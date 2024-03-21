Israel continues attack on al-Shifa Hospital with systemic violence

Palestinians from the area around al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City are being forced to flee to southern Gaza, 18 March. Naaman Omar APA images

Israeli forces have continued their siege and attacks on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for the fourth consecutive day.

On Thursday, the Israeli army detonated and completely destroyed the specialized surgery building, which it had already bombed and set on fire on Monday.

Breaking: Smoke rises from Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City after Israeli army forces detonated the specialized surgery building. pic.twitter.com/XlUrLFn3AF — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) March 21, 2024

Inside Al-Shifa Hospital, a scene of unimaginable horror unfolds. Patients and wounded individuals are facing terrifying conditions under the siege of the occupying army. For the fourth consecutive day, they endure without treatment, electricity, or food. Those who cling to life… — Wesam Afifa وسام عفيفة (@wesamaf) March 21, 2024

During the ongoing raid, the Israeli army prevented doctors and medical staff from treating their patients, resulting in more than a dozen deaths.

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that “doctors and nurses were arrested and removed from the departments and forced to strip off their clothes, and prevented from reaching the patient rooms to attempt to save them.”

Israel’s army, the media office added, is “systematically and deliberately committing the crime [of] genocide with premeditated intention, and is committing horrendous and clear crimes against humanity by using the weapon of starving the sick and wounded, and practicing deliberate medical negligence against them, the rest of the medical and nursing staff, and the displaced people inside the compound.”

GMO in #Gaza:



So far, 13 patients and wounded inside Al Shifa Hospital have passed away due to lack of medical care as all paramedics are being blocked in a certain corner in the hospital and banned from caring with the patients.#StopGazaGenocide — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) March 21, 2024

The ongoing Israeli atrocities in Shifa Medical Complex have resulted in the deaths of over 200 Palestinians, including civilians. Many were deliberately killed or executed extrajudicially after arrest, reflecting a pattern of systemic violence. — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) March 21, 2024

According to one eyewitness, who was detained, handcuffed, stripped naked and left for more than nine hours in the hospital courtyard, Israeli soldiers led small groups of detained Palestinians into hospital buildings, including the morgue.

“Gunshots were heard, with the soldiers then leaving the area to bring another group there,” the witness said.

“These civilians were likely subjected to unlawful killings and executions, as all the information obtained by Euro-Med Monitor’s field team suggests that since Al-Shifa Medical Complex was restored on Sunday/Monday night, 100 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in and outside of it,” the group reported.

The Israeli army has reportedly “refused to allow civil defense crews to reach and rescue hundreds of injured people who had issued calls for help in the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital,” OCHA reported, citing the Palestinian Civil Defense spokesperson in Gaza.

The army added “that about 3,700 people passed through a checkpoint it established,” forcing Palestinians to move southwards.

The military has detained more than 300 people at that checkpoint and from inside the hospital grounds.

Latest picture from Al Shifa hospital. pic.twitter.com/yGtOIjDwFM — Hind Khoudary (@Hind_Gaza) March 20, 2024

Eyewitness:



🗣️Israeli occupation forces stormed our house in the vicinity of Al Shifa Hospital..



🗣️They blocked us on the rooftop..



🗣️They stripped us off our clothes..



🗣️They set fire on our house..



🗣️Then, they kidnapped my father and pushed all of us to move to the south… pic.twitter.com/tbR4HbE5Ys — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) March 21, 2024

A terrified Palestinian girl living near Al Shifa Hospital reports that Israeli military forces have been besieging the area for the fourth consecutive day, killing and arresting hundreds of Palestinian civilians. pic.twitter.com/ahbrbVKWMM — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 21, 2024

The Israeli army's chief of staff says the goal of the operation in and around Shifa Hospital is to put pressure on Hamas during ceasefire negotiations.



The operation has included executions, destruction of surgery wards and the bombings of entire residential blocks. https://t.co/CmrpyEyHK7 — Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) March 21, 2024

Videos from the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, show Palestinian fighters targeting several Israeli tanks and armored personnel carriers.

Qassam vs IDF tank near Shifa campus, Gaza City. Yassin strike on Merkava turret. [Qassam Brigades 21/3] pic.twitter.com/YWp9GsmQOU — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) March 21, 2024

Qassam vs IDF near Shifa hospital in Gaza City: two Yassin strikes from three angles against two tanks. [Qassam Brigades 20/3] pic.twitter.com/l8O5jFe2ho — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) March 21, 2024

Qassam sniper vs IDF sniper near Shifa hospital in Gaza City. [Qassam Brigades 21/3] pic.twitter.com/fyNzvsuguG — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) March 21, 2024