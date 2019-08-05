“Terror” boot claim kicks up Twitter scorn

Israel boasted that it prevented these boots from being smuggled into Gaza for “terrorist purposes.”

Most of the tweets posted by COGAT, the bureaucratic arm of Israel’s military occupation, are frankly ridiculous.

Their Twitter posts attempt to portray Israeli soldiers controlling the movement of millions of Palestinians as benevolent humanitarians providing accommodation to travelers:

For the height of the summer, Allenby Bridge has extended its operating hours in order to accommodate an increase in travelers & facilitate smooth passage. The time for crossing from the Palestinian side to the Jordanian side has gone down to 1 hour or an hour and a half at most. pic.twitter.com/xSGQMXSbZJ — COGAT (@cogatonline) August 1, 2019

Pilgrims are now carrying out the great journey to Mecca, in observance of the prescribed religious duty of the #Hajj. The Civil Administration made preparations to accommodate more than 4,500 #Palestinian residents of Judea & Samaria traveling through the Allenby Bridge. WATCH pic.twitter.com/Gi3BpHLzGL — COGAT (@cogatonline) July 29, 2019

A video recently tweeted by COGAT features a soldier belonging to the Druze religious minority describing the segregated H2 area of Hebron, site of the infamous Ibrahimi mosque massacre, as a bastion of coexistence:

"The first time I came to visit Hebron I was 11. I saw with my father the Cave of the Patriarchs and how Muslims and Jews pray in the same place without interference. I told myself that I would return here as a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces." WATCH https://t.co/uQMp5Bpbbm pic.twitter.com/4Eqd0jhAZD — COGAT (@cogatonline) July 26, 2019

Most of COGAT’s bland English-language tweets disappear into the Internet ether, lacking resonance, sophistication and quality. Crude propaganda and outright threats undermine the humanitarian image the military body is trying to project.

Wave of mockery

But last week, two of COGAT’s tweets unleashed a wave of mockery.

One of the tweets features a photo of a man holding three lace-up hiking boots. COGAT states that the shoes “were hidden in a shipment of civilian goods, in an attempt to smuggle them into Gaza for terrorist purposes”:

This week, three pallets containing dozens of pairs of military shoes that were hidden in a shipment of civilian goods, in an attempt to smuggle them into #Gaza for terrorist purposes and in violation of the law, were confiscated at the Kerem Shalom crossing. pic.twitter.com/CvuoOsrbgK — COGAT (@cogatonline) July 31, 2019

The other tweet shows the shoes on the ground in front of boxes and a shipping palette.

“This is another miserable and failed attempt by terrorist groups in Gaza to hide behind the civilian population, without taking into account how it endangers the economy and trade,” COGAT states.

“The more these attempts continue, the more security and stability are compromised.”

The tweets received dozens of likes and retweets, but some 1,300 replies – they were thoroughly ratioed:

Israel's authorities have seized a shipment of shoes going to Gaza, claiming they are terrorist supplies.



Shoes. https://t.co/rXYNLSq7Iy — Richard Cosgrove (@rcosgrove) August 1, 2019

Lol... my students come to uni with boots like these. — Refaatesque (@GazaWritesBack) August 1, 2019

There are people outside of #Gaza who own a pair of these shoes. Is it my civic duty to report them to the police? https://t.co/pvCo6BY9eP — Mohammed Ismail (@mohammedzismail) August 2, 2019

Shoes are a terrorist threat now?

What are the Palestinians going to do? Throw them at the @IDF over the illegal #Gaza border wall?#FreeGaza https://t.co/rBO6fGlval — Ian Jeffery (@Ian_Jeffery) August 2, 2019

Oh damn, any idea how many shoes might already be Gaza? — 🦝Zach Greene🦆 (@neatparts) August 2, 2019

Even those sympathetic to Israel’s rationale for preventing the import of a litany of goods into Gaza found it hard to swallow:

I’m very open to arguments about “dual-use” goods. Such things exist and warrant caution. But Jesus, you guys are absurd. These are shoes.#israel #hamas #gaza #terrorismhttps://t.co/vjQMtI7j62 — O.T. Ford (@ot_ford) August 2, 2019

Some Twitter users noted that the boots appeared to be sized for youths:

I didn’t know terrorists had such small and dainty feet. — Little Nolabear (@sleepywaterbear) August 2, 2019

Always on top of things, the IDF found and confiscated child-sized terrorist hiking boots before the kids of Gaza could get at them. https://t.co/alF8OaxZ1Z — Lisa Goldman (@lisang) August 2, 2019

Some responses riffed on the idea that sturdy boots could undermine security and stability:

Do these boots compromise "security and stability"? They look rather sturdy to me, but maybe there are stricter standards for arch support and ankle protection for shipments to Gaza.#TerroristBoots https://t.co/7rTSR7JhVB — Christiane Wilke (@jaanewilke) August 2, 2019

Others joked that a fashion crime was thwarted by one of the world’s most powerful militaries:

So help me get this right. Israel found a bunch of off-brand hiking shoes that were being smuggled into Gaza and their first thought is "omg, a fashion crime that only terrorists can commit"? https://t.co/cUj75zAoVf — Abdulla Saad (@KarakMufti) August 2, 2019

COGAT and other Israeli military authorities lack any sense of irony or self-awareness.

Israel is the largest recipient of US military aid. Weaponry made in the US, including bunker-buster bombs made by Boeing, based in Chicago, has killed civilians in Gaza.

Palestinians have no state and no army. Israel possesses nuclear weapons but wants people to believe that hiking shoes pose a threat to its security.

Unless those boots are outfitted with spyware to be used against Palestinians.

Earlier this year, Palestinian factions in Gaza accused Israel of embedding tracking devices in shoes imported into Gaza.

One response to COGAT noted that the same army that confiscates shoes allows soldiers to shoot at the legs of unarmed protesters in Gaza, inflicting injuries requiring amputation:

Not only do Israeli snipers purposefully aim at the legs Palestinian protestors, leading to waves of amputations in Gaza, Palestinians aren’t even allowed to have shoes you could buy at Journey’s?! — About Face: Veterans Against the War (@VetsAboutFace) August 1, 2019

But as many noted – this writer included – COGAT’s propaganda fail demonstrates the profound control it has over the lives of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation:

Breaking: Weapons of Mass Destruction captured on their way to Gaza 👇 Imagine the terrible dangers those "terrorist shoes" pose to the lives of civilians?



Problem is that COGAT is actually the Israeli unit in total charge of Palestinian lives, or lack thereof, under occupation. https://t.co/FIMGDd2LHI — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) August 1, 2019

The Israeli “We completely left Gaza(TM)” military is touting the seizure of construction/hiking boots going into Gaza because they are “for terrorist purposes”. This is not a parody account. Remember that the people of Gaza are at the mercy of these sadistic cagers. https://t.co/b6VUaWZTH2 — Jareer Kassis (@JareerKassis) August 2, 2019

Amazing and terrible, apartheid Israel's illegal, immoral siege of Gaza even prevents the entry of mountain boots. Cogat has called them "military shoes" which is preposterous and also criminalises the most basic of #Palestinian life functions. How disgraceful. #EndtheSiege pic.twitter.com/Bx3S0tIhyy — IPSC (@ipsc48) August 1, 2019

These shoes are an existential threat to Israel, or so COGAT wants you to believe to justify their complete control over Gaza's imports and exports https://t.co/Rfe3TwzDox — Maureen Murphy (@maureenclarem) July 31, 2019

Israel’s import restrictions – imposed on both the West Bank and Gaza, but the latter more severely – have been disastrous for the Palestinian economy.

“Dual-use” restrictions

Israel’s long list of “dual-use” items – goods that may have military purposes – goes far beyond guidelines established in international treaties.

For Gaza, it includes communications and medical equipment, as well as spare parts, preventing Palestinian manufacturers from repairing and maintaining assembly lines.

The dual-use list is also arbitrary. A good successfully imported by a trader one month may be deemed “dual-use” by Israel later on.

Access to “dual-use” items requires authorization by COGAT, in what the World Bank characterizes as “a long, nontransparent and unpredictable bureaucratic process.”

Israel’s restrictions on Palestinian movement and trade are the primary barriers to economic growth in the West Bank and Gaza.

With 70 percent unemployment among Gazans between the ages of 15 and 29, young people who can are leaving the territory.

Palestinians in Gaza who have protested these conditions have been answered with thousands of Israeli-fired bullets, resulting in more than 200 deaths.

Gaza has seen an increasing number of suicides, as well as higher rates of divorce and abuse of drugs.

There’s an adage about walking a mile in someone else’s shoes:

Put yourself in my shoes. What would you do if you live in Gaza?! — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) July 23, 2018