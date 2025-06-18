Pro-Israel lawmaker gets 5-star treatment as Palestinians starve

Rihards Kols has gone on four trips paid for by the pro-Israel lobby since he was elected to the European Parliament. Fred Marvaux European Parliament

Over the past 20 months, Israel has inflicted a genocide on Gaza and mass displacement on the West Bank, as well as attacking Iran, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

All that aggression is being overlooked by a cohort within the Brussels institutions, which insists that Iran is the main source of instability in the Middle East.

Rihards Kols, a Latvian lawmaker, is part of the cohort in question.

Considering one of his recent remarks, he may also be on a mission to make George W. Bush fashionable again. By alleging that Iran belongs to an “axis of evil,” Kols echoed a designation which Bush made as US president back in 2002.

Israel’s strike on Iran’s nuclear program is a logical step to prevent a genocidal regime from acquiring nukes. Tehran defies IAEA obligations, aids Russia’s war on Ukraine, and fuels global instability. It is the modus operandi of this axis of evil and it must be confronted, not… pic.twitter.com/SmRcwwxigu — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) June 13, 2025

Two of the trips were to the US.

A few weeks ago, he visited Washington as a guest of the American Jewish Committee. There he chatted about the theory and practice of “deterrence by punishment” with Brian Mast, a Congressman who regards Palestinian civilians as Nazis.

With Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast):

Strong exchange on deterrence. Deterrence by punishment must become more than theory — it needs to drive Western defence posture. We must invest in our security not out of fear, but responsibility. The US security umbrella over Europe isn’t… pic.twitter.com/zik9zzxJAb — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) May 16, 2025

His hosts looked after him well as he grappled with “critical issues” in New York, Chicago and Palm Beach. For three nights, he stayed at the Concorde, a “boutique hotel” in Manhattan.

That sojourn appeared to fill him with certainty. When he got back to Brussels, he was adamant that Israel was not deliberately causing starvation in Gaza.

Exchange of views with @EUSR_Koopmans at the @EP_ForeignAff about the situation in #Gaza and #Israel, about the two-state solution and the responsibility of other Arab countries in ensuring peace in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/l6Sjjq72bP — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) December 4, 2024

Kols did not reply to a query asking if lobbyists have written any of his speeches or contributed to his other parliamentary work. Yet it is beyond doubt that he has repeatedly said things that strongly resemble the positions taken by Israel’s support network.

He has described the warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant as “troubling.” And he has recommended that UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, be shut down.

Fertile imagination

Through declaring war on Iran, Israel has once again won support from European Union governments.

With all their talk about Israel’s “right to defend itself,” EU leaders deliberately neglect to remind their citizens that Israel is the aggressor.

Their robotic responses omit essential context. None of the leaders will point out that Israel wants to preserve its status as the only Middle East state possessing nuclear weapons and has attacked Iran on the pretext that it may one day get the bomb.

It is easy to forget that just last month, most EU governments had finally registered a protest of sorts over the catastrophe inflicted on Gaza.

Most agreed that an “urgent review” should be conducted of relations with Israel. Some governments had even begun stating what anyone who has been paying attention has known since October 2023: Israel is committing a genocide.

There is no prospect of Rihards Kols uttering such a truth. Having availed of the lobby’s hospitality in the US, he has more recently enjoyed similar perks closer to home.

In May, the Israel lobby paid for him to spend a night at the five-star Hôtel du Collectionneur in Paris, where the design is “inspired by the glamor” of 1930s’ ocean liners. Kols was visiting the French capital, so that he could take part in a conference organized by the aforementioned Elnet.

The “splendor and chic” of his surroundings probably appealed to someone with a fertile imagination like Kols. When he addressed the conference, he was able to depict a world very different from the one that the rest of us live in.

At #EIPC2025, MEP @RihardsKols addressed the strategic alliance between Russia and Iran, emphasizing the need for democratic resilience in the face of broader systemic threats.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/DjSFwTdNP8 — ELNET (@elnet_global) May 19, 2025

At the @elnet_global's #EIPC2025, we were asked a seemingly simple question - who is the enemy? Russia, Iran, North Korea, China — yes, they’re the enemy. But so is silence. So is fear. So are the vetoes that block unity. It’s time we stop pretending we have time. pic.twitter.com/9moHXKctj7 — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) June 1, 2025

In that world, lobbyists can enjoy gala dinners, insulated from the starvation that their beloved Israel is causing.