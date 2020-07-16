Missouri, Oklahoma pass anti-BDS laws during pandemic

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill mandating loyalty to Israel. Stefani Reynolds CNP

Missouri has become the latest US state to pass a draconian measure to stifle and criminalize the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign for Palestinian rights.

On 13 July, Missouri’s Republican governor Mike Parson signed the Anti-Discrimination Against Israel Act into law, after it passed the state’s house of representatives in May.

Encouraged by Israel lobby groups and the Israeli government itself, politicians claim that refusing to purchase Israeli products and criticizing Israel’s human rights violations – or its state ideology Zionism – is tantamount to anti-Jewish bigotry.

I just wish he stood with Missouri. — KIM GOODMAN (@kmgc53) July 14, 2020

Israel lobby groups hailed Parson’s move.

We applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) for joining a growing list of states that have signed anti-BDS legislation into law.



BDS is a bigoted movement that seeks the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state.https://t.co/OnG1oPkbqS — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) July 13, 2020

An important step! 👏👏



Thank you for standing up against hate Missouri! #BDShttps://t.co/7UxEyLWIqY — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) July 15, 2020

The law requires state contractors to sign an oath certifying that they are not engaged in boycotts of Israel or of Israeli products. It applies to contracts worth more than $100,000, but not to individuals.

Missouri has become the 30th US state to pass an anti-BDS measure, following Oklahoma, which passed a similar bill in May.

Looking forward to all those committed to ending dangerous censorship of political speech and “cancel culture” joining me in condemning Missouri’s new anti-BDS law and all the many others like it. https://t.co/T74r3JZfNY — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) July 15, 2020

Exactly two years ago, a similar bill failed to pass the Missouri state legislature due to sustained pressure by human rights advocates.

At the time, more than a dozen rights groups called the bill “constitutionally indefensible” and “a McCarthyite political litmus test on any company or nonprofit organization that wants to enter into a contract with the state.”

“Missouri tried twice to pass an anti-BDS law, attempts that were shut down by community organizing,” stated St. Louis-based activist Sandra Tamari.

Lawmakers have taken advantage of the current COVID-19 pandemic to rush anti-BDS legislation through state governments without public comment or debate, she explained.

“Shielding Israel from a grassroots human rights movement was their priority,” Tamari added.

Governor Parson’s anti-BDS law contradicts a Missouri state resolution, introduced in 2019, affirming that boycotts are protected political expression.

Last year, Israel’s then-strategic affairs minister Gilad Erdan, who led his country’s efforts to crush BDS activism around the world, took credit for the passage of anti-BDS laws in the US.

“Our efforts are producing results. 27 US states now have counter-BDS legislation. Let’s give a hand to all the governors and state legislators who supported this law. They deserve it,” Erdan said at a Jerusalem Post conference in New York.

Erdan recently left his position at the strategic affairs ministry to be the new Israeli ambassador to both the United States and the United Nations.

Anti-BDS laws blocked

Civil rights defenders are fighting these anti-BDS laws in federal courts.

Anti-BDS measures in Texas, Arizona and Kansas, have been blocked by federal judges over free speech concerns.

Lawsuits are pending in Maryland and Georgia.

A lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ anti-BDS law on behalf of a newspaper publisher was thrown out by a judge last year.

“We disagree with the district court’s decision, which contradicts two recent federal court decisions and which would radically limit the First Amendment right to boycott,” Holly Dickson, ACLU Arkansas legal director, told the Associated Press at the time.

Human Rights Watch has noted that more than 250 million people live in US states that have passed these draconian measures.

According to a 2019 poll, Americans overwhelmingly reject such laws designed to penalize supporters of BDS, with more than 70 percent of respondents opposing laws that target BDS activism as an infringement on the constitutional right to free speech.