Joe Biden aims to strengthen anti-Palestine, anti-Iran alliance

In my interview with Al Jazeera English on Thursday, I explained that the president’s tour was to shore up a crumbling and blood-soaked US hegemonic order and reinforce the regional anti-Palestinian and anti-Iran alliance.

That US-led alliance has Israel at its core, but also includes anti-Palestinian Arab dictatorships that are in the pockets of Tel Aviv and Washington.

We also talked about Biden’s deep committment to Palestinian subjugation and his determined efforts to help Israel cover up the murder of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in May.

Faced with the history of war and chaos sown by Washington since the end of World War II, I told Al Jazeera we can only hope that the ongoing decline of the United States as a global hegemon will finally free people of the region from ongoing horror.

Watch the six-minute interview above.