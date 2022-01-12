Boycott of Israel-sponsored Sydney Festival gains momentum

Sydney Festival organizers had planned for a private event at the Sydney Opera House, hosted by the Israeli embassy. (Bernard Spragg)

Artists are continuing to pull their performances from the Sydney Festival in Australia over its sponsorship by the Israeli government.

On Wednesday, The Guardian reported that an Israeli diplomat in Canberra claimed that festival organizers had approached the embassy asking for financial contributions.

According to correspondence seen by the newspaper, the festival’s board chair wanted to use some of the Israeli government’s $20,000 donation for a private event hosted by the embassy at the Sydney Opera House.

We know this. Someone likely on the board approached the Israeli embassy for the sponsorship. They sought this out in May last year, and of course a regime that invests a lot in their branding would say yes. Zero transparency, leaving artists in the lurch https://t.co/AmSgmEWlUA — Jennine #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan (@jennineak) January 12, 2022

At least 40 creatives now have refused to cross the international picket line, canceling their festival gigs.

In a high-profile move, the production team of the play Chewing Gum Dreams withdrew on 7 January “in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Chewing Gum Dreams’ playwright, Michaela Coel, is the creator and star of the acclaimed HBO series I May Destroy You.

Chewing Gum Dreams, a play by the incredible @MichaelaCoel, has withdrawn from the @sydney_festival due to their partnership with apartheid Israel. I am in tears reading their statement of solidarity with Palestinians. Thank you so much. Read on for statement. #sydneyfestival pic.twitter.com/pzudniuONg — Jennine #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan (@jennineak) January 7, 2022

“We do not stand for apartheid. We do not stand for cultural persecution,” the team added.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters celebrated the announcement, tying it to the recent victory by Palestine Action members who forced an Israeli weapons factory to shut down in Oldham, UK.

First @palestineaction announce the closure of Elbit Systems drone factory in Olham UK and now this! Oh what a beautiful day. Love R. https://t.co/S9vnYHzqEM — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) January 10, 2022

FUNPARK is officially withdrawing from the 2022 Sydney Festival. FUNPARK Festival will continue in Bidwill Square without Sydney Festival's Sponsorship.

(Full statement in images + alt-text) pic.twitter.com/tVtDG3TBwt — CuriousWorks (@CuriousWorks) January 10, 2022

“Sydney Festival’s selfish action politically implicated everyone involved in the festival due to their decision. We must stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters in the face of art-washing war crimes by the Israeli state,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Creative Community for Peace – a front group for the far-right Israel lobby group StandWithUs – is deploying musicians such as Gene Simmons of KISS and Nick Cave to attack the boycott and smear activists for Palestinian rights.

Nick Cave @nickcave speaks out about the BDS movement and the obsession with boycotting an arts festival in Sydney.#SydneyFestival pic.twitter.com/aIXgz1GQmp — Creative Community for Peace (@CCFPeace) January 7, 2022

Artist Randa Sayed withdraws from the @sydney_festival: "I stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause, and with all Indigenous Peoples' right to sovereignty and liberation." <3 #sydneyfestival #boycottsydfest pic.twitter.com/Wh4dXHDeS2 — Jennine #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan (@jennineak) January 12, 2022

.@sydney_festival should simply respect Palestinian human rights and drop its toxic partnership with apartheid Israel.



Until it does, we join partners in present-day Australia in respectfully urging all participants to boycott it.#SydneyFestivalhttps://t.co/EkMhNKwVnq pic.twitter.com/PM0QxOsRle — PACBI (@PACBI) January 9, 2022