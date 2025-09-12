Israel destroys Gaza high-rises as it slaughters hundreds

Israel has targeted multi-story apartment buildings and office towers with constant airstrikes in Gaza City. Omar Ashtawy APA images

The following is from the news roundup during the 11 September livestream. Watch the entire episode here.

Israel has killed at least 500 Palestinians and injured nearly 2,300 between 3 September and 10 September, according to official records from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

On 10 September, at least 72 Palestinians were killed since dawn, including 53 in Gaza City alone.

Israel has put the entirety of Gaza City under a forced displacement order as it bombs high-rise apartment and office towers, homes and shelters, vaporizing dozens of buildings, one city block after another, with no end in sight.

Our contributor Asem Alnabih, the spokesperson for the Gaza Municipality, posted this photo of one of the leaflets the Israelis dropped over Gaza City on 8 September.

مع شروق الشمس تلقي إسرائيل مناشيرها علينا وتطلب منا مغادرة غزة، أتأمل المنشور ولغته الركيكة، أتأمل تفاصيل وجوه زملائي من العمال والمهندسين الذين لا يزالون يجهزون معداتهم لبدء العمل، أخرج على بوابة كراج الآليات الثقيلة وأتأمل في خطوات الناس الثقيلة وأجسادهم الهزيلة، أعود إلى مكتبي… pic.twitter.com/wFDtbg7xyZ — عاصم النبيه Asem Alnabih (@AsemAlnabeh) September 9, 2025

The Mushtaha Tower was destroyed on 5 September. Journalist Wessam Shabat filmed this clip showing the moment Israeli warplanes targeted the high-rise.

The moment Israeli fighter jets showered the Mushtaha Tower in Gaza City with missiles this afternoon, reducing it to rubble and displacing hundreds of its residents as well as many others who had sought refuge nearby. pic.twitter.com/6d1Ip3FU1X — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 5, 2025

On 7 September, the Ruya commercial building was destroyed. Journalist Ahmad Ibrahim captured the explosion on camera.

The 12-floor building housed the headquarters of the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), along with media offices, medical clinics, sports facilities and other civilian offices and companies.

🚨 Breaking: The Spokesperson for the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) just announced that the IOF will be targeting and destroying Al-Roya Tower in Gaza City, where our headquarters are located, as part of its declared campaign to bring down Gaza's high rise buildings. Al-Roya… https://t.co/XoR9a7eTZb — Palestinian Centre for Human Rights - PCHR (@pchrgaza) September 8, 2025

The group’s two offices in Khan Younis and Jabaliya were completely destroyed last year.

The Israeli army hit al-Salam tower at night on 8 September. Journalist Faiz Qreiqeh shot this video of the moment the building exploded.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defense, stated on 8 September that the five buildings that had been destroyed until that point contained more than 200 apartments, with at least 20 people per unit, leaving more than 4,100 residents homeless overnight.

In less than 72 hours, Israeli occupation forces bombed five multi-story buildings in Gaza City, each more than seven floors high. These buildings contained over 200 apartments, with at least 20 people per unit, leaving more than 4,100 residents homeless overnight.



Surrounding… pic.twitter.com/6NrDRBdWzT — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) September 8, 2025

In total, more than 550 families, some 7,600 people, have been stripped of shelter and basic necessities, forced into tragic and unbearable conditions. “We continue to call on the world,” he says, “to take action to protect innocent people here in Gaza before it is too late.”

More massive apartment blocks were destroyed on 9 September. And on 10 September, Israel hit the Tayba towers in western Gaza City.

Instagram user Mohammed Hamouda filmed this clip.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stated that the airstrike killed approximately 15 displaced Palestinians who had sought safety in and around the building.

Earlier this morning, Israeli aircraft flattened a high-rise residential building in western #Gaza City, killing around 15 displaced Palestinians who had sought safety there. Over the past week alone, Israel has levelled dozens of residential buildings across Gaza City, killing… pic.twitter.com/QPqpC005Ll — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) September 10, 2025

Israeli airstrikes are targeting Gaza City’s few remaining high-rise residential towers — among the only structures still standing which can shelter thousands of displaced families.



Most are surrounded by densely populated tent areas. Targeting the towers, often at short notice,… pic.twitter.com/zoM4q9N8Ww — Forensic Architecture (@ForensicArchi) September 11, 2025

The strike on the Ruya commercial building on 7 September happened just days after the United States officially sanctioned the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, along with Al-Haq and Al Mezan, the leading human rights organizations working on international criminal accountability for perpetrators of atrocity crimes in Palestine.

In a joint statement on 5 September, the human rights groups said, “Threatened by the impact and role of our advocacy, legal research and documentation in exposing Israel’s ongoing international crimes, the United States has resorted to punishing individuals and organizations seeking to uphold the legal system upon which the international community was founded.”

“The implications go beyond Palestine. By protecting Israel from accountability, they are dismantling the international legal order and undermining the possibility of justice for victims of grave crimes anywhere.”

People won’t leave Gaza City on Israel’s orders

Israel also targeted a facility for people with disabilities in central Gaza City on 7 September. Journalist Ahmed Kaheel captured the strike.

Kaheel also documented Israel’s attack on the Thawba mosque that same day in the al-Daraj neighborhood. He says that right after the attack on the mosque, the area was targeted a second time, while he was filming.

Palestinians in Gaza City say they are not leaving their city on Israel’s orders. Journalist Nahed Hajjaj captured this clip of a man standing on a pile of rubble on 10 September, saying “the army is striking high-rise buildings to force people to go south. I’m not leaving. If [Benjamin] Netanyahu destroys everything, I’m not leaving. I will clean this up and live here once again. I’m not leaving. Even if I have to die here, I’m not leaving.”

Palestinians led a demonstration in Gaza City against Israel’s genocidal displacement orders.

Dr. Muneer al-Bursh, the director general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, posted a photo of himself at the protest on Wednesday. He stated: “In a historic scene, community leaders, families, healthcare teams and all the people of Gaza gathered in one of the largest demonstrations, carrying Palestinian flags and symbolic shrouds, to declare a unified stance: ‘Displacement from Gaza only towards the sky.’

🟥 غزة ترفض النزوح والتهجير 🟥



✊ في مشهد تاريخي، اجتمع الوجهاء والمخاتير والعائلات والطواقم الصحية وجميع أبناء غزة في أكبر تجمع شعبي، حاملين الأعلام الفلسطينية والأكفان الرمزية، ليعلنوا موقفًا واحدًا:



📌 "النزوح من غزة نحو السماء فقط"



▪️ وحدة الموقف: مشاركة مختلف فئات… pic.twitter.com/LouULuQBZM — Dr.Muneer Alboursh د.منيرالبرش (@Dr_Muneer1) September 10, 2025

White US nationalist motorcycle gang running security at Gaza “aid” sites

Meanwhile, a BBC investigation found that US mercenary forces working security at the joint American-Israeli private Gaza Humanitarian Foundation killing sites masquerading as aid distribution points include members of a motorcycle gang with an extremist, right-wing, white Christian nationalist ideology.

At least 10 members of the Infidels Motorcycle Club who are working in Gaza for UG Solutions – a private contractor providing security at the GHF sites – have been identified by the British broadcaster, which revealed that seven members of the gang are in senior security positions in Gaza.

“Infidels MC was set up by US military veterans of the Iraq war in 2006 and members see themselves as modern Crusaders, using the Crusader cross as their symbol – a reference to the medieval Christians who fought Muslims for control of Jerusalem,” the BBC says.

“The gang is currently hosting anti-Muslim hate speech on its Facebook page and has previously held a pig roast ‘in defiance of’ the [Muslim] holy month of Ramadan.”

The gang’s leader, Johnny “Taz” Mulford, “is a former sergeant in the US Army who was punished for conspiracy to commit bribery, theft and making false statements to military authorities,” the BBC added.

“He is now the ‘country team leader’ running UG Solutions’ contract in Gaza.”

UG Solutions is paying each contractor nearly $1,000 per day, rising to about $1,600 per day for team leaders at GHF’s so-called “safe distribution sites,” documents seen by the BBC show.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have killed nearly 2,500 Palestinians and injured more than 17,000 at so-called aid sites since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began its operations in late May, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Hundreds recorded dead by starvation

Children and adults alike are continuing to die of starvation across Gaza.

The health ministry said that five deaths from starvation were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday, including a child, bringing the total recorded number of deaths from malnutrition to 404, including 141 children.

"Malnourished cases at Nasser Hospital are starting to die" Ali Abdulnasser Abu Adhra, only a year and a half old, suffers from severe malnutrition and calcium deficiency. His weight has dropped to just 3 kilograms instead of the expected 10, and he battles chronic diarrhea that… pic.twitter.com/GiwzgrsRVA — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) September 10, 2025

Journalist Mohammad Ashraf Salama captured this clip of the mother and her baby Ali earlier this week. She says that her son is so fragile that medical staff haven’t been able to insert an intravenous cannula into his body for the past 10 days, and that he is in desperate need of treatments that are not available due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.

Maternity facility bombed

Israel is continuing to attack and bomb medical facilities in Gaza.

On 7 September, Israeli quadcopter drones attacked the Association for Women and Child Protection, a maternity care facility, killing a child and a pregnant woman seeking services, and injuring several Palestinians.

A man was also killed. His own child found him in pieces.

The man, identified as Ahmad Ashour Alghoul, was a staff member at the facility.

He had asked his young son Laith to fetch his phone charger from his office nearby. As the boy walked back with the charger in hand, the Israeli drone bombed the entrance to the clinic, with Laith finding his father’s body and head torn to pieces in front of him, according to Ahmad Alghoul’s cousin, the novelist and activist Yousri Alghoul.

Journalist Mahmoud Abusalama reported from the scene following the drone strike. Along with showing several people killed and wounded, his camera captures Laith staring at his father’s body. Abusalama says that another Israeli airstrike has just happened near the hospital.

Settler attacks, army raids in West Bank

Turning quickly to the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers stormed Masafer Yatta near Hebron on 5 September, stabbing and assaulting the villagers of Khallet al-Daba. Sahat news agency reported that at least 13 Palestinians were wounded, including a 3-month-old baby, two elders and women and children.

On 10 September, armed settlers attacked the homes and properties of Palestinians south of Hebron, according to Wafa news agency.

A local resident said that settlers used tractors and drones to terrorize people and their livestock in the area. He added that settlers have been playing loud music at night, in an attempt to instill fear among the local children.

Israeli soldiers have been raiding towns and villages northwest of Jerusalem for days following a suspected resistance operation by Palestinians earlier this week at the Ramot Junction in occupied East Jerusalem, which killed six people and wounded 12.

Israeli forces have destroyed the home of the family of Palestinian prisoners Abdullah and Abdulrahman Bashnaq in the village of Kafr Abbush, located in the occupied West Bank.



Israeli authorities accuse the two brothers of assisting the perpetrators of the Route 22 attack,… pic.twitter.com/DHlJ9iBYp1 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) September 10, 2025

The sources added that Israel launched a large-scale raid on homes in the towns of Qatna and al-Qubayba, assaulting people, ransacking and searching their contents, and turning a home into a military barracks. The Israelis detained and interrogated Palestinians on the spot.

Al Jazeera reported on 9 September that during the intensified raids, Israeli forces destroyed three other homes of Palestinian resistance operatives and a detainee accused of an earlier attack as punishment.

“Soldiers encircled the house of detainee Thabet Masalma, accused of having carried out a shooting in December, in the town of Beit Awwa, southwest of al-Khalil [Hebron], before blowing up the property with explosives,” Al Jazeera said.

“The raid sparked clashes with locals, during which Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition, wounding two people. Masalma is accused of taking part in an attack that killed an Israeli settler and wounded three people.”

Highlighting resilience

Finally, as we always do, we wanted to highlight people expressing joy, determination and resilience across Gaza.

Ahmed Muin Abu Amsha, a music teacher and someone we frequently feature in this section, documented his own perilous forced displacement this past week.

But in setting up his tent shelter near the beach, he found a new parachute to protect the kids from the sun, which he said he will put above the tents and the activity space he and his colleagues have established for music classes.

And Instagram user Mohanad Abo Qamar, who regularly posts videos singing with friends and children on the beach, sang a song for the Gaza-bound international flotilla, which is aiming to break the siege on Gaza with dozens of boats this week.