Shireen Abu Akleh’s blood is on the hands of Israel’s “friends”

A journalist holds a poster of Shireen Abu Akleh during a protest against the reporter’s killing, in Gaza City on 11 May. Ashraf Amra APA images

Israel’s international friends bear responsibility for each Palestinian fatality in the context of the occupation, even when they purport to oppose the deadly violence.

European, North American and UN officials condemned the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

Those supposed condemnations variably included vague calls for an investigation and accountability without specifically naming Israel as the party all but certainly responsible for Abu Akleh’s death.

We are heartbroken by and strongly condemn the killing of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank. The investigation must be immediate and thorough and those responsible must be held accountable. Her death is an affront to media freedom everywhere. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) May 11, 2022

Are you kidding, @SpeakerPelosi? "The killing"? You dishonor Shireen's life by being so cowardly that you refuse to say that Israeli troops--funded by our government--killed her. https://t.co/GlOzG5oOLi — Josh Ruebner (@joshruebner) May 11, 2022

Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh of @AJArabic @AJEnglish. I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) May 11, 2022

While the UN is marking World Press Freedom in Gaza today, Pal journo Shirin Abu Akleh was killed this morning covering clashes btw the IF and Pals in Jenin; showing dangers journos face every day. Prompt investigations must be conducted for accountability #فلسطين #حرية_الصحافة — Lynn Hastings (@LynnHastings) May 11, 2022

(1/2) I strongly condemn the killing of Al-Jazeera’s reporter, Shireen Abu Aqla, who was shot with live fire this morning while covering an #Israel|i security forces’ operation in #Jenin, in occupied West Bank. — Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland) May 11, 2022

It was a deliberate execution by Israeli snipers, who shot her in the face despite her press vest and helmet. This failure by Canada to name the perpetuator is exactly how Israel gets away with the systemic targeting of journalists with impunity. https://t.co/VTrN3RsGIx — Michael Bueckert (@mbueckert) May 11, 2022

The UK, US and Canada have actively tried to undermine that investigation while the UN secretary general’s Middle East envoys have refused to endorse it or any other international accountability measure against Israel.

A preliminary investigation by Al-Haq, a Palestinian human rights group, based on an autopsy result and eyewitness testimony, concluded that Abu Akleh was killed by a bullet fired by Israeli soldiers.

Soldiers had surrounded a home in the camp on the pretext of searching for wanted persons, according to Al-Haq, and were met with armed resistance.

Abu Akleh was hit in the head by a bullet fired from the direction of the Israeli soldiers, who had full view of the Al Jazeera crew, and not the resistance fighters, whose fire would not have been able to reach the journalists.

Another journalist, Ali Samoudi, was shot in the back during the same incident and was reportedly in stable condition.

Moreover, the type of projectile found in Abu Akleh’s brain is a bullet issued to Israeli soldiers.

Al-Haq said that Abu Akleh’s killing may amount to “premeditated murder.”

Immediately after her killing, and before any preliminary examination was possible, Israel launched a public relations campaign distancing itself from responsibility for Abu Akleh’s death.

The Tel Aviv daily Haaretz reported that “even though the military has yet to conclude its investigation, Israel is pushing the message that there are indications that Abu Akleh was killed by Palestinian fire.”

Israel released video footage claiming to show Palestinian gunfire in the area where Abu Akleh was killed, though it was quickly debunked by B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, and ridiculed online.

Documentation of Palestinian gunfire distributed by Israeli military cannot be the gunfire that killed Journalist Shireen Abu Aklehhttps://t.co/7v9Kk4Ue62 — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) May 11, 2022

This is how Israel is claiming the bullet that killed Shireen traveled: https://t.co/t6wJquND6I pic.twitter.com/4iSPHZNIMd — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) May 11, 2022

Shatha Hanaysha testifies that the press crew stood in full gear- vests marked "press" + blue helmets- for 10 minutes in the army's view, to make sure the army saw them. Once the crew moved from the open road to a cramped alleyway, the army opened fire. https://t.co/WcHUifq3hc — Tali (@TaliShapiro) May 11, 2022

The State of Israel: Gaslighting Palestinians for 74 years. https://t.co/kuZwrV8QRj — Edo Konrad (@edokonrad) May 11, 2022

First Israeli PM @naftalibennett FM @yairlapid DM @gantzbe and @IDFSpokesperson tried lying with regards to the killing of @AlJazeera journalist #ShireenAbuAkleh.

Now they promise to "investigate". Which is nothing but the next step in Israel's organized whitewash. pic.twitter.com/VNchMUVYSm — Hagai El-Ad חגי אלעד حجاي إلعاد (@HagaiElAd) May 11, 2022

“The official said that these agencies – which initially reported that Abu Akleh had been killed by Israeli fire were now reporting that the circumstances of her death are under investigation,” Haaretz added.

Yet there will be no credible Israeli investigation into Abu Akleh’s death, as Israel’s self-investigation mechanism only exists to shield the state and its personnel from international accountability.

Israel's vows to investigate ring hollow—rights groups have long documented how their investigations amount to a "whitewash protocol," as @btselem put it. Shireen's killing underscores urgency of @IntlCrimCourt prosecutor advancing probe into serious crimes committed in Palestine pic.twitter.com/9phPnV50uA — Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) May 11, 2022

Don’t fall for the Israeli government promise to investigate the killing of Al Jazeera repoter #ShireenAbuAkleh. Israeli military and civilian investigative systems are deeply flawed and not credible. What’s needed is int’l independent investigation and meaningful accountability. https://t.co/4fRPDbvp5J — Jamil Dakwar (@jdakwar) May 11, 2022

It's hard to have any confidence in the Israeli investigation of this shooting given the Israeli government's long record of whitewashing its abuses, as @BTselem has repeatedly shown: https://t.co/Pq2JQRwJC9 and https://t.co/7p7WWqXGBh — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) May 11, 2022

But there will be no true reckoning for the authors of Israel’s open-fire policy, which is exercised liberally against Palestinians living under its military rule, guaranteeing that the bloodshed will continue.

Canada's diplomats in Ramallah call for "a thorough & transparent investigation," but Israel is incapable of doing this. An investigation must be conducted by an independent party, and Israel's systemic attacks on journalists should be brought to ICC. https://t.co/rWmv1yCl67 — Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (@CJPME) May 11, 2022

There is one way only to prevent the killing of the next journalist, the next farmer, the next child, the next parent driving the kids to school, the next teacher, the next nurse, the next demonstrator, the next refugee longing for return.



It is called Accountability. — Francesca Albanese (@FranceskAlbs) May 11, 2022

With the stroke of a pen, a trio of Israeli judges, one of them a settler from the UK who lives in a West Bank colony, signed off on the violent displacement of more than 1,000 Palestinians from the land where they’ve lived for generations.

In other words, they approved a war crime.

This, too, the European Union condemned, as they condemned the killing of Abu Akleh.

Israel/Palestine: Decision on Masafer Yatta evictions increases the risk of forced transfer of big number of Palestinians. Evictions are illegal under intl law. 🇪🇺 condemns such possible plans & urges 🇮🇱 to cease demolitions & evictions. https://t.co/jtqv0ifOs8 — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) May 10, 2022

Israel/Palestine:

🇪🇺 strongly condemns killing of @AlJazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin. A thorough, independent investigation is needed to clarify what happened & to bring those responsible to justice. Targeting journalists is unacceptable https://t.co/MELnbgkYJo — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) May 11, 2022

But without imposing any actual consequences on Israel, such condemnation is an empty gesture.

EU condemnation hasn’t stopped Israel from carrying out the forced expulsion of Masafer Yatta, where it demolished Palestinian homes and other property on Wednesday, displacing Palestinian residents.

Tens of occupation soldiers with bulldozers now invading our villages in Masafer Yatta. They’ve already destroyed one home, as a broken family watched. I’m trying to follow them. They’re ethnically cleansing us here, shortly after killing a journalist - and the world is silent. pic.twitter.com/JTGOs748B4 — Basel Adra (@basel_adra) May 11, 2022

My body still burns from the violence I saw today against those I love. The Israeli occupation evicted 45 people in Masafer Yatta. Most of them children. It was crazy. Their homes were razed to their screams. We must rebuild and resist this ethnic cleansing. #savemasaferyatta pic.twitter.com/qc8Tp42udu — Basel Adra (@basel_adra) May 11, 2022

¹Among the awful news coming out of the oPt today (this was a particularly bad day in the life of the occupation) something you're less likely to hear about is that Israeli forces demolished 19 Palestinian homes & structures in Masafer Yatta/Firing Zone 918 in the last few hours. pic.twitter.com/ecQexXyQq6 — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) May 11, 2022

Hollow condemnation

Shireen Abu Akleh was a US citizen, as was Omar Assad, an older Palestinian man who was left to die on the ground after having a heart attack while being arbitrarily detained by soldiers who raided his West Bank village earlier this year.

Israel initially lied about the circumstances of his death, claiming that he had resisted a check by soldiers and was released alive.

The US pressed Israel for an investigation but didn’t put any conditions on military aid, meaning that Israel had nothing to lose by failing to meaningfully investigate Assad’s death.

Remember 78yo 'Umar As'ad عمر أسعد, the Palestinian American killed by Israel back in January? The U.S. "condemned", Israel promised to "investigate".

That was 4 months ago.

Israel doesn't investigate. Israel whitewashes. And the Biden administration is complicit. https://t.co/bWNvo7spDK — Hagai El-Ad חגי אלעד حجاي إلعاد (@HagaiElAd) May 11, 2022

This time last year Israel bombed a tower housing the Gaza offices of the US-based @AP and the US punished Israel for that crime by sending it more bombs https://t.co/YjeKte6u38 — Maureen Murphy (@maureenclarem) May 11, 2022

It is a green light to Israel to keep murdering Palestinians with full impunity.

Yet most deaths of Palestinians at the hands of Israel’s military don’t receive any condemnation from Israel’s powerful friends, however hollow that condemnation may be.

There were no condemnations from Brussels or Washington over the killing of 16-year-old Thaer Maslat in the West Bank on Wednesday – the 10th Palestinian child fatality at the hands of Israel so far this year.

Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Thaer Khalil Mohammad Maslat today around 11 am in Jabal Al-Taweel in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh. Thaer is the tenth Palestinian child shot and killed by Israeli forces in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZwqDH6llDL — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) May 11, 2022

That claim will be good enough for the diplomats and foreign press corps who are all too happy to take Israel at its word, as worthless as it may be, and have allowed Israel’s regime of occupation, apartheid and colonization to go on year after year, decade after decade.