DMFI board member Archie Gottesman wanted to “burn” Gaza

Archie Gottesman’s 2018 call for genocide against Palestinians in Gaza is now receiving attention. Democratic Majority for Israel

Archie Gottesman, a board member of Democratic Majority for Israel and president of the board of directors of Zioness, was exposed Wednesday as an advocate for genocide directed at Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip.

As first noted on Twitter by Eli Valley, a writer and artist, in June 2018 Gottesman tweeted: “Gaza is full of monsters. Time to burn the whole place.”

Nearly as disturbing is that Gottesman acknowledged it “won’t matter.” She then contended that “The UN will just give another meaningless sanction.”

For all the anti-UN vitriol from advocates for Israel and the Israel lobby, she is recognizing that the international body really doesn’t protect Palestinians at all.

If you're reckoning with your Board Members and your "values," here's one calling for genocide:https://t.co/Pek7IK3yFj https://t.co/OmPhs8ZH7x pic.twitter.com/sTkvAnz7HJ — Eli Valley (@elivalley) April 14, 2021

At the time of the tweet, Gottesman had a daughter serving in the Israeli army – the very military Gottesman is presumably calling on to commit genocide. Both mother and daughter regard such service in an occupying army as “badass.”

DMFI’s biography for Gottesman describes her as a “Democratic activist and the co-founder of JewBelong, a groundbreaking organization focused on rebranding Judaism.” For nearly 30 years, the biography continues, she was the Chief Branding Officer/Principal of Edison Properties.

With such branding expertise, it’s impossible to think she didn’t understand the import of her words. Her statement clearly must be branded as a call for Israel to carry out a genocide directed at two million Palestinians in Gaza living under Israeli occupation and siege.

For his part, Valley rebrands DMFI as Democratic Majority for Genocide.

So far, Gottesman remains on the board of both DMFI and Zioness, an astroturfing organization that describes itself as “unabashedly progressive,” even though it also calls itself “unapologetically Zionist.”

Indeed, Brooke Goldstein, asserts Zioness was “funded and incubated” by The Lawfare Project, a right-wing organization.

Goldstein, the executive director of The Lawfare Project, holds the bizarre and bigoted opinion that “there’s no such thing as a Palestinian person.”

Twitter responses were highly critical of the 2018 tweet from Gottesman:

Remember when DMFI repeatedly smeared Bernie Sanders's Palestinian surrogates for purportedly bigoted views? Did any of them call for genocide?



Turns out what you're supposed to do with bigots is give them board seats. https://t.co/KS9up6Djqm — Ali Gharib (@Ali_Gharib) April 16, 2021

And when @DemMaj4Israel's Archie Gottesman wasn't calling for the extermination of Palestinians on Twitter she was on Facebook mocking refugees and "terrorist Palestinians who have no goals." pic.twitter.com/2fLGH5Daox — Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) April 16, 2021

For the record, I know Vilkomerson as an advocate for equal rights for Jews and Palestinians. Gottesman is leveling a cruel and false charge of anti-Semitism.

The tweet's still up too, plus other Normal Board Member fare pic.twitter.com/3D76Jakc88 — Eli Valley (@elivalley) April 14, 2021

She added, “Despite trying to dress it up in more palatable language, this is exactly what the DMFI stands for.”

In December 2020, DMFI approvingly cited the work of Regavim, a right-wing settler group connected to Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich is a member of Israel’s parliament who supports segregation and expulsion for Palestinians – ideas that have been called potentially genocidal by Daniel Blatman, a prominent Israeli scholar of the Holocaust.

Anti-Palestinian racism pervades DMFI, an organization that worked unstintingly to prevent Senator Bernie Sanders from winning the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted her concern, though it’s not just anti-Muslim hate, but anti-Palestinian hate being voiced by Gottesman:

This is the type of appalling anti-Muslim hate that Palestinians face on a daily basis. And it should have no place in our party. https://t.co/GvwD62y29c — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 16, 2021

It’s long past time for veteran leaders of the Democratic Party to ask some basic questions about the racism of the DMFI.

But they won’t.

And that failure to respond will be the same whether Gottesman stays on the DMFI board or is removed before the week is up.