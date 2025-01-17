Israel escalates airstrikes on Gaza in lead-up to ceasefire

Following the announcement of a ceasefire deal, Israeli airstrikes pounded the Al Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, 16 January. Hadi Daoud APA images

The following is from the news roundup during the 16 January livestream. Watch the entire episode here.

In the lead-up to the ceasefire announcement on Wednesday, and in the hours following, Israel carried out massacres and campaigns of further destruction across the Gaza Strip.

“The more we hear about a potential ceasefire agreement, the higher the pace of the attacks, the more families are being targeted and killed,” Hani Mahmoud reported for Al Jazeera.

Approximately 60 Palestinians were killed in a series of attacks just hours before the deal was reached.

Gaza’s civil defense stated that the Israeli military intensified its bombardment of Gaza City after the ceasefire announcement.

In the early hours of Thursday, journalist Anas Al-Sharif reported that 30 Palestinians, including children, were killed in Gaza City a few hours after the ceasefire deal was announced.

“The Israeli occupation army extinguished this joy. … Israel doesn’t want the children, women and families who have endured this war during this past period to live in peace, safety and happiness,” he stated.

The attacks continued. The Palestinian ministry of health in Gaza said on Thursday that since the ceasefire deal was announced, 72 people were killed.

Early Wednesday morning, Israel bombed a home in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least 12 people, including a 7-year-old boy and three teenagers, according to the Palestinian civil defense.

The death toll from the attack has risen to 13.



These people would have been celebrating if the ceasefire had been signed off earlier today. https://t.co/DgS2Rbjqu9 — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) January 14, 2025

On Monday 13 January, a series of Israeli strikes killed at least 33 Palestinians across Gaza, including seven separate attacks on Palestinians in Gaza City.

On 14 January, Israel bombed a shop along the coastal road in Deir al-Balah which sparked a large fire that, driven by strong sea winds, quickly spread to engulf makeshift encampments for displaced people, according to the United Nations.

📍Deir al-Balah, #Gaza



Yesterday, an attack from Israeli Forces burned tents sheltering displaced people, causing extensive damage.



People in Gaza have been displaced over and over again for 15 months.

They search for safety that does not exist: no place is safe in Gaza, no one… pic.twitter.com/a1ck3jjVXj — UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 15, 2025

The Israeli army ordered the further forced displacement of people in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, on Wednesday.

The Gaza government media office stated on 12 January that 100 days have passed since Israel began its targeted campaign of destruction and slaughter in the north, leaving approximately 5,000 Palestinians dead or missing, 9,500 wounded and 2,600 abducted.

“During these hundred days, our Palestinian people in the northern Gaza Strip have experienced the most heinous forms of killing, ethnic cleansing, destruction and displacement,” the media office declared.

“The destruction of homes, hospitals, public facilities and infrastructure clearly exposes the intention of the Israeli occupation to deliberately and systematically eliminate the foundations of life in the Gaza Strip, causing a deep humanitarian crisis that exacerbates the suffering of our honorable Palestinian people.”

The media office added: “We affirm that our Palestinian people will remain steadfast in the face of this brutal aggression and that the occupation will not succeed in displacing our people and depriving them of their rights. These crimes will only increase our Palestinian people’s determination to obtain their legitimate rights and regain their seized land.”

Hospitals under attack

The aid group Relief International reported on 10 January that Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya, the last barely functioning hospital in the north, came under direct attack by Israeli occupation forces.

The hospital received immediate evacuation orders at the beginning of January, and Relief International said that since then, the hospital has been awaiting clearance for the safe evacuation of patients to Gaza City. The clearance, however, had not been granted.

An Al Jazeera correspondent said on 15 January that Israeli vehicles were beginning to bulldoze the western side of the Indonesian Hospital, which was completely rendered out of service last month.

The United Nations reports that its health partners are “warning of severe fuel shortages that are putting essential services at risk. According to the partners, all hospitals [that are] still partially functioning have exhausted their fuel reserves. They are now relying on piecemeal deliveries of fuel each day to try and sustain the most critical services.”

We continue our reporting on Israel’s abduction and subsequent disappearance of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, in the north of Gaza. The hospital was surrounded and destroyed by Israeli forces on 27 December, after more than 80 days of relentless attacks because doctors refused to abandon their patients and staff.

Al Mezan, a human rights group, announced on Wednesday that it had confirmed that Israel had transferred Abu Safiya to Ofer military prison on 9 January. Israeli authorities continue to bar Abu Safiya from meeting Al Mezan’s lawyer until 22 January.

🚨 UPDATE ON DR. HUSSAM ABU SAFIYA



We confirm that Dr. Abu Safiya was transferred to Ofer Prison on 9 January 2025.



During a video appearance at his hearing in Ashkelon, Dr. Abu Safiya seemed to show no apparent signs of torture, physical deprivation, or malnutrition. However,… — Al-Mezan الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) January 15, 2025

The American Academy of Pediatrics had been under pressure by groups such as Doctors Against Genocide who had demanded the institution take a stand to end the genocide in Gaza and free a fellow pediatrician, and so many other Palestinian doctors, from illegal Israeli detention.

Six journalists killed

Israel killed six journalists in Gaza this past week, bringing the number of reporters and media workers killed since October 2023 to 208.

On 10 January, Saed Sabry Nabhan, who worked as a photojournalist with the Al-Ghad satellite channel, was killed by an Israeli sniper in Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Gaza government media office.

Dozens of journalists are now laying their colleague, Saed Nabhan, to rest after he was killed by the Israeli army yesterday.



The first to abandon journalists in Gaza were those around the world, who ignored the massacre against them and accepted the ban on media access to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/aeRg3Dd3xl — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) January 11, 2025

It has been confirmed that our dear friend, journalist Mohammad Al-Talmas, succumbed to his injuries following an Israeli attack yesterday afternoon in Gaza City.



Farewell, Mohammad, a truly remarkable soul. pic.twitter.com/F0tK9GVooR — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) January 14, 2025

Al-Nafed had documented the relentless attacks on the Indonesian Hospital.

All of us at Drop Site News are deeply saddened by the loss of Ahlam Al Nafed, a journalist and photographer who spent the last 15 months fearlessly documenting the horrors in Gaza. Ahlam was a trusted source, providing detailed reporting, video, and information to Drop Site News… pic.twitter.com/srp7BZ6gbO — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 14, 2025

Salah was killed in an air attack that targeted a group of people in the Beach refugee camp west of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported.

And Abu Alrous was killed in Nuseirat along with three others in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the vehicle they were in.

Abu Alrous had uploaded a video of himself just hours before he was killed, expressing joy and cautious optimism at the prospect of a ceasefire.

“All good people, we are now in the final moments. We, the people of Gaza, need your prayers,” he said in his video.

The beloved Ahmed Hisham was killed by the occupation with optimism in his heart of a ceasefire. The occupation must end. pic.twitter.com/eIKbMhwRug — WearThePeace (@WearThePeaceCo) January 15, 2025

Breaking | Palestinian journalist Ahmed Al-Shayah was reported killed due to an Israeli airstrike targeting a food distribution point in Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/vYtrcKNShi — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 15, 2025

Highlighting resilience

Finally, as we always do, we wanted to share images of people expressing defiance and resilience in the face of Israel’s campaign of destruction. In the past 24 hours, as the news of the possible ceasefire spread, Palestinians poured into the streets in celebration across Gaza.

Two of the journalists we rely on for news in the north, Anas al-Sharif and Hossam Shabat, were in the streets reporting live for as the ceasefire deal was announced on Wednesday evening.

While being carried on the shoulders of his community, Shabat said that it was a joyful atmosphere and that his eyes welled up with tears.

Journalist Anas Al-Sharif announces the ceasefire live on air, fulfilling a promise he made over the past 15 months.



Al Jazeera, @AnasAlSharif0 pic.twitter.com/Vy6mkHkI4i — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) January 15, 2025

I can hardly believe it—after 16 long months, I’m on the verge of reuniting with my family. The news of the ceasefire brings such a wave of relief that we desperately need . I’ve made a promise to myself to continue reporting as long as the genocide continues . But soon I can… — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) January 16, 2025

"We will rebuild Gaza, and it will become even more beautiful than before," says a resilient Palestinian woman.



We, the steadfast: young and old, men and women will remove the rubble and rebuild both Gaza and Palestine, our homeland

Source: fadi.thabet90 (IG) pic.twitter.com/FaENKnY1j5 — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) January 15, 2025

Children in Gaza burst into joy, jumping up and down the moment they heard about the ceasefire after 466 days of devastation and fear.

mahmoud_mosa13 (IG) pic.twitter.com/Ljd5SqveCF — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) January 15, 2025