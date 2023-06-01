CUNY caves to Israel lobby over anti-racist speech

CUNY Law graduate Fatima Mohammed said that “Palestine can no longer be the exception to our pursuit of justice” during her commencement speech. (CUNY School of Law YouTube video)

Students and human rights activists in New York are standing in firm defense of a recent law school graduate against a torrent of smears by politicians, the Israel lobby and the university itself.

City University of New York (CUNY) Law school graduate Fatima Mohammed was selected by fellow students to deliver a commencement speech.

During her speech on 12 May, she spoke emotionally about her grandparents watching from Yemen, reflected on her class’ experience of virtual law school during the COVID-19 pandemic, and criticized the use of the law to enforce and uphold white supremacy, policing and censorship.

She also celebrated CUNY Law’s work to amplify “the rights of its students to organize and speak out against Israeli settler-colonialism.”

As Israel, she said, “continues to indiscriminately rain bullets and bombs on worshippers, murdering the old, the young, attacking even funerals and graveyards; as it encourages lynch mobs to target Palestinian homes and businesses; as it imprisons its children; as it continues its project of settler-colonialism, expelling Palestinians from their homes, carrying [out] the ongoing Nakba … our silence is no longer acceptable.”

Listen to the applause: it is the sound of failed Zionist propaganda on college campuses. The tables have turned. https://t.co/MTWGiGTovs — asad abukhalil أسعد أبو خليل (@asadabukhalil) May 30, 2023

Mohammed referenced the two resolutions passed by the law school’s student body and faculty in support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign for Palestinian rights.

“This is the law school that passed and endorsed BDS on a student and faculty level, recognizing that absent a critical imperialism and settler-colonialism lens, our work and the school’s mission statement is void of value,” she said.

To applause, Mohammed noted that CUNY Law students and faculty “fought back when investor-focused admin attempted to cross the BDS picket line, saying loud and clear that Palestine can no longer be the exception to our pursuit of justice.”

Watch the full video of her commencement speech here.

Israel lobby groups immediately attacked Mohammed and CUNY Law, as did Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres, a notorious anti-Palestinian stalwart who has been working to erase Palestinian history out of New York City textbooks at the behest of major Israel advocacy groups.

Imagine being so crazed by hatred for Israel as a Jewish State that you make it the subject of your commencement speech at a law school graduation.



Anti-Israel derangement syndrome at work. pic.twitter.com/15iACGJUVn — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) May 29, 2023

You are pathetic. My beautiful friend Fatima, is so incredibly brave. As a Yemenia who unconditionally stands up for us Palestinians, I love you so so much. Ritchie you salivate at the handouts that you're given by AIPAC who fund your career. The only deranged one here is you. https://t.co/oB8UKEPjoH — Hebh Jamal (@hebh_jamal) May 29, 2023

The lawmaker, who traveled to occupied East Jerusalem last year on an AIPAC propaganda delegation, was thanked by the Israel lobby group for his attack on Mohammed.

Thank you @RitchieTorres for your moral clarity in rejecting baseless slander of our ally Israel and speaking out in support of the Jewish state. https://t.co/Cudwm0OqCW — AIPAC (@AIPAC) May 29, 2023

We're disgusted by the incendiary, hate-filled anti-Zionist antisemitism on display by a commencement speaker at @CUNY Law School. This demonization of Israel and its supporters helps create a hostile environment for many students and professors. pic.twitter.com/JumsraIYmp — Democratic Majority for Israel (@DemMaj4Israel) May 30, 2023

New York City mayor Eric Adams followed suit, citing an article by the right-wing New York Post attacking and slandering the student.

A Congressman + @NYCMayor are participating in a pile-on against a student for her opinion on Palestine, and on policing, articulated during a graduation speech. This is an outrageous - and dangerous effort to intimidate & silence https://t.co/51zsJuQcqC — Diala Shamas (@dialash) May 30, 2023

CUNY throws student under the bus

On Tuesday, CUNY’s chancellor and board of trustees decided not to defend their student, but to join the smear campaign against her.

Disgraceful action by @CUNY, bowing to pressure by pro-apartheid racists and throwing a phenomenal anti-racist student under the bus for speaking the truth about Israeli settler-colonialism. Kudos to the students for standing against this appalling nonsense. https://t.co/wNfFrCgBEA — Nora Barrows-Friedman (@norabf) May 30, 2023

Having been to this rodeo with NYU, I am disgusted by CUNY.



Unis prop up "diverse" grads and want them to be puppets to say whatever boring, unmemorable claptrap will make the school look good.



But if their best and brightest use their BRAIN and heart to speak truth?! https://t.co/hMCgAZEJqL — Steven W. Thrasher, PhD (@thrasherxy) May 30, 2023

The university echoed a common tactic used by Israel lobby groups to attempt to categorize Zionism – Israel’s racist state ideology – as a feature of protected personal identity, in order to claim that any criticism of Zionism is an act of anti-Jewish bigotry.

I’m a Jewish CUNY instructor & grad student and I stand with Fatima Mohammed



Stating that nypd trains with Israeli military is not antisemitic, it’s true.



Do not equate my Jewishness with loyalty to an apartheid state. My Jewishness calls me to fight for Palestinian liberation. https://t.co/7wkzmhRH7E — Sandra GL (@snafragl) May 30, 2023

Demonization of Israel is when you accurately describe what Israel has done in the last few months that anyone can watch video of or read about on Israel's own news websites https://t.co/WUd2yyxJRq — Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) May 31, 2023

A careful reading of the @JoeBiden plan reveals that it fully opens the door to persecute and demonize Palestinians and their supporters merely for hurting the feelings of anti-Palestinian Jewish students — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) May 31, 2023

But human rights defenders and some local politicians are pushing back.

New York City Council member Shahana Hanif and State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani expressed their support for Fatima Mohammed.

Mamdani said, “Classifying rightful criticism of Israeli settler colonialism, Zionism, & the NYPD as [hate speech] is an act of political cowardice, all to pacify the worst right-wing impulses.”

As a @CUNY alum, I am deeply disturbed by the school’s misguided statement. For a university to bully a student is not only disheartening but wholly unacceptable. Fatima Mousa Mohammed was brave to denounce settler colonial violence, and we must support her. https://t.co/14nF0pkgtD — Shahana Hanif 🦾 (@ShahanaFromBK) May 31, 2023

This is disgraceful from @ChancellorCUNY & CUNY trustees



Fatima Mousa Mohammed’s remarks are not hate speech. Classifying rightful criticism of Israeli settler colonialism, Zionism, & the NYPD as such is an act of political cowardice, all to pacify the worst right wing impulses https://t.co/YWCewGmTen — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) May 31, 2023

The group called on the university to “apologize to Mohammed, correct the record, and take serious measures to protect its students from such attacks that put them, their families, and their careers at risk.”

We call on CUNY to apologize to Mohammed, correct the record, and take serious measures to protect its students from such attacks that put them, their families, and their careers at risk. — Palestine Legal (@pal_legal) May 31, 2023

We stand with Fatima, a CUNY Law student who’s facing racist and Islamophobic harassment after fearlessly speaking out against Israeli oppression of Palestinians in her commencement address.



We applaud and support Fatima's confrontation of Israeli apartheid and colonialism. https://t.co/ARCs0EnJPn — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) May 30, 2023

Predictably, organizations like the ADL and JCRC of New York are conflating criticism of the apartheid state of Israel and antisemitism. https://t.co/neik6yoYRb — #EndTheSiegeOnGaza (@AdalahJustice) May 30, 2023

The CUNY School of Law Jewish Law Students Association is proud to stand in solidarity with our friend and classmate Fatima. Read our statement here: https://t.co/ghRb9wX7sX — CUNY JLSA (@cunyjlsa) May 22, 2023

“As a public-interest focused law school, we have a duty to stand with Palestinians against Zionist oppression, as Fatima has done.”

When Mohammed condemned the effects of Israeli settler-colonialism, the association adds, “it is disingenuous to characterize these factual descriptions as anti-Semitic, when they describe the conditions of Palestinian life.”

The students explained that they were grateful for their classmate’s speech, and called on the university to denounce the racist smear campaign against her.

“We call on CUNY Law to listen to, support, and defend its student body. Our condemnation of Zionism is based on outrage at the way it has harmed and continues to harm Palestinians, not, as external Zionist organizations would have people believe, on anti-Semitism.”