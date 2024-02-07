EU lawmakers fail to declare freebies from Israel lobby

The EU’s main institutions are in cahoots with Israel and its professional lobbyists. Fred Marvaux European Union

The propaganda activities of the pro-Israel network can be quite crude.

Big players in that lobby recently arranged for Richard Kemp, a retired British Army colonel, to visit the European Parliament.

Kemp presented an argument about the ratio between the civilian to combatant death toll in Gaza. Taking that ratio into account, he contended that Israel is now killing fewer civilians than the US and their allies killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"When you look at the civilian to combatant ratio and compare it with battles in Afghanistan and Iraq, I think it shows you the extreme efforts that Israel has gone to to try and minimize the deaths of innocent civilians inside Gaza."



🔴 Watch @COLRICHARDKEMP as he debunks the… pic.twitter.com/pGCoESdglZ — Transatlantic Inst. (@AJCTAI) January 31, 2024

Britain was America’s junior partner during the invasions of both Iraq and Afghanistan. Kemp himself became commander of the British troops in Kabul during 2003 and later assisted the US occupation of Iraq.

His argument can, therefore, be interpreted as a confession that he was directly involved in the mass slaughter of civilians. He has hinted at that previously by admitting in 2015 that “on some occasions, I have disobeyed the rules of engagement.”

Kemp’s recent visit was co-hosted by the Brussels office of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

A leading pro-Israel group, the AJC has been encouraging lawmakers to take a position in favor of the genocidal war against Gaza (while denying that a genocide is taking place).

If the European Parliament took its own policies seriously, the AJC would be shunned.

Foreign interference

Following a corruption scandal known as Qatargate which began in December 2022, the European Parliament pledged to push back against foreign interference in its work.

Not everyone is taking that pledge seriously.

In late October, the AJC arranged for a delegation of lawmakers to visit Israel. Among the participants in that trip was Eleni Stavrou, a Cypriot member of the European Parliament.

More than three months later, Stavrou has still not declared her acceptance of the AJC’s hospitality on the European Parliament’s website – even though she is required to do so under transparency rules.

Thank you to our partners at @AJCBerlin, @AJCTAI, and @AJC_CE for a successful European Parliamentarians solidarity mission to Israel 🇮🇱 earlier this week.



We applaud the efforts of our participants from Austria 🇦🇹, Bulgaria 🇧🇬, Cyprus 🇨🇾, Germany 🇩🇪, Lithuania 🇱🇹, Poland 🇵🇱,… pic.twitter.com/TAlp2u9iE2 — AJC Project Interchange (@projinterchange) November 3, 2023

Pampered

The European Leadership Network – another pro-Israel outfit – organized a similar visit in October.

Three members of the European Parliament known to have participated in that trip have not yet formally declared their involvement.

The three are Nadine Morano and Ilana Cicurel from France and their Austrian colleague Lukas Mandl.

Nadine Morano : «On ne peut pas faire la paix avec un groupe terroriste qui a écrit dans sa charte la destruction d'Israël» dans #HDPros pic.twitter.com/kcHnZdRF40 — CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 24, 2023

J’achève aujourd’hui une mission en Israël au sein d’une délégation de parlementaires européens et j’aurai l’occasion de revenir sur ce qui restera comme un massacre sans précédent tant par son ampleur que par le niveau de sadisme et de barbarie atteints. Au kibboutz Reev, au… pic.twitter.com/3zVQCBn8mL — Ilana Cicurel (@ilanacicurelrem) October 25, 2023

A declaration by the Bulgarian lawmaker Elena Yoncheva reveals that she spent three nights in the Royal Beach Tel Aviv, courtesy of the European Leadership Network.

The Royal Beach markets itself as “one of the best luxury hotels” in the city.

That says it all: At a time when Palestinians were being butchered in Gaza, several members of the European Parliament were being pampered in Tel Aviv.

The European Leadership Network has extremely close ties to the Israeli state. Sharon Regev, one of the group’s staff, is married to Haim Regev, Israel’s ambassador in Brussels.

Qatargate is not the hot topic of conversation among the European Union cognoscenti that it was a year ago. The shock – much of it feigned – over allegations that Qatar was trying to buy influence has dissipated.

The pledge to end foreign interference has proven hollow. The EU’s main institutions are in cahoots with Israel and its army of professional lobbyists.