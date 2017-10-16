Video: Women’s baseball in Gaza

There are no baseball diamonds in Gaza. And the players train with tennis balls.

Some oppose women even playing the sport.

But the Women’s Baseball Team in Gaza, the first of its kind in Palestine, aims to bring more people to the game.

“It’s an American sport we used to see in films and TV shows,” says one player, Mariam Siyam.

A friend got her interested in the sport, the rules of which she admits she didn’t fully understand at first.

“It is a very enjoyable game,” Siyam adds.

“Nothing should prevent us from playing.”

Video by Ruwaida Amer for The Electronic Intifada.