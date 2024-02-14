Israel engineers “deep pockets of starvation” across Gaza

Palestinian children face extreme hunger across Gaza. Deir El-Balah, 2 February. Omar Ashtawy APA images

Israel is starving Gaza.

Children “are going without food for days, as aid convoys are increasingly denied permits to enter,” reported the BBC on 10 February.

The United Nations estimates that nearly one in every 10 Palestinian children in Gaza under 5 years old is now acutely malnourished.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told reporters on 2 February that the agency’s partners have indicated a “sharp rise in acute malnutrition” across the population in Gaza, “with a 12-fold increase compared to the rate recorded before the hostilities.”

There are only between 70-100 trucks entering Gaza per day “in the best case scenario,” with only “two of those trucks going to the northern governorates,” according to estimates by the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Before Israel’s attacks began in October, approximately 500 trucks entered Gaza each day.

“What enters the Strip does not meet the minimum level of the population’s needs in light of the severe, continuous and accumulated deprivation of food, drinking water and medicine supplies [amid its] growing need due to the ongoing siege and genocide,” stated Lima Bustami, legal department director at Euro-Med.

“The situation is getting more complicated because the people living in the Gaza Strip are under siege from all sides, making it impossible for them to produce the food they need locally or get it from other sources,” Bustami added.

On 26 January, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last month ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide. The order was among a number of provisional measures issued by the court in a case which South Africa is taking against Israel.

Israel is supposed to inform the court within one month what steps it was taking to comply with the 26 January order. A full examination of South Africa’s case by the ICJ will take place at a later stage.

Declaring a state of famine “may find its way before the International Court of Justice,” said Bustami.

Such a declaration “could either lead to the request of an amendment [to the provisional measures issued on 26 January]… or as additional evidence that the court will weigh during its consideration of the merits of the case and issuing its final ruling,” Euro-Med stated.

A recent report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) says that between 8 December and 7 February, the entire population of the Gaza Strip, approximately 2.3 million people, has been classified as in “crisis or worse.”

“This is the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity that the IPC initiative has ever classified for any given area or country,” the IPC states.

Moreover, the IPC states that about half of the population is in a food emergency and “at least one in four households (more than half a million people) is facing catastrophic conditions” – characterized by an “extreme lack of food, starvation and exhaustion of coping capacities.”

According to the IPC, “even though the levels of acute malnutrition and non-trauma related mortality might not have yet crossed famine thresholds, these are typically the outcomes of prolonged and extreme food consumption gaps.”

The group notes the “increased nutritional vulnerability of children, pregnant and breastfeeding women and the elderly is a particular source of concern.”

Shipping containers left at port

Citing financial restrictions against UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, the Israeli government is holding up more than 1,000 shipping containers of vital food items at the Ashdod port, just 20 miles north of the Gaza boundary.

The shipments, which contain rice, flour, chickpeas, sugar and cooking oil, are enough to feed more than 1 million people for one month.

📍#Gaza A food shipment for 1.1 million people is stuck at Israeli port due to recent restrictions from Israeli authorities.



1,049 containers of rice, flour, chickpeas, sugar & cooking oil are stuck as families in #Gaza face hunger & starvation ⬇️ @AP https://t.co/NaCSwDdqET — UNRWA (@UNRWA) February 10, 2024

On 19 January, the White House issued a boastful statement saying that President Joe Biden “welcomed” Israel’s decision to “permit the shipment of flour for the Palestinian people directly through Ashdod port while our teams separately work on options for more direct maritime delivery of assistance into Gaza.”

But that flour has been sitting at the port for weeks.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, has admitted that he blocked the shipments in coordination with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Smotrich “blocked the transfer of the flour after he was notified that it was destined for UNRWA, the primary aid group in Gaza.”

“He ordered the Israeli customs service not to release the shipment as long as UNRWA is the recipient,” Axios added.

In response, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller referred to discussions with Israel aimed at allowing the aid to be delivered.

“We had a commitment from the government of Israel to let that flour go through, and we expect them to deliver on that commitment,” Miller said on Tuesday.

Children in northern Gaza cannot sleep due to hunger. People are literally dying of starvation. https://t.co/iP7nhUCcE0 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) February 11, 2024

While speaking to Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Unrwa Director of Communications Juliette Touma said that Israeli naval gunfire hit a food convoy while it was waiting to move into northern Gaza, where according to her the “highest pockets of starvation and hunger” were identified by the… pic.twitter.com/k2OdocaOr4 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 8, 2024

Gaza is experiencing the worst rate of child malnutrition in the world under Israel-imposed starvation, says UNICEF.



“There’s no bread, no food, nothing.” pic.twitter.com/x01zXPaGUU — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 11, 2024

On 8 February, the bodies of two fishers “were recovered after their boat was reportedly struck by Israeli forces in western Rafah” the day before, reported the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“The port of Gaza has been severely damaged, and most of the fishing boats have been destroyed,” the UN added.

Israel is systematically destroying farms as well.

In December, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization used satellite imaging to assess and analyze damage to Gaza’s arable land.

The agency reported that more than 27 percent of all cropland in Gaza was damaged, as was more than 20 percent of all greenhouses. Nearly 500 irrigation wells were damaged as well, the UN noted.

At the end of January, however, the UN Satellite Centre “showed damage to 34 percent of arable land,” UN OCHA reported.

“Most of the infrastructure of the agrifood sector was damaged, ranging from commercial facilities (livestock farms, stores for products and inputs, etc.) to household facilities, such as home barns and animal shelters.”

“Deep pockets of starvation”

“Everyone in Gaza is hungry. Many are starving,” stated the World Health Organization on 8 February.

“Infectious diseases are spreading. Hunger is weakening people’s ability to fight off disease. Without enough food, more people will become sick and die,” the agency warned.

Everyone in #Gaza is hungry. Many are starving.



Infectious diseases are spreading. #Hunger is weakening people’s ability to fight off disease.



Without enough food, more people will become sick and die.



The suffering needs to end.#CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/EEQuAqzWi6 — WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (@WHOoPt) February 8, 2024

The UN, he said, “has identified deep pockets of starvation and hunger in northern Gaza where people are believed to be on the verge of famine. At least 300,000 people living in the area depend on our assistance for their survival.”

The last time @UNRWA was allowed to deliver food north or Wadi #Gaza was on 23 January.



Since the beginning of the year, half of our aid mission requests to the north were denied.



The @UN has identified deep pockets of starvation and hunger in northern #Gaza where people are… pic.twitter.com/CuzocLTLAS — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) February 8, 2024

The temporary suspension of funds to the Agency by 16 States could impact @UNRWA life-saving services in #Gaza & the region in the absence of new contribution in the coming weeks.



Today, I urged 🇪🇺 Ministers for Development Cooperation gathered at the #FAC meeting in Brussels to… pic.twitter.com/bKggLq0GN3 — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) February 12, 2024

Settlers block aid

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have allowed – or encouraged – Israeli settlers to block and disrupt humanitarian aid convoys from entering Gaza through the southern Kerem Shalom crossing over recent weeks.

The area has been designated as a closed military zone since last month. “But there are no checkpoints at night, making it easier to bring in busloads of protesters,” according to The Washington Post.

Israelis have been holding dance parties while celebrating the military’s destruction in Gaza and the starvation of Palestinians.

Israeli settlers continue to prevent humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza for over 10 days amid reports regarding daily deaths from starvation. pic.twitter.com/Y0n8lzIOPt — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 9, 2024

In recent weeks, Israelis from across the political spectrum have been gathering at the Kerem Shalom crossing to stop the delivery of humanitarian aid.



On Wednesday, dozens of activists, many of them young, blocked aid trucks by lying on the streetshttps://t.co/MooEio6owU — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 7, 2024

“They don’t want us to be here, but they get it. They let us. We are talking with them, we are having fun with them, we are offering them everything they need,” the Israeli said.

From a @washingtonpost story about Israelis blocking aid trucks for Palestinians:



Every explosion in Gaza raises a cheer.⁰“Dead, dead, dead Arabs,” one camper shouts at a roaring volley of outgoing fire. Then she notes the presence of a reporter. “Hamas,” she corrects herself. — Laila Al-Arian (@LailaAlarian) February 13, 2024

“Without hunger and thirst among the Gazan population, we will not be able to recruit collaborators, we will not be able to recruit intelligence, we will not be able to bribe people, with food, drink, medicine, in order to obtain intelligence,” Gotliv said.



My friend Abdallah reported on the death of our friend's daughter. She died due to dehydration and hunger in the besieged city of Gaza. Today, I spoke with my sister in Gaza, and she told me that sometimes they eat literally nothing. No bread. No fodder. Nothing. Sometimes they… pic.twitter.com/K5MwyJ2qIM — Abdalhadi Alijla عبد الهادي العجلة (@alijla2021) February 12, 2024

Haaretz has published (in Hebrew, not English) an incomprehensibly vile article in the style of a lifestyle cooking feature, about Israel's soldiers finding and cooking with ingredients in the kitchens of Gazans who had to flee their homes and are now starving. pic.twitter.com/peOvTQm2cF — gawanmac 🇵🇸 (@gawanmac) February 13, 2024

“The starvation policy pursued by the Israeli authorities is an example of the collective punishment policies that Israel has been inflicting on the civilian population of Gaza, which have intensified since 7 October 2023,” said the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, Al-Haq, and Al Mezan in a joint statement earlier this month.

The groups added that “Israel’s use of starvation as a method of war is prohibited by international humanitarian law and amounts to a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.”

The most brutal militaries in history have used deliberate starvation as a tactic; the criminalization of such a tactic is a keystone of int’l law. “These recent decisions to pull funding from UNRWA represent a concerted attack on that norm.” @LemkinInstitute pic.twitter.com/PyTCHR1j0s — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) February 12, 2024

The decision by 16 countries to pause their funding of UNRWA and thereby collectively punish the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, especially after the International Court of Justice found that Israel is plausibly committing genocide, “represents a shift by several countries from potential complicity in genocide to direct involvement in engineered famine,” warned the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention.

The institute – named after Raphael Lemkin, the Polish lawyer who coined the term “genocide” in 1944 – added that the decision by the 16 governments “is an attack on what remains of personal security, liberty, health, and dignity in Palestine.”