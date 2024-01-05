Israel strikes “safe zone” in southern Gaza

“There is no safe place in the Gaza Strip,” says Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq. Omar Ashtawy APA images

Israel continued its relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, striking several overcrowded areas in the center and south.

Journalist Maha Hussaini recorded audio of constant Israeli shelling in the central area at around 1:00 am local time Friday morning.

Intense Israeli shelling now on my area of refuge in the central Gaza Strip. Sounds of explosions everywhere nonstop. pic.twitter.com/hAfD1Vl76L — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) January 4, 2024

Breaking: At least 5 Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential home belonging to Abu Sanjar family in Rafah in the southern #Gaza Strip, where Israel is currently pushing hundreds of thousands of displaced people to take refuge in. — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) January 4, 2024

Rafah tonight & we are disconnected from my family who fled there about 8 days ago. I've been trying to call endlessly in vain since I heard of this massacre! How do pro-genocide people sleep at night? Doesn't your conscience hurt seeing this indiscriminate evil rain on Gaza? https://t.co/TYmIa4nYwj — Dr. Abusalama (@ShahdAbusalama) January 3, 2024

The Al Mezan Center for Human Rights stated on Thursday that there are now 1.3 million Palestinians in Rafah – one million more than typically live there, and half of the entire population of the Gaza Strip.

“With a population density of 20,000 [persons per square kilometer], one single Israeli attack can kill hundreds of Palestinians at once,” the human rights group warned.

🚨 #Rafah, typically 300,000 residents, is now hosting 1.3 million Palestinians—over half of #Gaza's total population—in an area of 65km², as per Rafah Municipality.



With a population density of 20,000/km², one single Israeli attack can kill hundreds of Palestinians at once. pic.twitter.com/FiSAJ9eSom — Al Mezan الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) January 4, 2024

Palestinians leaving the middle of Gaza today after Israel ordered them to evacute. My sister is there and I have no news of her. This is the same area that a few weeks ago the Israelis told the world was safe areas. Their ethnic cleansing plans are so obvious now pic.twitter.com/L0hi0iWrrn — Ahmed Masoud (@masoud_ahmed) January 4, 2024

The Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq stated on Thursday that the attacks on Mawasi – as well as those on Rafah and on hospitals – “once again demonstrate that the occupation is lying in its declaration of the existence of safe areas, and that it is carrying out its crimes consciously and intentionally.”

“All of this confirms what we previously declared … there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip,” the rights group said.

“Camps, shelters, schools, hospitals, homes and so-called ‘safe zones’ should not be battlegrounds. Yet Gaza has been laid to waste,” echoed Jason Lee, an official at the charity Save the Children.

Lee remarked that Israel’s relocation orders “offer nothing more than a smokescreen of safety. If people stay, they are killed. If they move, they are killed. People are facing the ‘choice’ of one death sentence or another.”

🚨 ALARMING: Israel persists in using evacuation orders as a means for ethnic cleansing & forcible transfer in #Gaza.



In the past two days, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders to neighborhoods in Nuseirat refugee camp, instructing residents to move to Deir al Balah. pic.twitter.com/F0gcYU5DDT — Al Mezan الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) January 3, 2024

Storming with tanks

In Maghazi refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, reporter Ahmed Hijazi recorded video on Thursday of people fleeing on foot and taking shelter from Israeli tanks stationed on the main road on the outskirts of the camp.

Drones are buzzing overhead and loud explosions are heard while Hijazi recounts what he sees:

The occupation imposes a siege on Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip; this is part of what I was able to monitor there.

There are thousands of residents who were unable to evacuate the camp.

هذا ما رصدته من خلال هاتفي في مخيم المغازي

عائلات لم تتمكن من الإخلاء وتحت الحصار. pic.twitter.com/vzlizDITu4 — أحمد حجازي 𓂆 (@ahmedhijazee) January 4, 2024

Sham from Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central #Gaza Strip, recounts: “The occupation urged residents to evacuate, and suddenly we took our belongings and left our home.” Israel didn't instruct about displacement; rather, it surprised residents by storming the camp with tanks. pic.twitter.com/Fpwf585ztW — Aseel Mousa (@aselmousa) January 4, 2024

ALARMING SITUATION IN SOUTHERN #GAZA. Israeli tanks circled Al-Maghazi refugee camp without asking people to move south. Tanks, drones and war jets are targeting Al-Nusierat, Al-Burij and Al-Maghazi. People are stranded in Al-Maghazi and more are trying to move further south. pic.twitter.com/jA0Fj4aWH6 — Yousef Aljamal (@YousefAljamal) January 4, 2024

Testimonies from #Gaza; The Targeting of Al-Maghazi Camp, 27/12/23 “ [The] F16 was specifically made to strike battlefronts, for bombing tanks, for bombarding massive things…not

to strike a child. What is happening cannot be borne by humans. It exceeds our capacity to endure.” pic.twitter.com/7RsFxC3Akm — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) December 31, 2023

Nusseirat, Bureij and Maghazi being bombed fiercely in an attempt to evacuate the middle area of Gaza, ethnic cleansing being continued as we speak — Dr. Mustafa Elmasri (@Gaza_Psych) January 4, 2024

Sniper drones are hunting people fleeing the massacres. Z want people to evacuate only to kill people as they run for safety. — Dr. Mustafa Elmasri (@Gaza_Psych) January 4, 2024

In the video, an adult is shown carrying the limp body of a child as people try to help other children walk over piles of rubble on the street.

Meanwhile, human rights groups and journalists are documenting testimonies of Palestinians who have been detained and tortured, or who have survived field executions by Israeli forces in Gaza.

2/3 #Gaza Testimony; Salah

“If you lift your head, the soldier would hit you with the rifle butt or whatever he has in his hands

They also had brass knuckles to hit you whenever you move. If you move, complain or utter “ouch”, you get tased - forms of torture we have never seen” pic.twitter.com/yPF7w2RlMs — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) January 4, 2024

Over a week of incommunicado detention, interrogation, and ill-treatment was what Ayman Lubad, a Palestinian human rights defender who works for Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), was subjected to from 7 to 14 December 2023, after being unlawfully detained by Israeli… pic.twitter.com/Z4l58fz1sJ — Front Line Defenders (@FrontLineHRD) January 2, 2024

'I pretended to be dead': Survivors recount harrowing Israeli field executions in Gaza



My reporting on the ground for @MiddleEastEye https://t.co/fRCVd8Oi02 — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) January 4, 2024

Thousands more are missing or buried under the rubble.