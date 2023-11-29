Meet the European Parliament’s cheerleader for genocide

David Lega has applauded Israel’s oppression of Palestinians. (Via Twitter)

Behind every genocidal war there is a generous war chest.

The World Jewish Congress has a declared annual budget exceeding $33 million.

With such vast sums at its disposal, the advocacy group can pamper politicians willing to repeat pro-Israel talking points.

David Lega, a Swedish center-right member of the European Parliament, is a recent beneficiary of the lobby’s largesse.

Earlier this month, he spent five nights in Washington’s Capital Hilton, courtesy of the World Jewish Congress.

The conference he attended there involved the most crass anti-Semitism imaginable. It explicitly conflated Israel with “the Jewish people.”

By doing so, it held Jews around the world collectively responsible for the horrors which the Israeli state inflicts on Palestinians.

Lega has not registered any displeasure with that promotion of ignorance and bigotry. Instead, he was thrilled that the junket gave him the chance to attend a “march for Israel.”

That event, he suggested, was an antidote to “unsettling pro-Hamas demonstrations” – a highly misleading characterization of the massive worldwide protests against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Today's #MarchForIsrael in DC was a powerful experience. After a month of unsettling pro-Hamas demonstrations, the feeling of over 200,000 people coming together in support of Israel was remarkable. It's a clear message against antisemitism and for unity. #StandWithIsrael… pic.twitter.com/bSBF6Lfwyr — David Lega (@DavidLega) November 14, 2023

.@POLITICOEurope interviewed me about my current work on Israel, Hamas and Iran. ⤵️ the EU should designate the #IRGC as the terrorist organization that they are! pic.twitter.com/zAeAsT14o8 — David Lega (@DavidLega) October 10, 2023

Let us discuss a humanitarian pause the second all hostages abducted by Hamas have been released. — David Lega (@DavidLega) October 19, 2023

On 11 October, he was photographed alongside the leaders of the EU’s main institutions offering full solidarity with the Israeli state. “We will stand with Israel for as long as it takes,” he tweeted.

Proud to stand with our top EU leaders — @EP_President @eucopresident @vonderleyen @epp Chair @ManfredWeber and many, many other partners — to say clearly to our friend @IsraelinEU Ambassador @HaimRegev and the people of 🇮🇱: We will #StandwithIsrael for as long as it takes! pic.twitter.com/Ilc10Fkyg2 — David Lega (@DavidLega) October 11, 2023

Although Lega champions the right to universal education, he wouldn’t dream of denouncing Israel for denying that right in Palestine.

Access to education is a fundamental human right. With continuous crises and conflicts around the world, many children risk losing access to education. Listen to my pledge on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights below. 👇 #HumanRights75 pic.twitter.com/TrqXHQ3dkR — David Lega (@DavidLega) November 27, 2023

He has long been urging the European Union to withhold aid for Palestinian schools.

Echoing professional pro-Israel lobbyists, Lega frequently alleges that the EU pays for text books which encourage anti-Semitism.

The EU Commission has finalized its review of EU aid to the Palestinian authorities. Conclusion: "no EU money has been diverted for unintended purposes".



Does this mean the Commission INTENDED to pay for antisemitic Palestinian schoolbooks inciting hatred, terrorism and jihad?… https://t.co/MKtnVIZwfJ — David Lega (@DavidLega) November 21, 2023

An independent study has proven that the claims made about Palestinian school books by the pro-Israel lobby are dishonest. That hasn’t stopped Lega from recycling lies.

Before he was an elected representative, Lega won gold medals as a Paralympian swimmer. Perhaps he now deserves a prize for an innovative euphemism.

Writing for the Euronews website, Lega claimed that “Israeli forces are going house by house now in northern Gaza.”

At the time the article was published, Israel was actively subjecting Gaza to state terrorism of the most extreme kind. Lega inferred that Israel’s conduct was merely one of searching for Hamas members.

“Going house by house” may one day take its place alongside “mowing the lawn” and “roof-knocking” as code for Israeli violence.

It might also be a rare case in which Lega has taken a break from reciting lines supplied to him by lobbyists and coined a phrase of his own.