News highlights on week 35 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israeli occupation forces pounded areas across the Gaza Strip this past week, from Gaza City in the north to Rafah in the south.

Early in the morning on Wednesday, Israel struck the al-Sardi school in Nuseirat refugee camp, where thousands of displaced Palestinians have been sheltering in central Gaza. The school is run by the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA).

الاحتلال يرتكب مجزرة مروعة في مخيم النصيرات، مستهدفاً مدرسة تابعة للأمم المتحدة تؤوي آلاف النازحين. pic.twitter.com/7WDHYj4w9b — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) June 6, 2024

“This horrible massacre committed by the Israeli occupation is clear evidence of genocide, ethnic cleansing against civilians, including women and children and displaced people in the Gaza Strip,” stated Ismail al-Thawabta, a spokesman for Gaza’s government media office.

"At least 38 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a UN linked school sheltering Palestinians in central Gaza"



Another day, another Israeli atrocity. pic.twitter.com/45VZN9tH60 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) June 6, 2024

A wounded little girl carrying her baby sister to look for their father following an Israeli airstrike on their house in Al Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gKgSVybw5Z — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 5, 2024

He added that these attacks further increase “the difficulties of the situation for people who have already moved from Rafah and the western part of Rafah seeking shelter in the central area.”

This afternoon in the crowded Al-Bureij refugee camp, the Israeli army bombed a residential building without regard for civilian casualties. pic.twitter.com/IFAVwkKtFW — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) June 3, 2024

Scores of residents are now evacuating Bureij refugee camp in the eastern part of the central #Gaza Strip as the Israeli attacks are escalating. — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) June 4, 2024

Doctors without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières stated on Wednesday that “At least 70 dead people and over 300 wounded, the majority of whom are women and children, have been brought to Al-Aqsa hospital since [Tuesday] following heavy Israeli strikes in the Middle Area of the Gaza Strip.”

At least 70 dead people and over 300 wounded, the majority of whom are women and children, have been brought to Al-Aqsa hospital since yesterday following heavy Israeli strikes in the Middle Area of the #Gaza strip. — MSF International (@MSF) June 5, 2024

“With the insane escalation of violence in various locations in the Gaza Strip over the last 48 hours, and while the Rafah crossing point has remained closed for a month, the health system has been stretched to the point of collapse. The situation is apocalyptic.”

Israeli airstrikes and tanks attacked areas in central Gaza, including Nuseirat refugee camp, on Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Israeli forces continued attacking Deir al-Balah, also in central Gaza, following a series of strikes earlier in the week.

Since the early morning, we've been hearing massive explosions of obliterating residential blocks east of Deir al-Balah.



Israeli tanks have now reached Salah Al-Din Street and are only a few metres away from the heart of a densely populated area of more than 1m people. — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) June 6, 2024

Early this morning in Deir al-Balah, 8 policemen were killed when their car was targeted by Israeli occupation forces.



The Israeli forces deliberately target police to create chaos across the strip , a tactic that has been known since the beginning of this genocide . pic.twitter.com/kkvFJQFDWv — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) June 4, 2024

The ministry stated that “The occupation’s perpetuation of the crime by continuing to target members of the police force with the aim of spreading chaos … will fail, and the police force will continue to carry out its duty in serving the citizens, no matter the sacrifices.”

Nowhere is safe

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestine refugees, stated over the weekend that over the last month, more than 1 million people, most of whom have been displaced several times, were forced to flee once again, in search of safety that they never find.

End of May in #Gaza:



🛑 More than 1 million people - most displaced several times- forced to flee once again, in search of safety that they never find.

🛑All of our 36 @UNRWA shelters in #Rafah are empty now. This is where people seek shelter & should be protected at all times… pic.twitter.com/kcukoLU1XP — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) June 1, 2024

The charity Oxfam stated on Tuesday that “Israel’s relentless air and land bombardment and deliberate obstruction of the humanitarian response is making it virtually impossible for aid agencies to reach trapped, starved civilians in Gaza, as the latest ceasefire deal negotiations continue.”

The charity added that “A lethal combination of closed border crossings, ongoing airstrikes, reduced logistical capacity due to evacuation notices and a failing Israeli permission process that debilitates humanitarian movement within Gaza, have created an impossible environment for aid agencies to operate effectively.”

Helmi Hirez, a 19-year-old computer science student from the al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, told Al Jazeera that he and his family fled the city during Israel’s attacks on al-Shifa hospital in March. He walked all the way from Gaza City to Rafah, about 32 kilometers.

A few days after he left, 14 members of his family who stayed in Gaza City were killed in an Israeli airstrike. He was sheltering for three months in Rafah, until another airstrike targeted a building next to him, burying him, his siblings and parents under the rubble. He survived, but his mother was killed.

He then fled to al-Mawasi and has been sheltering in a tent in the sand dunes there. He spoke to Al Jazeera on Monday from Deir al-Balah.

Returning to Jabaliya and Gaza City

In northern Gaza, Palestinians returned to their neighborhoods following the Israeli army’s withdrawal from Jabaliya and Gaza City.

Journalists captured video of the Israeli army shelling people as they attempted to inspect their homes near the destroyed University College of Applied Sciences, where bodies were discovered to have been crushed by tanks.

The Israeli army has resumed shelling Palestinian civilians as they attempt to inspect their homes after the army's withdrawal from the vicinity of the @UCASGaza college. Civilians were also recovering the bodies of those who had been crushed by Israeli tanks. #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/9l4cPTSnF9 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) June 4, 2024

شاهد|| أهالي منطقة البلدة القديمة في مدينة #غزة يشاركون في حملة تنظيف وتجميل منطقتهم#حرب_غزة #بلدية_غزة pic.twitter.com/OoDX3bzPJm — بلدية غزة - Municipality of Gaza (@munigaza) June 2, 2024

Tamara Nassar reported that the Israeli army had ordered residents of Jabaliya to evacuate the area earlier in May, following a previous invasion that ended in December, and that this latest ground invasion was combined with aerial bombardment. Israel conducted 200 airstrikes in the area during a period of less than three weeks.

Photos and videos circulated on social media as Palestinians started to return to their neighborhoods in and around Jabaliya and the Jabaliya refugee camp on 30 May.

صور أولية تكشف حجم الدمار الذي لحق بمخيم جباليا إثر انسحاب قوات الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/KgzPS6BTMp — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) May 30, 2024

SEVENTEEN, out of 47 injured people, have been so far declared by medics KILLED..



People rushed to see their homes after Israeli occupation forces withdrawal from #Jabalia, they were shelled by Israeli artillery!!! pic.twitter.com/Sb7503oUGg — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) May 30, 2024

Look at the scale of Israels destruction of Jabalia, all made possible with American made weapons. Its now an unliveable wasteland. Which was the goal. pic.twitter.com/FbGYVmr3lX — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 31, 2024

On Sunday, Gaza’s Civil Defense corps said that they had been working three days in a row to recover bodies buried under the rubble.

A photo of a Palestine Red Crescent ambulance in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, following the withdrawal of occupation forces yesterday.#NotATarget ❌#Gaza pic.twitter.com/bcUbZedU7j — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) May 31, 2024

Israel escalates use of armed quadcopters

A new report released by the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor says that Israel is ramping up its use of armed quadcopter drones to kill, injure and terrorize Palestinians across Gaza.

These drones have killed dozens of civilians, as confirmed by Euro-Med Monitor in earlier reports, by firing automatic machine guns mounted beneath an aircraft at random gatherings, or shooting directly at people, Euro-Med reports.

“Israel has used quadcopter drones in a systematic and widespread manner lately to carry out extrajudicial executions and premeditated killings of Palestinian civilians, according to testimonies gathered by Euro-Med Monitor,” the group states.

“These drones are used, in particular, against civilians who attempt to return and inspect their homes after the Israeli military retreats from areas it has attacked by land or air.”

The group says that “some drones … were made mainly for use in photography and other industries, but were converted by the Israeli army into intelligence aircraft and instead used for extrajudicial killings and executions.”

Rafah crossing has been closed for one month

The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees stated this week that all of the agency’s 36 shelters in Rafah are empty now, after Palestinians had been forced to flee, and all health and critical services had been forced to stop.

Due to Israeli Forces operations, thousands of families have been forced to flee. All of @UNRWA 36 shelters in Rafah are now empty.



1.7 million people are estimated to be displaced in Khan Younis and #Gaza Middle Areas.



The humanitarian space continues to shrink. #CeasefireNOW https://t.co/k81jwDiOwm — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 2, 2024

“We know what we need, and we know what we haven’t got,” Griffiths said. “We need fuel and it’s not being brought in in great numbers. We need truckloads of food that get through.”

According to the United Nations, aid deliveries have dropped by two-thirds since Israel’s invasion of Rafah.

Oxfam stated that at the Rafah Crossing, which has been closed for a month now since 7 May, “there are more than 2,000 aid trucks – the majority of which are carrying food – stuck in a 28-mile traffic jam back to the Egyptian city of Arish.”

The World Health Organization stated that since 7 May, when Israeli forces seized control of the Rafah crossing, Israel has blocked all medical evacuations from taking place.

The WHO estimates there are as many as 11,000 Palestinians who need urgent medical evacuation out of Gaza.

Twenty international aid agencies issued a joint warning on 28 May on the further disintegration of access to humanitarian aid.

The statement notes that Doctors Without Borders, “one of the largest humanitarian and medical providers in Gaza, has been unable to get any supplies into the enclave since 6 May. The lack of clean water supplies puts patients at high risk of disease.”

Yet, the groups say, “desalination kits and submersible pumps to set up sustainable water systems to provide water are almost always denied by the Israeli authorities.”

With almost no fuel available in #Gaza, critical desalination plants have shut down. People don’t have near enough water



Survival is a struggle. Families & children walk long distances in the heat for water



People need water to live - Israeli authorities must provide access NOW pic.twitter.com/yh0peaM5XP — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 4, 2024

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, stated that children are still dying of hunger in Gaza.

One baby died of starvation and lack of available medical treatment at the Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah on 30 May, and another 13-year-old child died on 1 June.

UNICEF’s communications chief Jonathan Crickx stated that “If nutrition supplies, especially ready-to-use therapeutic food, used to address malnutrition among children, cannot be distributed, the treatment of more than 3,000 children with acute malnutrition will be interrupted. The ongoing situation in Rafah is a disaster for children.”

He explained that in the agency’s experience, in similar crises around the world, “usually children don’t die from malnutrition and dehydration in hospitals, they die at home, in the street or where they have taken shelter.”

“This means reported deaths of children from malnutrition only show part of the whole toll. There is a reasonable concern that in Gaza too, there are significant numbers of children affected by malnutrition who are not represented in reported figures,” Crickx added.

Israeli forces assassinate fighter in Nablus

Turning to the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces stormed Ramallah and the adjacent town of al-Bireh on 30 May, causing a devastating fire in the main vegetable market that destroyed dozens of shops.

Middle East Eye reported that Israeli soldiers “raided the neighboring West Bank cities at dawn, firing live ammunition, stun grenades and tear gas in residential areas and the local market,” known as al-Hisbah.

“Wooden carts caught on fire and the flames spread throughout the market and to nearby commercial buildings, wounding at least one person and ravaging over 100 stalls and shops, according to al-Bireh’s acting mayor, Robin al-Khatib,” Middle East Eye reported.

BREAKING: The Israeli occupation army set ablaze the vegetable market in the city of Ramallah, the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/QwtWKykAbF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 30, 2024

In May, Israeli forces stormed 11 branches of the same money exchange company, stealing more than $1 million in currency.

The Israeli army invaded Ramallah city last night, burned the main market and stole money from exchange offices. The Israeli occupation confiscated all authorities from the Palestinian authority. pic.twitter.com/rjJRf3CSSq — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) May 30, 2024

One of those killed was Adam Farraj, a 23-year-old former prisoner and fighter with the Balata Battalion, who was shot by Israeli troops to his sister’s wedding.

Video of the killing of Adam Farraj showd the Israeli soldiers desecrating and kicking his body, and then dragging it away.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian men by firing at their car in the city of Tulkarem.

More than 20 Palestinians were swept up in mass arrest campaigns by Israeli forces on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.

The groups said that arrests took place across the occupied West Bank governorates of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, Salfit, Tubas, Jericho, and Jerusalem. The raids were accompanied by widespread raids and abuse and threats against detainees and their families, the WAFA news agency reported.

The total number of Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank has risen to more than 9,000 since 7 October.

In the West Bank, since 7 October, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, and nearly 5,000 others have been injured by Israeli army fire, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

And in the South Hebron Hills, Israeli forces demolished a home in Al-Jawaya and assaulted the owner of the house, hitting him with a rifle, according to the Palestinian rights group Al-Haq.

At least 250 homes have been destroyed by Israel since the beginning of the year, Al-Haq stated.

🔴Israeli Occupying Forces demolished Mahmoud Al-Nawaj’a’s home in Al-Jawaya South Hebron & assaulted him, hitting him with a rifle

🔴9 displaced inc. children.

🔴In the first 5 months of 2024, IOF & settlers demolished at least 250 homes in the occupied West Bank inc. Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/3uSK0qpTRe — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) June 4, 2024

Highlighting resilience

Finally, here are some images and videos from journalists and others in Gaza who are not just relentlessly documenting the unspeakable atrocities but also making sure to highlight the resilience, joy and determination of the Palestinian people.

A Palestinian youth showed off a little library of books in Deir al-Balah:

📍 Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. Picture by Saed Abu Aita. pic.twitter.com/0NFnh5ztwD — Malaka (@MalakaShwaikh) June 1, 2024

Due to the constant power outages, I made a simple manual device as an alternative to electricity so my father can continue his sewing work and help the displaced people at the school repair their torn clothes. pic.twitter.com/c8u6UW60lr — Omar from Gaza 𓂆 (@OmarHamadD) June 3, 2024

Despite the devastation, a Palestinian woman reclaims her home and clears the rubble in the Jabalia refugee camp following the Israeli occupation's invasion. pic.twitter.com/n5nHwfBDIB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 2, 2024

شباب مخيم جباليا عادوا بعد انسحاب الاحتلال لإطعام القطط pic.twitter.com/w1QYf0IyZv — Yasser (@Yasser_Gaza) May 30, 2024

Displaced children in Gaza send thank-you message to Anwar El Ghazi, Sam Morsy, Adama Traore and all players who joined yesterday’s ‘Children of Gaza’ charity game.



“From Gaza, we love you”@elghazi1995 @sammorsy08 @AdamaTrd37



🎥 @AbubakerAbedW @a_abdulruhman pic.twitter.com/WdlTQLncqz — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) June 2, 2024

Scenes from tents in Deir al-Balah as hundreds of fans gathered to watch the #UCLfinal under Israeli bombings and buzzing drones.



During the time, Israeli tanks hit the east territories. An hour later, 3 were killed in Gaza.(Girl in pieces after the attack👇) pic.twitter.com/yNCRHtCBLx — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) June 2, 2024

❗️Despite the Israeli aggression on Gaza, hundreds of displaced people watched the Champions League final of Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund last night. pic.twitter.com/mlJqN4ybY6 — Dr. Zain Abbadi (@ZainAbbadi11) June 2, 2024

Palestinian children gathered to watch the UEFA Champions League final, finding a moment of respite and joy amidst the ongoing Israeli genocidal war in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/aEopPoZIlq — Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) June 2, 2024

Steve says that HEAL Palestine flew her by medical plane to New York three months ago, and now, she is quote “dancing her way out of the hospital, thanks to the amazing staff at Northwell and Staten Island burn center.”

Sara’s home in #Gaza was bombed in Dec. killing two brothers. She was badly burned. HEAL Palestine flew her by medical plane to NY. Three months later she is dancing her way out of the hospital, thanks to the amazing staff at Northwell and Staten Island burn center 🇵🇸✌🏻👍 pic.twitter.com/Iew3AwRR2y — Steve Sosebee (@Stevesosebee) May 30, 2024