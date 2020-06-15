Josh Hammer hits racist note at Newsweek

Josh Hammer (far left) stands with friends in front of a statue of President Andrew Jackson. via Facebook

Josh Hammer is Newsweek’s new opinion editor. He has spent years stoking anti-Palestinian sentiment and is now fighting Black Lives Matter.

His Newsweek publishing choices – since his appointment last month – have excluded Palestinian voices and brought forward some of the most racist advocates for Israel in an attempt to normalize the extreme.

He is vigorously poking at the nation’s pained response to racist police. And he’s now fully on board with Donald Trump despite his calling presidential candidate Trump a “demagogic menace” in 2016.

On the contrary, it was America’s actual Founding principles of justice and equality that so inspired Taney’s bête noire, Abraham Lincoln.



America is imperfect. But it was, at its core, conceived in justice. To assert otherwise, a la the “1619 Project,” is historical illiteracy. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 8, 2020

Hammer’s philosophy apparently is “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” and cast aside your initial concern in a sea of self-delusion.

How to salvage a republic when nearly half of the republic seems to despise its history, traditions, customs, and mores? — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 11, 2020

Or perhaps his guiding philosophy is “love it or leave it.”

A novel thought: If perhaps you hate this country *that* much and you think it is *that* systemically and irredeemably racist, maybe just … leave? — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 11, 2020

This my way or the highway is no surprise from the man who hyped a Facebook photo of himself “paying homage” to a Trump favorite, US President Andrew Jackson who enslaved fellow humans and signed the Indian Removal Act.

Palestinians need not apply

Hammer now has the power to determine which Palestinian voices are heard at Newsweek – or if they’re heard at all. So far, he’s displayed a consistent anti-Palestinian bias.

When Hammer hosted a Newsweek debate on Israel’s planned annexation of a large chunk of the West Bank and then ran additional op-eds on the subject, not a single Palestinian writer was invited.

Caroline Glick, a far-right journalist and candidate in Israel’s April 2019 election, was at her apartheid-touting best. Michael J. Koplow from the Israel Policy Forum, an opponent of annexation, addressed the matter mostly by considering how it would affect Israel. Later, Aaron David Miller, who previously displayed a pro-Israel bias as a US negotiator, asserted his point of view about annexation.

Hammer has made plain that he supports annexation. He argues that “the Palestinians must admit defeat in their century-long civilizational jihad to destroy the Jewish state,” completely ignoring the fact that it is Israel that has dispossessed the Palestinians, confined them to isolated Bantustans and destroyed their territorial contiguity and connections to one another.

Samantha Mandeles and Paul Miller have weighed in for Newsweek on Hammer’s watch against the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement (BDS). Bradley Martin and Marc Schulman also addressed Israel-related matters.

Additionally, Hammer has invited in such promoters of Israeli war crimes as Colonel Richard Kemp (assaults on Gaza) and Eugene Kontorovich (illegal settlements) to discuss other matters.

Anti-Palestinian contributors Newt Gingrich and Boris Epshteyn weighed in on different issues as well.

Hammer provided space for anti-Palestinian bigot Yishai Fleisher to tout his apartheid plan, where he absurdly complained that annexed illegal settlements will be “tiny Jewish islands within a big, hostile Palestine.”

Newsweek should insist Hammer immediately expand his Rolodex or be fired – unless the magazine’s leadership supports their new opinion editor’s clear track record of excluding Palestinian voices.

Perhaps that’s why they hired him. His anti-Palestinian views were certainly no secret.

“No such thing as a Palestinian person”

In December 2016 Hammer announced that he was volunteering in a research capacity for The Lawfare Project, a pro-Israel group headed by Brooke Goldstein. Earlier in the year Goldstein stated, “There’s no such thing as a Palestinian person.”

Does Hammer also believe this bigoted view?

Even notorious Islamophobe and anti-Palestinian racist Daniel Pipes has accepted that there is a Palestinian people. Hammer disagreed with his “friend” Pipes last month when the latter wrote in The New York Times in opposition to Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank – albeit not without racism.

I respectfully but strongly disagree with my friend @DanielPipes.



I have a much simpler take: Israel, especially with the most pro-Israel U.S. president ever now in office, should do what’s best for Israel.



Let’s not over-complicate this. https://t.co/s9POaOKGzR — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 7, 2020

Shortly thereafter, however, he provided Pipes with op-ed space to make the case for voting for Trump. Unsurprisingly, Pipes makes reference to Trump “singularly supporting Israel.”

Such policies have helped Pipes move beyond his previous view of Trump as holding “neo-fascist tendencies.”

Hammer once held similar fascism concerns, suggesting that Trump was a “would-be fascist,” but he has chosen to “fall in line” and embrace the white nationalism in the White House. He has moved away from old anti-Trump positions, which he held while writing for The Resurgent.

Many of his Resurgent articles are no longer accessible. How convenient.

Nakba denial

Hammer has a history of denying the reality of how Palestinians have been dispossessed. Last year he referred to the Nakba, the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine as “historically absurd.”

4/ Pro-Israel side says, “peace!,” “tolerance!,” and (sometimes) “two states!” These are procedural arguments.



SJP is vile Hamas-tied jihadist apologia, but they at least make a “moral” argument. The (historically absurd) “Nakba” narrative is nothing if not “moral.” — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 3, 2019

Writing for The Daily Wire, Hammer denies Palestinian history by declaring that “there was no ‘ethnic cleansing’ in 1948.”

He goes on to put the blame for the 1967 war solely on the Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser rather than acknowledging that Israel attacked first.

Hammer’s suppression of the history of 1948 and 1967 suggests that fact-checking opinion pieces will be an issue at Newsweek under his direction.

Even basic geography could be an issue. Hammer was so upset about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar saying she was going to Israel and Palestine that he changed – humorously to his mind – a quotation from her to say she was “traveling to Israel, including Judea and Samaria.”

“Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tells me she's traveling to Israel, including Judea and Samaria, ‘in a few weeks’ …” #FTFY https://t.co/SY4D4IlKim — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 17, 2019

Hammer is clearly all for Israel’s continued colonization of the West Bank. This raises a vital question: Does he support entrenching Israeli apartheid in the West Bank or providing voting rights and equal rights for Palestinians within the expanded one-state reality Israel has constructed?

The best that can be said about Hammer during his stint at Newsweek is that he did run such a view by Itamar Mann and Yael Berda on Palestinian voting rights, though the magazine needs to provide consistent space for Palestinians to make such arguments for freedom and equal rights for themselves.

Desperate smears

Hammer regards the first two Muslim women in the US Congress – Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib – as anti-Semites. In reality, they are far more supportive of equal rights for Palestinians and Jews than just about any other member of the US Congress (and Hammer for that matter).

Hammer also thinks, wrongly, that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dabbles in such bigotry because of her position on the BDS movement for Palestinian freedom and equal rights.

Such views from Hammer are deeply disturbing and hint at an underlying resentment of young women of color gaining power in the US Congress in an unprecedented manner following the 2018 election.

Lest we forget, AOC has routinely been a vocal apologist for anti-Semites @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib and has also flirted with the anti-Semitic BDS movement against Israel.



Which is to say that not only is she dead wrong on the merits, but she has ZERO moral high ground here. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 19, 2019

Hammer makes a frequent habit of trying to tear down the Palestinian-led BDS movement. He wrongly says of equal rights proponent Omar Barghouti that he is “a vile anti-Semite whose constant apologia for genocidal jihad and calls for the destruction of a core United States ally make him no friend whatsoever to the republic.”

Barring pressure, transformative pieces by Palestinians like Barghouti are unlikely to occur at Newsweek under Hammer due to his history of badmouthing BDS efforts and slamming professors for expressing their support for the movement.

Top @ACLU official here calling @IlhanMN “courageous” for her support for BDS, a facially anti-Semitic movement.



What a time to be alive. https://t.co/8alk9OHZYs — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) February 13, 2019

"That Middle East studies programs harbor professors who advocate BDS or issue apologias for terrorism illustrates the field's moral and intellectual decadence." https://t.co/hIJ6UTZfWv — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 12, 2020

Hammer has cheered on the Israeli military, which routinely engages in war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

And he denies a Palestinian right to any part of Jerusalem, whether occupied East Jerusalem or West Jerusalem from which thousands of Palestinians were expelled from their homes, writing on Facebook that it’s “always great to be back in the eternal and undivided capital of Israel.”

Law and order

Hammer’s preference for violent outcomes is not limited to Israel’s use of force against Palestinians. As a graduate of Duke University, a private southern university, he presumably knows that “law and order” is code for white control and subjugation of Black Americans.

Yet he employs the term “law and order” repeatedly. This is the sort of rhetoric that paves the way to police killing Black people.

.@realDonaldTrump needs to give an Oval Office address ASAP about restoring law and order to the United States of America.



This is a presidency-defining moment. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 31, 2020

Tacit societal consent to such breakdown of law and order is how free republics crumble. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 31, 2020

He also chose “savage anarchy” as his descriptor on BlazeTV of street protests in Minneapolis. And he moved on to voicing support for public executions – apparently because if it was acceptable at the founding of the country then it should be again today – and expressed agreement when fellow guest Grant Stinchfield gushed support for (future) public floggings in Dallas, Texas.

Executions and floggings, in keeping with US history, would surely disproportionately target Black people. Hammer is also a proponent of stop and frisk, the racist policing policy touted by Mayor Mike Bloomberg in New York– up until his run for president.

In the midst of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations this month, Hammer decided to re-up Alan Dershowitz’s 2016 attack on the movement. Dershowitz had argued, “Black Lives Matter should rescind the portions of the platform that falsely accuse Israel of genocide and apartheid. If it does not, it risks ending in the dustbin of history, along with other discredited bigoted groups.”

Just going to leave this 2016 @AlanDersh piece here. https://t.co/WzSymCr76T — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 9, 2020

During the largest anti-racism movement in recent memory, Hammer has seen fit to highlight an opinion piece that strives to take down the Black Lives Matter movement. This is troubling and sends a signal about what Newsweek thinks about such matters and the kind of journalist it sees fit to hire, namely one that stirs anti-Black animus rather than attempt to address long-running discrimination.

Hammer takes a similar approach in tweeting about Morton Klein, the head of the Zionist Organization of America, who has recently come under heavy criticism for racism and for an anti-Semitic tweet against George Soros, a frequent target of bigots. Klein tweeted on 6 June that Black Lives Matter was a “hate group,” alleging it was funded by Soros.

I urge the SPLC to immediately put BlackLivesMatter on their list of hate groups. BLM is a Jew hating, White hating, Israel hating, conservative Black hating, violence promoting, dangerous Soros funded extremist group of haters. https://t.co/NdXztGlG2u — Morton Klein (@MortonAKlein7) June 6, 2020

Hammer’s response? He found it to be “a sad tale” that “the oldest Zionist organization in America” may now be “too Zionist for institutionalized American Jewry.”

A sad tale: The oldest Zionist organization in America (@ZOA_National) may, in the year 2020, be *too* Zionist for institutionalized American Jewry.



What a time to be alive. https://t.co/ZWiodfiJNu — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 9, 2020

In other words, Hammer wants American Jews to be more Zionist and to do so they must be more racist. Furthermore, the racism must not merely target Palestinians, but Black people as well.

In the process, Jews such as Soros must be vilified. It’s hard to fathom a responsible opinion editor holding such views, but the tweet clearly points in this direction.

Hammer has been down this road before. In a hateful attack last November on presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, he claimed, “Every American Jew knows a Bernie Sanders in his/her personal life: Someone nominally born Jewish but is a hardline atheist, secularist and socialist who forsakes God, country and tradition alike.”

He then added, “These self-haters do not speak for proud American Jews and American Zionists.”

Every American Jew knows a Bernie Sanders in his/her personal life: Someone nominally born Jewish but is a hardline atheist, secularist, and socialist who forsakes God, country, and tradition alike.



These self-haters do not speak for proud American Jews and American Zionists. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 12, 2019

Hammer’s history of racist language, his take on Jews he views as “self-haters” and his clear bias against Palestinian writers during his first six weeks at Newsweek strongly indicate Newsweek has a problem on its hands.

Newsweek, for its part, is signaling it’s in accord with an opinion editor who harbors anti-Palestinian views and is actively promoting efforts to make life more difficult for Black Lives Matter anti-racist protesters.