacks over the last week.

On Saturday, Israel carried out a massacre in al-Mawasi, killing at least 90 and wounding 300.

In a separate attack, Israel bombed worshippers gathered for noon prayers outside the ruins of a mosque in Beach refugee camp, killing at least 20.

Healthcare officials stated that many of the dead and injured arrived with third-degree burns caused by internationally banned weapons like thermal bombs.

The government media office said that these kinds of weapons are particularly lethal, adding that it holds Washington fully responsible for arming Israel and causing the multiple massacres committed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

A member of the Rebuild Gaza initiative recorded this video of the aftermath of Monday’s massacre in al-Mawasi:

Good Evening from Gaza!



In Al-Mawassi, people are searching for their belongings and loved ones.



The tents are buried beneath the ground, hidden by this crater.



Each day brings new challenges as we work to support the population in their struggle to survive.



Now, more than… pic.twitter.com/Ag5FyQcy94 — Rebuild Gaza (@RebuildGaza0) July 16, 2024

And Israel bombed the United Nations-run Razi middle school, which has been turned into a shelter for displaced people, killing at least 23 people.

Al Jazeera reporter Hani Mahmoud said that the Israeli attack on the school in the heart of the camp happened during rush hour when the streets around the overcrowded school were full of people.

Shujaiya in ruins

Israel retreated from the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City this week after a two-week long raid, but continued to attack Palestinians with airstrikes.

Journalist Ibrahim al-Khalil reported from Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood on Monday, after the Israeli military left it in ruins.

A spokesperson for the civil defense corps in Gaza said that the bodies of more than 60 people had been recovered in Shujaiya, and that many more were missing under the rubble of destroyed homes.

Also in Gaza City, Israel completely flattened the headquarters of UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees. More than 190 of the agency’s facilities, including schools where people have sought shelter, have been bombed across Gaza since October.

Shocking.@UNRWA headquarters in #Gaza, turned into a battlefield & now flattened 👇



Another episode in the blatant disregard of international humanitarian law.



United Nations facilities must be protected at all times. They must never be used for military or fighting… pic.twitter.com/XVOm5UjJeM — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) July 15, 2024

It would take up to 15 years to clear around 40 million tons of war rubble in #Gaza says @UNEP. The effort would need 100+ trucks and cost over $500 million.



Debris poses a deadly threat for people in the #GazaStrip as it can contain unexploded ordnance and harmful substances. pic.twitter.com/KNyvXlZ0hC — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 15, 2024

Running out of water

The municipality of Deir al-Balah reported earlier this week that the city has run out of clean water.

Nearly 20 wells and two water tanks that serve more than 700,000 internally displaced people are unavailable because Israel won’t let fuel into Gaza, stated the Glia project on Monday.

Water scarcity in Gaza is past its tipping point. The Municipality of Deir Al-Baleh announced that the entire water service in the city has shut down -- 19 wells and two water tanks that serve more than 700,000 IDPs are unavailable because Israel won't let fuel into Gaza. /2 — The Glia Project (@Glia_Intl) July 15, 2024

Our contributor Fedaa al-Qedra reported on the efforts undertaken by Rahaf, a young woman in Khan Younis, to procure safe drinking water for her family, a task that has fallen on her shoulders after her two brothers were severely injured in an Israeli attack.

No safe place to give birth

Meanwhile, health experts say that miscarriages in Gaza have skyrocketed 300 percent since before 7 October 7. And women are three times more likely to die in childbirth.

Israel’s ruthless and deliberate targeting of hospitals and health clinics over the last nine months is compounded with a lack of critical supplies and medications necessary to ensure safe deliveries. But this is just part of the crisis.

Dr. Roba Almadhoun, an obstetrician in Gaza, describes the opposing feelings of joy and grief experienced by many mothers of babies delivered during the genocide.

She wrote a feature we published this week about a woman named Hiba who was eight months pregnant when the Gaza home where she was sheltering with her family was hit in an Israeli airstrike.

Highlighting resilience

Finally, we wanted to bring you some images and videos from journalists and others in Gaza who are not just relentlessly documenting the unspeakable atrocities but also making sure to highlight the resilience, joy and determination of the Palestinian people.

The American Friends Service Committee’s team in Gaza organized gatherings for young football fans anticipating the Spain-England match at the Euro final over the weekend.

Our contributor Abubaker Abed reported from the beach, alongside those children.

Palestinian children in Gaza find a moment of joy while playing football on the beach, waiting for tonight’s EURO final.



They will be cheering on La Roja, in awe to Spain’s support for Palestine 🇵🇸🇪🇸



🎥⚽️ @AbubakerAbedW with @afsc_org #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/X8ZCTcPbsd — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) July 14, 2024

And Gaza-based Instagram user Athar Abo Rabea, who regularly uploads photos and videos documenting the daily struggles, particularly for children, as well as her own ingenious methods of cooking and building things without gas or electricity, recently recorded this video of kids dancing in the street.

Photo: Omar Ashtawy / APA images