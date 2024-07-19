How Israel massacred Israeli children then blamed it on Hamas

All of their Palestinian captors, bar one, who’d surrendered, were also killed. Two other Israelis survived to tell the story of how Israel’s military killed its own civilians that day.

The head of Israel’s national rescue unit then lied to the world’s press about it, claiming that “eight babies” had been executed by Hamas at the home.

Colonel Golan Vach claimed that the Palestinian fighters had murdered the Israelis, when in fact his own “rescue” forces had been responsible.

“They were concentrated there and they killed them and they burned them,” Vach claimed of the nonexistent dead babies. No bodies of babies from the home were ever produced.

But the infamous massacre – at the home of Pessi Cohen in the Gaza-frontier settlement of Kibbutz Be’eri – was actually carried out by Israeli forces’ implementation of the the so-called “Hannibal Directive” – Israel’s national murder-suicide pact.

Hamas fighters had taken the group of Israelis captive, but had not abused them, two eyewitnesses said. The fighters were attempting to negotiate their way back to Gaza in exchange for releasing the Israelis.

But Israel’s “rescue” forces commanded by Brigadier General Barak Hiram fired on the home to end a standoff by killing everyone there, and later lying about it to the press.

Exclusive investigation

These are only some of the shocking conclusions reached by journalist David Sheen in a groundbreaking exclusive investigation published by The Electronic Intifada last month.

In the latest episode of The Electronic Intifada Podcast, Sheen takes us in detail through his important long read plus all the latest updates.

Sheen says Vach “was responsible for the worst atrocity hoaxes of all. He invented the tallest tales and the most gruesome stories.”

The colonel’s motive was “to incite genocide on the Gaza Strip, but he also did so in order to cover up the worst failures of the government and the most bloodthirsty crimes … that its army committed on that day” including the massacre at the Pessi Cohen house.

Often co-writing with our director Ali Abunimah, David Sheen has been responsible for some of the biggest revelations since 7 October about Israel’s Hannibal Directive, and how it was Israel that was itself responsible for many, if not most, of the 1,100 or so Israelis who died during the Palestinian military assault that began that day.

