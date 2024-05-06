Hamas agrees to Gaza truce as Israel vows to move into Rafah

Displaced Palestinians in al-Zawayda, central Gaza, following Israel’s evacuation orders imposed on eastern Rafah, 6 May. Omar Ashtawy APA images

Israel dropped leaflets ordering the evacuation of several neighborhoods of eastern Rafah and pounded the area in the southernmost Gaza Strip on Monday.

Israel described its current escalation in Rafah as a “targeted” operation following a rocket attack from Gaza that killed four of its soldiers at a military position near Kerem Shalom, the main commercial crossing along the Gaza-Israel boundary, the previous day.

Palestinians reported “nonstop” bombing and the movement of Israeli tanks across from eastern Rafah overnight Monday.

Al Mezan, a human rights group based in Gaza, said that the new evacuation order, reportedly affecting around 100,000 Palestinians, includes the areas of Rafah crossing and Kerem Shalom – the two points through which most humanitarian assistance is being brought into the territory.

It also includes al-Najjar hospital, “the main medical facility in the whole Rafah governorate,” Al Mezan added.

The evacuation order includes areas of both Rafah & Kerem Shalom crossings, the crux of humanitarian operations for all Gaza. There is at present no viable alternative to these crossings. Both crossings are closed today, as acute malnutrition, starvation & likely famine reign. https://t.co/JrWkBRJtAD — Tania Hary (@taniahary) May 6, 2024

Palestinians in Rafah reported receiving threatening phone calls ordering them to evacuate. Many if not most of those in the areas that Israel is seeking to depopulate have been repeatedly displaced during the past seven months.

My family in Rafah are receiving threatening phone calls to evacuate. They already evacuated nine times and they live in a tent! — Eman Basher (@SometimesPooh) May 6, 2024

“More war and famine”

Josep Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief, said that “Israel’s evacuation orders to civilians in Rafah portend the worst: more war and famine.”

He said that Israel must implement the UN Security Council’s demand for a ceasefire and that the EU “can and must act to prevent such [a] scenario.”

Israel has escalated its attacks on Rafah, where some 1.3 million Palestinians are concentrated after being displaced from other areas in Gaza, over the past week.

The worsened violence, killing dozens of civilians in residential homes, has raised fears that a ground invasion that “could lead to slaughter,” in the words of the UN humanitarian affairs office, may be imminent.

🚨URGENT: #AllEyesOnRafah🚨



Israeli military orders evacuation in eastern Rafah, sparking fears of imminent ground invasion. Reports of residents in other Rafah areas receiving calls from Israeli army urging them to relocate.



Urgent action needed to prevent further atrocities. pic.twitter.com/UHVh73rPff — Al-Mezan الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) May 6, 2024

Hamas accepts, Israel rejects truce offer

On Monday evening, Hamas announced that Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the faction’s political wing, had accepted a proposed outline for a ceasefire agreement in a phone call with the Qatari prime minister and Egyptian intelligence minister.

Al Jazeera reported that the proposal involves “three phases, with each lasting 42 days.”

The first phase would see a truce and Israel’s withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor which Israel has used to control movement between northern and southern Gaza.

The second phase would “include the approval of a permanent cessation of military and hostile operations, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.”

The third and final phase would include “a provision approving an end to the blockade of Gaza,” which Israel imposed in 2007.

On Monday, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya told Al Jazeera – whose offices in Jerusalem were shut down the previous day following a vote by Netanyahu’s cabinet – that a prisoner exchange would be hammered out by day 35 of the truce.

Asked about what proposal says abt prisoner swap, Hayya:

-We want our prisoners to come home and the Israelis to go home too, because we then would have no need to hold them.

-There has to be an agreement on prisoner swap by day 35 of truce. Details to be worked out until then https://t.co/dEiBZBu8xO — Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) May 6, 2024

Late Monday, Netanyahu’s war cabinet unanimously decided to continue the military operation in Rafah “in order to apply military pressure on Hamas, with the goal of making progress on freeing the hostages and the other war aims,” the prime minister’s office stated.

Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that Israel will invade Rafah regardless of any ceasefire agreement.

Israeli analyst Yossi Verter, writing for the Haaretz newspaper, accused Netanyahu of sabotaging – not for the first time – the ceasefire negotiations that would secure the release of the remaining captives held in Gaza since 7 October.

Verter said that Netanyahu had betted on Hamas rejecting the Egyptian and Qatari proposal in order to preserve his ruling coalition. By continuing the war to prolong his doomed political career, Netanyahu is risking not only the lives of the captives in Gaza but is also cementing Israel’s status as a global pariah, according to Verter.

He’s not the only observer to say that Netanyahu’s actions are sabotaging an agreement.

Notable. This is all happening as Biden’s CIA director is investing in shuttle diplomacy in pursuit of a truce-hostage release deal, including by visiting Israel Monday.



Hard to miss a pattern of Israel taking steps that undercut US efforts: Saturday leaks, AJ ban, Rafah move. https://t.co/C0Lbr5faCd — Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed) May 6, 2024

Netanyahu’s comments prompted Hamas to seek “further guarantees that Israel would not implement only part of an agreement, and then resume fighting,” the paper added.

An unnamed US official told Reuters that “Netanyahu and the war cabinet have not appeared to approach the latest phase of negotiations [with Hamas] in good faith.”

Sticking point

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas spokesperson, said on Saturday that the major sticking point in the truce talks was “the complete ceasefire, and the complete withdrawal from Gaza,” which Hamas demands and Israel rejects.

The ball is now in Washington’s court to prevent Israel from reneging on its commitments, according to Hamdan’s analysis.

During a press briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that a ceasefire is “absolutely achievable” and that “a major operation in Rafah is not something that we can support.”

But Miller did not say what, if any, actions the US would take if Israel moves forward with such an operation. He observed that any military offensive in Rafah would make it “incredibly difficult” to increase aid, as Washington would like to see.

Israeli officials told Axios that the Biden administration recently put a hold on the transfer of ammunition to Israel, with US officials declining to comment on the matter.

Washington has consistently said that it opposes a major operation in Rafah without a viable plan to ensure the protection of civilians. The Pentagon has presented to Israel what it says is an alternative, phased approach to Israel’s stated goal of dismantling four Hamas battalions in the area.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said that “a mass evacuation on this scale is impossible to carry out safely.”

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said that the UN “is not taking part in any involuntary evacuations or in setting up of any displacement zones in southern Gaza.”

On #Rafah, @UN_Spokesperson @StephDujarric reads a @UNOCHA statement saying: "A mass evacuation on this scale is impossible to carry out safely." Adds that @UN "is not taking part in any involuntary evacuations or in setting up of any displacement zones in southern #Gaza."… pic.twitter.com/TR6u5ydAIQ — Rami Ayari (@Raminho) May 6, 2024

An Israeli offensive in #Rafah would mean more civilian suffering & deaths. The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people@UNRWA is not evacuating: the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible & will continue providing lifesaving aid to people pic.twitter.com/8anQ8Eq6Gv — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 6, 2024

On Monday, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza Strip, called for “an immediate arms embargo, sanctions and divestments.”

Commenting on the ban on Al Jazeera, which she described as “the only media company reporting on the massacres” in Gaza, Albanese asked: “Is there any line left that Israel cannot cross?”