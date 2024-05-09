News highlights on week 31 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israeli forces heavily bombed areas across the entire Gaza Strip over the last week, especially in the southern city of Rafah.

The situation in Rafah is terrifying. The army ordered the evacuation of eastern Rafah, then immediately began shelling the homes of civilians and the warehouses of international organizations and traders. Israel is burning your aids! pic.twitter.com/Wp6W1gB7zG — Ahmed El-Madhoun (@madhoun95) May 7, 2024

My family in Rafah are receiving threatening phone calls to evacuate. They already evacuated nine times and they live in a tent! — Eman Basher (@SometimesPooh) May 6, 2024

Also on Tuesday, Israeli forces bombed tents belonging to displaced Palestinians in Rafah.

This video is from Rafah earlier today , Israeli occupation forces bombing the tents of the displaced civilians . pic.twitter.com/d5ToOB1L6o — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) May 7, 2024

On Sunday night, Israeli forces bombed the home of the Qeshta family in Rafah.

A grieving child bids a tearful farewell to members of his family who were killed in the Israeli airstrike targeting the Qashta family home in Rafah. pic.twitter.com/iTsyqQjmWQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 6, 2024

Maureen Clare Murphy reported that “The hospital is currently the only facility in Gaza with a functioning dialysis department for patients with kidney disease, and its closure would immediately endanger the lives of 200 people if it closed, according to the World Health Organization.”

At the Emirati maternity hospital in Rafah, the last barely functioning maternity hospital in Gaza, Dr. Dorotea Gucciardo of the Glia Project reported on the dangerous and precarious situation for newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit, their families, and medical caregivers as threats of a full-scale military operation loom.

Glia's Director of Development, Dorotea Gucciardo, is in Rafah now, coordinating our 10th medical delegation. Here, she speaks from Emirati Hospital, the last maternity hospital in Gaza. Listen as she outlines the perilous situation as the Israeli military begins to occupy Rafah pic.twitter.com/tRM8jL0gQ3 — The Glia Project (@Glia_Intl) May 7, 2024

Israel shut down Kerem Shalom, the main commercial crossing into Gaza, on Monday after four Israeli soldiers were killed in a rocket attack nearby the previous day, Murphy added.

On Tuesday, Israel said it had seized “operational control” of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, effectively shutting down the only route for Palestinians to exit and for medical teams to enter.

Richard Brennan, regional emergency director for the eastern Mediterranean for the World Health Organization, said that the impact of the Rafah crossing being shut by Israel “makes a disastrous, catastrophic situation far worse.”

“Today, we were expecting to evacuate 140 [critically ill] patients, but now that lifeline is closed off to patients,” he said.

Video footage of an Israeli tank storming its way into the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, deliberately destroying the iconic “I Love Gaza” sign, circulated on social media on Tuesday.

Israeli army tanks storm the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing. pic.twitter.com/3WklPvXQDI — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 7, 2024

On Tuesday, Hind Khoudary reported for Al Jazeera on the impact of the evacuation orders.

"People in Rafah were displaced more than 9 times. They were first displaced from the northern area, then to the central area, then to Khan Younis, then to Rafah... whats different now is there is no place [for them to go]"@Hind_Gaza reporting from Deir Al Balah pic.twitter.com/nBXZhPPnVp — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 7, 2024

On Monday, the charity’s Middle East and North Africa Regional Director, Sally Abi-Khalil, said “We are horrified by Israel’s order to evacuate around 100,000 people and what appears to be an impending invasion of Rafah, despite a universal plea from world leaders urging it to stop its continued, barbaric, onslaught.”

“The fear in Rafah is palpable, as people who have already been forced to flee across Gaza multiple times, must now move again,” she said.

“With Israel now blocking aid, fuel or goods from entering the two critical crossings of Rafah and Kerem Shalom, humanitarian efforts to save lives will be even more difficult.”

Abi-Khalil said that “For over six months, Israel has deliberately and systematically targeted civilians and aid workers, including in clearly marked ‘safe zones’ and ‘evacuation routes.’ Any claims it now makes that civilians can be safely evacuated, have lost credibility. Al-Mawasi area – a so-called humanitarian safe zone where people have been told to flee – has already been targeted twice.”

“It’s unfathomable that one government is allowed to ignore all warnings of the catastrophic humanitarian cost with full impunity, and to callously press forward in chilling disregard for human life, international law, and the ICJ ruling to prevent genocide,” Abi-Khalil said.

Private US company to “assume management” of Rafah crossing?

Meanwhile, the Tel Aviv newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday that Israel and Egypt agreed that “a private American security company will assume management of the crossing after the Israeli army concludes its operation,” which they also claimed would be limited.

Haaretz added that private negotiations have been underway with the company, which was not named, but which “specializes in assisting armies and governments around the world engaged in military conflicts.”

The @JoeBiden genocide regime plans to place the Rafah crossing under direct United States occupation using mercenary force https://t.co/X9ZNpH5AFg pic.twitter.com/TBFvIM31M0 — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) May 7, 2024

However, as The Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer and our friend Justin Podur at the Anti-Empire Project says, for any of this to happen, Israel, of course, would have to win the war first.

On Tuesday at the US State Department press briefing, spokesperson Matt Miller said he was “not aware” of the plans of a private US company operating at the Rafah crossing, reported by Haaretz, “at all.” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also denied any knowledge of the plan.

Senior Hamas member Osama Hamdan said that Palestinians would not respond to military pressure or threats and would not accept any “occupying force” at the Rafah crossing.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also said that “Any presence of non-Palestinian parties at the Rafah Crossing, we will deal with it as an occupation force and it will be a legitimate target for resistance.”

BREAKING| PFLP: "Any presence of non-Palestinian parties at the Rafah Crossing, we will deal with it as an occupation force and it will be a legitimate target for resistance."



The statement was made following reports that Israel will transfer control of the Rafah border crossing… pic.twitter.com/IwG2aWIpus — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 7, 2024

Israel bans Al Jazeera, raids network’s offices

Over the weekend, the Israeli government shut down the offices and operations of the Al Jazeera network, weeks after Israel’s parliament passed a law allowing the temporary closure of foreign broadcasters considered to be a threat to national security during the months-long war in Gaza.

Israel shuts down Al Jazeera offices. pic.twitter.com/QG27LNa3Az — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) May 5, 2024

The network condemned the Israeli government’s decision to close its operations in Israel as a “criminal act.”

In a statement, Al Jazeera said that “Israel’s ongoing suppression of the free press, seen as an effort to conceal its actions in the Gaza Strip, stands in contravention of international and humanitarian law. Israel’s direct targeting and killing of journalists, arrests, intimidation and threats will not deter Al Jazeera from its commitment to cover, while more than 140 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the beginning of the war on Gaza.”

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan delivered this pre-recorded final report from occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday:

"If you’re watching this... then Al Jazeera has been banned in Israel."



Al Jazeera's @ajimran recorded his last report from occupied East Jerusalem, pre-empting the Netanyahu gov't’s unanimous decision to close Al Jazeera in Israel ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZOzqxpSKGJ — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 5, 2024

Schoolchildren return to classes

And finally, we wanted to bring you some images and videos from journalists in Gaza who are not just relentlessly documenting the ongoing atrocities but also making sure to highlight the resilience, joy and determination of the Palestinian people.

Gaza Genocide Day 210 pic.twitter.com/MmymUdPrKQ — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) May 3, 2024

A group of young people and children, displaced in one of the schools in Deir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip, showcase the Palestinian Dabkeh dance as a form of entertainment and a reminder not to abandon our authentic, enduring heritage. pic.twitter.com/Ufy82QUKIb — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) May 4, 2024

Al Jazeera interviewed several schoolchildren who were eager to show off their new uniforms.

These Palestinian girls in Gaza are excited to wear their school uniforms again as they attend classes in a tent near al-Aqsa hospital ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BpTJd6iSnl — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 5, 2024

Gaza continues to resist.



Kids return to school for the first time in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/MaVOTcfvFE — الأخ الكبير (@BIG__Brother7) May 5, 2024

Tamer Abu Moussa defends his MA thesis in Psychology at the new encampment of Al-Azhar university. Tamer finding power to produce knowledge under a genocide is the kind of exceptional resilience Israel can’t defeat. pic.twitter.com/NXNrRzOpO4 — Hanine Hassan حنين (@Hanine09) May 5, 2024

In March, we reported on children in the Gaza Strip who were bearing the brunt of Israel’s starvation policy as collective punishment, and told you about Fadi Zant, the 6-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis whose parents and doctors were unable to address his serious medical needs due to Israel’s blockade and engineered hunger crisis.

Fadi Alzant, a 6-year-old from Gaza has endured months of inadequate nutritional and medical care for his Cystic Fibrosis. Stranded in Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, his chronic condition steadily worsened with each passing day leaving him acutely malnourished and… pic.twitter.com/EyeN6MEKHL — The PCRF (Palestine Children's Relief Fund) (@ThePCRF) May 5, 2024

His care team announced this week that “Once he was in the south of Gaza with PCRF’s team on the ground, we were able to facilitate his evacuation to Egypt, where he received immediate care to stabilize his condition.”

Update on Fadi Zant, the 6-year-old Palestinian boy who nearly died of severe malnutrition & dehydration in Northern Gaza.@ThePCRF helped evacuate Fadi for treatment, thankfully, & it's heartwarming to see that his health improved a lot. pic.twitter.com/7k5Ems1Q8Z — Ihcen 🔻 (@ihcentoo) May 6, 2024

And children in Gaza wrote and printed up messages of solidarity with the students across the US and Canada who have risen up to demand that this genocide end and that their universities divest from corporations that profit from Israel’s crimes.



Breaking: Children from displacement camps in Gaza are raising the names of American universities whose students have protested against the Israeli genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/KEcZfsqMwu — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 1, 2024

Other news covered in this week’s report

Photo by Omar Ashtawy / APA images