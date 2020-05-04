Video: Making wigs for Gaza’s cancer patients

These women living with cancer in Gaza are learning how to make wigs.

The Basmit Amal association offers a course on how to make wigs for personal use or as a trade.

“Women living with cancer came up with the idea,” Haneen Ziyad, the trainer, told The Electronic Intifada.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2012,” said Maha Lulu. “My hair started falling out in the bathroom.”

When she slept, she would find that her hair was left on the pillow. “Hair loss was one of the most difficult things. When we found out about this course, we were very happy,” said Lulu.

Amal al-Ghoul, is a professional hairdresser who was diagnosed with cancer.

“I have friends who receive chemotherapy like us so their hair falls out too. I wanted to learn this craft to give them wigs,” she told The Electronic Intifada.

Due to Israel’s siege on Gaza, Palestinians with cancer in the coastal strip have limited access to adequate medical care.

Dozens of patients die every year waiting for Israel to let them out of the Strip for medical treatment.

Video by Mohammed Asad.