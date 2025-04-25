Israel imposes starvation “by design” in Gaza

Palestinians carry the bodies of children killed in an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter, Gaza City, 23 April. Hadi Daoud APA images

Israel has imposed more than 50 days of a complete siege on the Gaza Strip while Israeli forces accelerate the forced displacement of Palestinians, pushing them into smaller and smaller areas.

Bombing and airstrikes continue nonstop, killing dozens of people, including many children, every day.

That figure includes approximately 600 children killed and approximately 1,600 children injured in just five weeks.

On Tuesday, 22 April, the Israeli army shelled the al-Durra children’s hospital in Gaza City amid a barrage of attacks on the al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Breaking: Israeli artillery shelling damaged Al-Durra Children's Hospital in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, eastern Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/rVi3IVEYdQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 22, 2025

On Wednesday, another attack in the same neighborhood in Gaza City targeted the Jaffa school, which had been turned into a shelter for displaced families.

At least 23 people were killed and many more were injured as fires engulfed people’s tents in the courtyard and families sheltering inside the building.

Journalist Abdalqader Sabbah reported that four classrooms were targeted overnight, and in the morning, people gathered in the wreckage of the courtyard to mourn children who were killed in the attacks.

Palestinians prayed around the bodies of children killed in the Israeli airstrike on Yafa School in the very early hours of the morning. Laid out in rows on the ground, the small shrouded bodies were surrounded by grieving relatives and neighbors offering final prayers. The… pic.twitter.com/YA2zfiQeeC — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) April 23, 2025

An injured man told the agency, “My three cousins – three children – were lost. They were pulled out, completely charred.”

Medics at nearby Al-Shifa Hospital could assist only by sterilizing the wounds, as there were no bandages available to use, Al Jazeera said.

In Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, also on Wednesday, Israeli forces attacked a residential building and when civil defense rescue workers came to provide care for the wounded, the Israeli army bombed the building again, in a so-called double tap strike.

وصول إصابات في صفوف الدفاع المدني بعد قصف الاحتلال منزلاً للمرة الثانية في جباليا البلد شمالي غزة أثناء تواجدهم للإغاثة pic.twitter.com/gTgs8iLvrL — القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) April 22, 2025

On 19 April, an Israeli airstrike targeted the tens of displaced families in al-Mawasi.

Another video documenting the massive Israeli airstrike earlier today that targeted tents sheltering displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, resulting in multiple casualties. pic.twitter.com/DR2NZuZo06 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 19, 2025

A week ago, on 16 April, an Israeli attack on al-Mawasi killed at least 10 Palestinians, including children, one of whom used a wheelchair.

Catherine Russell, the executive director of the UN children’s fund UNICEF, stated that “images of children burning while sheltering in makeshift tents should shake us all to our core.”

Other attacks were reported in al-Bureij refugee camp and in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza over the last several days.

“Severe and inhumane forms of genocide”

Because of the last five weeks of Israel’s complete humanitarian siege on Gaza, the hunger and medical situation is rapidly deteriorating into catastrophe.

According to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, “Families in the Gaza Strip have been forced to cut the number of their daily meals, resulting in noticeable weight loss among residents. In the near-total absence of fresh and nutritious food, most people now rely almost entirely on the enclave’s limited supply of canned goods, while many others have become fully dependent on food banks for their daily meals.”

The human rights group adds that these food banks, however, “have come under intensified Israeli military attacks in recent weeks, further depriving residents of access to even the most basic food necessities.”

“The starvation imposed by Israel on civilians in the Gaza Strip represents one of the most severe and inhumane forms of genocide, as well as a grave violation of human dignity,” Euro-Med added.

“It extends beyond the mere denial of food, as it also seeks to dismantle the population’s ability to survive by destroying livelihoods, obstructing humanitarian aid, targeting sources of food production and deliberately disrupting essential supply chains.”

Jonathan Whittall of the United Nations’ humanitarian office described the situation in Gaza as “deprivaton by design” amid Israel’s “deliberate dismantling of Palestinian life.”

#Gaza is suffocating.



It has been almost 50 days of total aid blockade.



“This is deprivation by design.”

- @_jwhittall



⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TOfBUsQ2q2 — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) April 19, 2025

Heavy equipment targeted, destroyed

Israel targeted and destroyed dozens of heavy equipment vehicles belonging to the Palestinian civil defense in several locations around Gaza on 21 and 22 April.

In an attempt to eliminate what remains of the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the occupation forces last night targeted municipal bulldozers and equipment in Gaza and Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/MNfHs7PvSQ — Dr Fadel Naim (@fnaim65) April 22, 2025

Furthermore, a manhole maintenance vehicle, five service vehicles, a 936 loader, two tractors, a garbage compactor truck, a solar distribution tanker, and a mobile generator to operate water wells all sustained partial damage, the municipality added.

All of its services, including street clearance, waste removal, sewage line maintenance and water services have been completely suspended, exacerbating the already dire situation and heightening the risk of disease.

Journalist Abdalqader Sabbah reported from the scene in Jabaliya, noting that these vehicles were also necessary to recover victims from underneath the rubble.

These calculated bombings aim to disable Gaza’s entire civil service infrastructure, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation and amplifying the pressure on civilians beyond the killings and mass displacement. Israel launched overnight strikes targeting service… pic.twitter.com/BKpSzM9Wmu — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) April 22, 2025

Hamas condemned Israel’s attacks on these vehicles as “criminal.”

“The targeting of municipal headquarters by Israeli occupation aircraft and the bombing of heavy equipment designated for rescue and rubble removal, including bulldozers and other machinery, is a criminal continuation of the war of extermination,” the political party said in a statement.

“The systematic destruction of livelihoods and civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip will not succeed in pushing our people to surrender to the malicious displacement plans, nor will it succeed in dissuading them from clinging to their land, their determination, and that of their sons in the valiant resistance, to confront and defeat the aggression, and to achieve our legitimate rights to freedom and self-determination.”

Israeli soldiers shoot, kill children in West Bank

Turning to the occupied West Bank, The Electronic Intifada’s Tamara Nassar reported on the tightening restrictions of moment of Palestinians, while Israeli military raids of Palestinian cities and refugee camps reach new peaks of violence over the last 18 months.

Smotrich's creation of "settlement admin" in WB: "It will be easier to swallow in the international and legal context," Smotrich said, "So that they won’t say that we are doing annexation here" -- crucial reporting by my colleague Tamara Nassar https://t.co/1tpo29KxRp — Nora Barrows-Friedman (@norabf) April 23, 2025

Defense for Children International-Palestine reported that Israeli soldiers shot and killed 12-year-old Mahmoud Methqal Ali Abu al-Haija with live ammunition.

The child “was struck in the abdomen when Israeli forces opened fire indiscriminately from about 80 meters away,” DCIP stated.

Israeli forces shot and killed Mahmoud Methqal Ali Abu Al-Haija, 12, earlier today in the Palestinian town of Al-Yamoun. https://t.co/b8eV3IGE0g — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) April 23, 2025

Al-Haija, alongside other boys and young men, “were allegedly throwing stones toward Israeli soldiers deployed around the cemetery while other soldiers raided a residential building nearby,” according to information collected by DCIP.

The Israeli military has been carrying out an ongoing military operation throughout the Jenin governorate since 21 January.

On 17 April, Israeli forces shot and killed Jihad Adham Rebhi Adeli, a 16-year-old child, during a raid and invasion into the town of Osarin, south of Nablus.

Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Jihad Adham Rebhi Adeli last night south of Nablus. Jihad is the 22nd Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank this year. https://t.co/N6HW8VPKca — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) April 18, 2025

Israeli forces have killed 23 Palestinian children in the West Bank in 2025, according to documentation collected by DCIP.

Morocco activists block Maersk ship

In international activism news, there were massive protests in Morocco, aimed at stopping the docking and unloading of two Maersk cargo ships headed to Israel.

Protests erupted in Morocco to prevent the docking of ships supplying weapons to Israel.



Clashes with police erupted after demonstrations in Tangier aimed at preventing the arrival of two cargo ships owned by MAERSK. The company is among the targets of a global boycott campaign… pic.twitter.com/jDI7hnqdNh — red. (@redstreamnet) April 21, 2025

These fighter jet parts “are reportedly bound for Israel’s Nevatim Airbase, a key site for F-35 maintenance amid intensified bombardment of Gaza.”

Full solidarity with Morocco’s brave port workers, refusing to load @Maersk ship carrying parts of the planes for Israel’s genocide in Gaza. As Gvts & companies continue to profit off a genocide, I hope workers around the globe take inspiration from the Moroccan people. https://t.co/dX1Etb2J3T — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) April 23, 2025

The shipment is bound for Nevatim Air Base, the hub of Israel’s F-35 fleet. Every two weeks, those jets require maintenance. Surface Analyzers shipped by Maersk bring them back into operation.



Blocking that shipment delays that maintenance. Delaying docking. — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) April 23, 2025

Dozens of port workers at the Tangier port “refused to service the ship despite the risk of employer retaliation, with at least one worker resigning in protest.”

Major Moroccan labor unions issued nationwide calls to boycott ships carrying weapons tied to Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Mask off Maersk campaign says, “Despite the fact that Maersk has previously retaliated against Moroccan workers refusing to service ships in the past, and the heavy ongoing repression from the company, workers stood firm against the company’s complicity.”

“We call on international solidarity and organizations to support the brave Moroccan people and workers who are taking a principled stance against the flow of military equipment through their ports to facilitate genocide.”

Highlighting resilience

Finally, as we always do, we wanted to highlight people expressing joy, determination and resilience across Palestine.

On 17 April, our contributor Abubaker Abed published a personal statement and a video on social media about his decision to leave Gaza for medical treatment and to complete his university education.

Today, I have left my heart in Gaza and taken my fragile body outside it. For 560 days, I have never stopped and have done over my energy to tell the truth and report our pain from my hometown. The story has come to a temporary end. I never ever imagined I would be at such an… pic.twitter.com/2HKSmjDmIA — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) April 17, 2025

Alhamdulillah. I am feeling much better. So hard to settle without my family. Have rested and breathed well after the hell in Gaza to speak up and push for an immediate end.



I read every single message and reply. They are a part of my therapy. Thank you, all❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/svGW8ULkbx — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) April 22, 2025