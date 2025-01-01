Israel destroys Gaza hospital, abducts director Hussam Abu Safiya

Jumaa Batran, only one month old, died of hypothermia in a displacement camp. His body was brought to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah for funeral rites, 29 December. Omar Ashtawy APA images

The following is from the news roundup during the 30 December livestream. Watch the entire episode here.

Since the beginning of October, we’ve been reporting every week on the relentless targeting of medical workers, patients and staff of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahiya, as Israel accelerates its ethnic cleansing operations and complete obliteration of Palestinian life in north Gaza.

And for more than 80 days, the hospital’s director, a pediatrician named Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, has pleaded with the world to stop Israel’s genocidal attacks on his hospital, his staff and his patients.

This past week, Israeli tanks and armed quadcopter drones continued to lay siege to the hospital, which was the only partially functioning medical center left in the north.

It now lies in ruins after the Israeli army stormed the building, forcibly ordered everyone inside to leave, interrogated and strip searched staff and set fire to the hospital.

Here are the developments from the last week of attacks on Kamal Adwan hospital.

Israel deployed remote-controlled vehicles to place boxes of explosives around the hospital, according to eyewitnesses.

Footage posted by Palestinians in northern #Gaza short ago, showing Israeli robots placing what appears to be an expolisive box outside Kamal Adwan Hospital.



Tha hospital has been under relentless Israeli attacks for the past two days. pic.twitter.com/SwFwAjpyeK — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) December 23, 2024

BREAKING / Quadcopter drones are dropping bombs in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital, as captured from the east side of the hospital. The continuous targeting intensifies as patients and medical staff are trapped inside.@dn_osama_rabee dr.hussam73 pic.twitter.com/HqT3cyTEmM — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) December 26, 2024

Massive bombardments in real time as Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya speaks about the explosive robots detonated 50 meters from Kamal Adwan Hospital, large drones dropping 20-kilogram explosives on nearby homes, and smaller drones targeting any movement near the hospital. Despite 80 days… pic.twitter.com/mNlyDufFqx — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) December 24, 2024

“I believe they were around 50 meters from here. Unfortunately, these explosions as two robots were detonated resulted in massive damage to the hospital. This is the situation,” he said, as a bomb dropped by a quadcopter exploded nearby. “We get bombarded by these bombs all night long.”

On 25 December, Israeli attacks on Kamal Adwan killed 5 hospital workers: Dr. Ahmed Samour, a pediatrician; Israa Abu Zaida, a laboratory technician; two paramedics, Abdul Majeed Abu Al-Aish and Maher Al-Ajrami; and Fares Al-Hudali, a maintenance worker.

Direct Israeli bombardment murdered yesterday five Kamal Adwan Hospital employees: Dr. Ahmed Samour, a paediatrician; Israa Abu Zaida, a laboratory technician; paramedics Abdul Majeed Abu Al-Aish and Maher Al-Ajrami; and Fares Al-Hudali, a maintenance worker. pic.twitter.com/Gf3ei3w7rG — Dr Fadel Naim (@fnaim65) December 27, 2024

The final moments before evacuating "Kamal Adwan Hospital" pic.twitter.com/47W3yGbg3x — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 28, 2024

This is how the story of Kamal Adwan Hospital ends…



Israel arrests the medical staff of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.



Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/c9sOb1I7Nh — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 27, 2024

The eyewitness said that everyone; injured, sick, displaced, or visitors, received the same degrading treatment, with no regard for their conditions. Soldiers had also marked Palestinian captives with numbers on their necks and chests.

Testimony from Kamal Adwan: Numbers were forcibly marked on the necks and chests of patients, including a Palestinian man staying in Kamal Adwan Hospital with his wife and children due to a leg injury. After storming the hospital, Israeli forces demanded all patients and… pic.twitter.com/t8AsSOvfzY — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) December 28, 2024

Shurooq Saleh Khader Al-Rantisi, a laboratory worker at Kamal Adwan Hospital, described the events following her forced evacuation upon reaching Gaza City. Despite collectively resisting orders to remove their hijabs, the women were made to strip off their clothes for invasive… pic.twitter.com/wKqqyovl29 — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) December 27, 2024

Al-Rantisi said that after searching them, the soldier checked IDs and made the group of female staff sit behind the detained men on a sandy bank.

“We were surprised to see that they [the Israeli forces] were burning the archives,” al-Rantisi said, adding that after that, the army called for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, and he went outside. He came back and told his staff that the army wanted everyone out of the hospital.

A physician in Gaza, Dr. Ezzideen, stated on social media that some of the medical staff “were later transferred to the Indonesian Hospital (a facility that had been cleared of displaced people a week ago).”

🚨 What Happened at Kamal Adwan Hospital So Far:



Yesterday, the entire medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital was detained and taken to the Al-Faluja area, which serves as a military base and checkpoint. The staff underwent humiliating interrogations and were forced to strip… — Dr. Ezzideen (@ezzingaza) December 28, 2024

On Saturday, images emerged of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya being ordered to walk toward two tanks outside of the hospital to talk to the soldiers inside the tanks. He was subsequently abducted and reportedly physically assaulted by the Israelis.

Last photograph of Dr Hussam Abu Safiyeh as he walked towards the Israeli tank . pic.twitter.com/n34y7ReAc9 — Ghassan Abu Sitta (@GhassanAbuSitt1) December 28, 2024

Nurse Waleed Al-Boudi testified about the arrest of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, describing him as a man of immense humanity and dedication. Dr. Hussam was taken from Al-Fakhoura School after refusing to leave his medical staff behind, despite being given the option to leave. He stayed… pic.twitter.com/Z25CQZdsjx — Osama Abu Rabee أسامة أبوربيع (@dn_osama_rabee) December 28, 2024

There were reports that he was seen being beaten by Israeli soldiers.

The Gaza government media office stated on Sunday that “Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, along with his colleagues in the health system, bore the burden of defending the right of patients and the wounded to receive treatment and medical care, and remained steadfast in the field of work despite his severe injury and the loss of his son Ibrahim, who witnessed the sacrifices of this steadfast family.”

The media office added that, if true, “the reports that Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya was subjected to serious violations and psychological and physical pressure after his arrest, including being forced to take off his clothes and medical coat and being used as a human shield, constitute a blatant violation of all human values ​​and international conventions.”

Abu Safiya, as we have reported, had refused repeated orders by the Israeli army to abandon his hospital. In late October, Israel raided and besieged Kamal Adwan, killing Abu Safiya’s 15-year-old son, Ibrahim, in a drone strike.

The doctor led the funeral prayers for Ibrahim before burying him in the hospital’s courtyard. At the time, he accused the Israeli army of killing his son as a punishment for refusing to abandon the hospital and his staff and patients.

A month later, Abu Safiya was injured in another drone strike, shredding his leg with shrapnel and leaving him seriously wounded.

But he declared, “[t]his will not stop us. I was injured at my workplace, and that is an honor. My blood is no more precious than that of my colleagues or the people we serve. I will return to my patients as soon as I recover.”

Just last week, as our contributor Fedaa Al-Qedra reported, Abu Safiya insisted that transferring patients as called for through an Israeli loudspeaker would take days, not hours, if it was even possible. The Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahiya, he said, would have to be prepared and there was a lack of ambulances to transport patients.

“Once again, as on so many occasions in recent weeks, he appealed to an unlistening world,” Fedaa al-Qedra writes.

Attacks on other hospitals in northern Gaza

The Palestinian ministry of health in Gaza noted on Friday that “the only hospital [in northern Gaza] that was partially operational due to the lack of medical capabilities and supplies was Kamal Adwan Hospital,” after the Israeli military destroyed the other two public hospitals in the area.

“Beit Hanoun Hospital was completely destroyed, and the Indonesian Hospital is completely out of service after the destruction of all infrastructure.”

Israeli soldiers share footage showing destruction at the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, caused by the Israeli operation last night. A soldier shouted, “The Indonesian Hospital is finished.”



No military force in history has boasted about destroying hospitals like Israel. pic.twitter.com/PFGWx8BYDk — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 24, 2024

Israel attacked three other hospitals in northern Gaza this weekend, including al-Ahli Baptist hospital, al-Wafaa hospital in Gaza City, and Al-Awda hospital in Jabaliya.

Breaking: Israeli forces targeted Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, injuring Dr. Mohammad Salha, its director, who stayed in the besieged Jabalia camp to care for patients. pic.twitter.com/bY8wbDWFql — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) December 26, 2024

Al-Mawasi attacked, five newborns die of hypothermia

Israel continues to repeatedly attack the tents of displaced Palestinians in so-called humanitarian safe zones in Gaza. On 22 December, Israel massacred at least seven Palestinians in a bombing of al-Mawasi, setting the tents ablaze.

🚩Displaced people are dying, burned alive in their tents. Israel has repeatedly bombed the tents of displaced families, and while the world initially expressed mild discontent, it soon normalized the killings.

Moments ago, Israeli forces bombed the tents of displaced families in… pic.twitter.com/l76qoKoANk — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 22, 2024

With the tragic death of Palestinian baby Joma'a Batran, the number of children who have frozen to death in Gaza's displacement camps over the last week has risen to five. pic.twitter.com/cOvLdRPK8b — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 29, 2024

“The fear is this is going to worsen as weather forecasts warn of a cold front hitting the Gaza Strip in the coming days,” Mahmoud added.

The Palestinian ministry of health in Gaza announced that a physician, Ahmed Al-Zaharna, who worked at the European Gaza Hospital, also died from hypothermia on 27 December. His body was found inside his tent in al-Mawasi.

Five reporters burned alive in Israeli airstrike

Israel also killed five journalists this week in Gaza.

The Gaza government media office says that the number of reporters and media workers who have been killed since October 2023 now stands at 201, after Israel bombed the press van of the Al-Quds Al-Yom satellite channel at about 1:00am on 26 December, burning five reporters alive while they were working in Nuseirat refugee camp.

Massacre of 201 Media Workers in Gaza: An Unprecedented Attack on Press Freedom



Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, 201 journalists have been killed, marking an unparalleled assault on press freedom in modern history. In addition to these killings, the Israeli military has… pic.twitter.com/l1cyFXhGyL — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 26, 2024

Al-Jadi’s wife was in labor at a nearby hospital with their first child when he was killed. The baby was born a few hours later and was named after his father.

The group said that “Israel, by targeting journalists, aims to monopolize the narrative and orchestrate a media blackout to prevent the world from seeing the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people while denying international journalists’ access to Gaza to cover the genocide.”

Highlighting resilience

Finally, as we always do, we wanted to share images of people expressing defiance and resilience in the face of Israel’s campaign of destruction.

A celebration for a newborn baby in the Refaat Alareer camp for displaced families in Deir al-Balah was captured by ​​the Sameer Project, a local mutual aid organization.

“Osbo’o” meaning week in Arabic is what we call the celebration of a newborn baby in Palestine. Aysal is the first newborn in the Refaat Alareer camp who was born in late November and we celebrated her arrival a week after she was born. We also celebrated Yazan and Maya’s… pic.twitter.com/5tovKZ5QPz — The Sameer Project (@sameerproject) December 23, 2024