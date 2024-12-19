Day 439: Questions and answers

Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Asa Winstanley and I discussed the impact of Syria’s collapse on the Axis of Resistance, the history of the Palestinian Authority’s collusion with Israel and the US, how activists and journalists in the UK are defending themselves against state repression, and much more.

We also shared our book recommendations and analyzed the history and future of the Palestinian struggle for liberation.

In his regular resistance report, Jon analyzed this week’s battle in eastern Rafah and a complex ambush in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The text of the report follows.

مخيم جباليا بعد 71يوم من العملية العسكرية pic.twitter.com/Rz455VMJNn — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) December 13, 2024

Israel’s campaign of systematic slaughter, forced displacement, destruction, starvation and airstrikes continue across all areas of the coastal enclave.

In north Gaza, Israel’s attacks on Beit Lahiya on Tuesday killed at least eight Palestinians who were sheltering in a home near the Kamal Adwan hospital.

The near-daily attacks on the hospital itself have escalated this past week, with the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, reporting that debris and explosions are shattering doors and windows, and Israeli attacks have damaged water tanks, electricity generators and the oxygen supply network.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, described another dark day as Israeli drones relentlessly targeted the hospital on December 15,

2024. Bombs damaged essential systems, including water, oxygen, and electricity networks, and injured several medical staff and… pic.twitter.com/lzLpunK44X — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 15, 2024

On 12 December, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza announced that Dr. Saeed Joda, the last orthopedic doctor in north Gaza, was killed while en route from Kamal Adwan to the nearby Al-Awda hospital to treat patients. A nurse, Karim Jaradat, was also killed the same day, while traveling to Kamal Adwan.

The health ministry said that Saeed Joda was injured two weeks ago, but he continued to treat patients.

His nephew was killed last month. This video shows Joda grieving his nephew in the hospital.

Breaking: Israeli forces have killed Dr. Said Jouda, the last orthopedic doctor in northern #Gaza, while he was on his way to Awda Hospital in Jabalia refugee camp.



In this video from last month, Dr. Jouda was filmed declaring his nephew killed by Israelpic.twitter.com/IkfGu5VAGX — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) December 12, 2024

His killing, they say, demonstrated that it was a premeditated and deliberate murder, especially given that he was the only orthopedic physician in the northern Gaza Strip.

Euro-Med added: “The few medical teams that have remained in northern Gaza are being targeted by the Israeli occupation army in a methodical, obvious and recurring pattern. This makes it extremely difficult to provide medical care to the tens of thousands of residents who have been under siege” for the last 11 weeks.

The human rights group added that the number of Palestinian medical personnel who have been killed since 7 October 2023 is 1,057, and more than 135 scientists and academics have also been killed.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization and its partners reached Kamal Adwan hospital to deliver essential supplies.

The head of the WHO said that fuel, food and medicine were delivered, and they were able to transfer a few patients and their companions to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Kamal Adwan hospital is still without specialized physicians for surgical and maternal care.

The conditions, the WHO head stated, are “simply appalling.”

.@WHO and partners reached Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza two days ago, amid hostilities and explosions in the vicinity of the hospital during the mission. The team delivered 5000 liters of fuel, food and medicines, and transferred 3 patients and 6 companions to Al-Shifa… pic.twitter.com/N7V0O824Sq — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 16, 2024

And on Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in the intensive care unit due to heavy Israeli fire on the hospital.

Abu Safiya recorded this video from the intensive care unit at Kamal Adwan hospital, under intense smoke and destruction.

اندلاع نيران بقسم العناية المركزة بمستشفى كمال عدوان بغزة إثر إطلاق الاحتلال النار على المستشفى pic.twitter.com/F8oJiaBlNW — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) December 18, 2024

After more than 60 days of being prevented by the occupation from performing their humanitarian duties, and following the arrest of 10 team members, the Palestinian Civil Defense has resumed operations in Jabalia al-Balad and Jabalia al-Nazla. With renewed determination, the team… pic.twitter.com/CnksNCdeir — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) December 13, 2024

Massacre in Beit Hanoun

On Sunday 15 December, the Israeli military carried out a massacre on displaced Palestinian families sheltering at the Khalil Oweida school in Beit Hanoun, in the northernmost area of the Gaza Strip. The Gaza government media office said that at least 43 people were killed.

Breaking:



Last night, the israeli forces attacked Khalil Owaida School in Izbat Beit Hanoun and killed 40 people. pic.twitter.com/mW4rG7OAnV — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) December 15, 2024

Israeli soldiers detained male Palestinians and forced women and children to move southwards.

Amplify:

A video posted today of israeli soldiers expelling Palestinian families from the Khalil Owaida School shelter in Izbat Beit Hanoun, a few minutes after carrying an air strike on the school that killed 40 people. pic.twitter.com/dy3kdaDN30 — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) December 15, 2024

The school had housed about 1,500 displaced persons.

Israel attacked another school shelter on Saturday 14 December, in western Gaza City.

Hossam Shabat, one of the few surviving journalists working in north Gaza, reported from the scene.

جيش الإحتلال يستهدف مدرسة الماجدة التي كانت تأوي العائلات النازحة مما أدى إلى استشهاد العديد من المواطنين pic.twitter.com/yqTuqquBha — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) December 14, 2024

Israeli armed quadcopter drones opened fire on a group of people in Beach refugee camp, northwest of Gaza City on Monday, tearing their bodies apart, according to reporters.

Reporting for Al Jazeera, Hani Mahmoud said, “The Israeli military uses [drones] packed with little pieces of metals that fly at such a high speed that when they explode, they cut through the flesh and cause severe bleeding.”

Attacks in central Gaza

The Israeli army committed a series of massacres in so-called humanitarian safe zones.

On Monday, Israeli forces besieged al-Mawasi, an area on the southern coastal sand dunes where Palestinians have been forcibly displaced.

Doctors Without Borders reported that 12 of its team members and their families were surrounded by bombing and heavy shootings in their homes, while more than 30 others were trapped in the group’s office.

A staff member stated that “tanks were invading the area where we live. It was terrifying. We were lying on the ground in our homes for hours and it seemed like the gunfire was coming directly towards us.”

Israeli forces bombed the municipal building of the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, killing the city’s mayor, Diab Ali al-Jarou, along with a group of city employees and residents on Saturday 14 December.

Our contributor Abubaker Abed reported from the scene of the attack in its aftermath.

The municipality is in the heart of the open market in Deir al-Balah where hundreds would usually gather. The attack, therefore, is devastating.



Reports that Israeli jets targeted the local security forces. pic.twitter.com/22l04dxmDL — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) December 14, 2024

That same day, Israel bombed the Ahmed bin Abdulaziz School, a UN school which has sheltered displaced people, near the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

The UN stated that within minutes, Nasser’s emergency department was flooded with casualties, most of them women and children. Many were severely injured and died on site or en route to the hospital.

In testimonies collected by Medical Aid for Palestinians, which operates at Nasser medical complex, a physician stated that the group “received a huge number of casualties. The emergency department was full of women, children and elderly patients with severe injuries. I lost count of the number of patients that came in with injuries I’ve never seen in my entire career. I counted at least 18 victims who died in the emergency department, of these there were 12 children under the age of 12 years old.”

“The very first patient that came in,” the physician said, “was a 3-year-old girl who had the left side of her forehead torn open by shrapnel fragments that had penetrated her skull. Due to the limited amount of painkillers and anesthetics that we had available, we had to undertake the procedure in the emergency room with very little access to medications.”

The Gaza government media office said that an attack on a residential area in Nuseirat refugee camp on 12 December killed more than 30 Palestinians. Another bombing was reported in al-Bureij refugee camp.

On 18 December, the Sameer Project, a local aid group, reported that an airstrike hit a tent encampment adjacent to its Refaat Alareer Camp in Deir al-Balah. At least two people were killed, according to reports.



Just hours ago, an airstrike hit a tent encampment right next to our Refaat Alareer Camp.



No where in Gaza is safe. This sobering reminder was felt by the families in our camp. The missile could be heard swirling down before impact. Imagine not knowing where it will land, what… pic.twitter.com/g0p1HTiK3T — The Sameer Project (@sameerproject) December 17, 2024

Children feel death is “imminent”

A recent study based on data collected in June by several international human rights groups including War Child Alliance was published this week, revealing that of the children in the surveyed households, where at least one child is injured, disabled, unaccompanied or separated from parents, 96 percent of those children felt that their death was imminent. And nearly 50 percent of the surveyed children expressed a desire to die.

The study also found that 90 percent of children had a “bleak outlook,” 83 percent displayed exhaustion and 73 percent exhibited aggressive behavior.

Four journalists murdered

Israel killed four journalists over the past eight days in Gaza.

The Gaza government media office says that the number of reporters and media workers who have been killed since October 2023 now stands at 196.

Ahmed Bakr al-Louh, a cameraman for Al Jazeera, was killed in a bombing in Nuseirat on Sunday. According to the network, he was killed while covering rescue operations by the civil defense crews in the aftermath of an earlier bombing, and was wearing his press vest and helmet.

His home, where he lived with his wife and family, was “utterly destroyed” by Israel in a bombing in Nuseirat camp just days before.

Yet another Palestinian journalist killed in an Israeli strike, yet another important voice silenced. Rest in power Ahmad Baker Al-Louh. Like every journalist documenting what is happening in Gaza, you were a hero. pic.twitter.com/3rGgCGjSPX — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) December 15, 2024

The Israeli army killed journalist Ahmed Al-Louh in Gaza moments ago.

With Al-Louh’s death, the number of journalists killed by Israel since the start of the genocide has reached 200.

Notably, since the genocide began, Israel has barred international press from entering Gaza. pic.twitter.com/zvXOUd0M0K — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 15, 2024

عاجل | استــشهاد الصحفي محمد جبر القريناوي وزوجته وأطفاله؛ جراء قصف الاحتلال منزله في مخيم البريج وسط قطاع غزّة. pic.twitter.com/ot7CPcvI33 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 14, 2024

Baalusha was the reporter who first discovered the tiny decomposed corpses of premature babies at al-Nasr pediatric hospital in late November 2023.

The babies had been left to die, cold, hungry, alone and in pain, over a period of 17 days, after Israeli forces ordered hospital staff to leave the facility.

As we reported at the time, the parents of the fragile newborns were apparently told by the Israeli military that the Red Cross would evacuate their babies safely, according to testimonies. But that did not happen.

Baalusha was shot in the thigh by an Israeli sniper a month later, while he was reporting in Jabaliya refugee camp. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, he lost consciousness for about 30 minutes, before being revived by the nuzzling of cats he had been feeding before he was shot.

🚨Journalist Mohamed Baalusha was killed in an Israeli airstrike on #Gaza



Despite sustaining severe injuries in this war, he regained his strength & returned to work under harrowing conditions.

He was known for his fearless reporting, including exposing the massacre of premature… pic.twitter.com/yNzJDl2V04 — Nour Naim| نُور (@NourNaim88) December 14, 2024

Al Jazeera stated that after surviving the sniper attack, Baalusha continued reporting on the war for months, despite his injuries, before he was killed in an Israeli drone attack in Gaza City, on Saturday.

On 11 December, journalist Eman Hatem al-Shanti, who was a broadcaster for Sawt al-Aqsa Radio, was killed in an Israeli bombing of a residential apartment in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, along with her son and other relatives.

This is truly a nightmare. Can you believe this?

Eman Shanti, a journalist in Gaza, wrote three hours ago on her facebook, “Is it true we are still alive? Maybe Allah bless the martyrs.”

Three hours later, her house was targeted and she was killed with her son as well as three… pic.twitter.com/ssXSiGH3RV — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) December 11, 2024

Palestinian Authority proves loyalty to Israel and US

Turning to the occupied West Bank, The Electronic Intifada’s Tamara Nassar published two reports for us this week on how the Palestinian Authority is, as she writes, “demonstrating its value and proving loyalty to its Israeli and American masters through a deadly military operation in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.”

Nassar wrote over the weekend, “The Palestinian Authority recently launched a deadly military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, assassinating a member of an armed group on Saturday and killing both a Palestinian teen and a child.”

More than 20 Palestinians have been injured in the Israeli-style military raid since 14 December.

On Tuesday, Nassar updated the developing story.

“Since the military operation began, PA forces have occupied the Jenin government hospital, cut off electricity and water to the camp, shot and killed two youths in addition to a member of the armed resistance, creating a state of fear and uncertainty in the camp.”

Highlighting resilience

Finally, as we always do, we wanted to share images of people expressing defiance and resilience in the face of Israel’s campaign of destruction.

This video, reposted by Translating Falasteen and Eye on Palestine, shows a man in north Gaza emerging from beneath the rubble of a recent bombing, alive and relatively unharmed. He says that this is the second time that this has happened to him.

He had been healing from a previous injury that has left him with a colectomy, but he thanked God for his survival. “Praise God, we’re steadfast here,” he says.

A Palestinian man from North Gaza emerged from beneath the rubble smiling after an Israeli bombardment, despite this being the second time it happened to him. Having already undergone a colectomy from a previous injury, he thanked God for his survival, embodying resilience in the… pic.twitter.com/bSBsFdsldk — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 13, 2024

My mom fights Israel’s systematic starvation in Gaza by planting green beans in a plastic container in our shelter :)



🧵A thread because I can no longer share longer posts pic.twitter.com/qWMrK5Sr3h — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) December 14, 2024

Children in North Gaza saw and touched eggs for the first time in over a year, as they realized they would finally get to eat them. For many, such basic food items have become a distant memory due to the ongoing blockade and devastation.

Source: eman._.mousa pic.twitter.com/LqyhSQGo9O — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) December 15, 2024

I was washing my shirt. Aylool didn’t leave me alone 😅 pic.twitter.com/aHIAQUWoWJ — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) December 16, 2024

Tamara Nassar produced and directed the program. Michael F. Brown contributed pre-production assistance and Eli Gerzon contributed post-production assistance.

Past episodes of The Electronic Intifada livestream can be viewed on our YouTube channel.

Photo: Omar Ashtawy / APA images