Trump takes support for Israel to new extremes

Donald Trump has told Israel it may unleash hell on Gaza’s people. Chris Kleponis CNP / Polaris

When the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza ended, Israel stepped up its use of starvation and psychological warfare. These measures created immense suffering for more than 2 million Palestinians, living under conditions that have long been catastrophic.

The resumption of Israel’s full-scale bombardment has now made it even harder to survive.

The real objective of Israel’s war on Gaza is not to rescue captives, as is so often claimed. Israel’s captives could have been returned had Israel adhered to the ceasefire agreement from January, which it repeatedly violated.

There is ample reason to believe that Israel never intended to end the war. Instead, Israel is using the captives as a pretext to advance its true goals: the destruction of Gaza and of anyone who opposes Israel’s occupation.

Even if the captives were released tomorrow, nothing would change. Israel’s real objective has always been the elimination of Palestinian resistance in any form.

This does not only apply to armed resistance. Israel regards the very presence of Palestinians in their homeland as an act of defiance.

Israel does not only destroy buildings but seeks to destroy the dreams, aspirations and pride of all Palestinians.

Far from caring about captives, Israel is attempting to empty Gaza of its entire population.

Direct partner

The enormous US support for Israel illustrates that this strategy has not been drawn up by the Israeli government on its own. Rather, it is part of a broader political and military framework, endorsed by Washington.

Basic human rights – such as the rights to food and medical care – have been weaponized. Not only are they systematically denied, they are used as tools to exert pressure on Palestinians.

Palestinians are either pushed to the brink of survival by Israel or beyond the brink. Vast numbers have already died of diseases that are exacerbated by malnutrition.

Israel’s strategy has been reinforced by direct calls from members of the ruling coalition to force Palestinians out of Gaza.

Bezalel Smotrich, the Israeli finance minister, has expressed a desire for “voluntary migration” – a euphemism for expulsion. Smotrich has talked about reducing the number of inhabitants in Gaza by more than 50 percent within a two-year period.

The chief enabler of the Gaza genocide was Joe Biden, until recently the US president. His successor Donald Trump is now taking support for Israel to new extremes.

Trump declared in February that Israel could unleash “all hell” on Gaza. The Israelis have subsequently done exactly that.

Through his comments, Trump gave Israel a green light to continue bombing and destroying Gaza without fear of accountability. Trump has reinforced the idea that Palestinians are viewed as expendable, as burdens rather than as people with legitimate rights.

And, of course, US support for Israel goes beyond political rhetoric. Washington is continuing to supply Israel with weapons and other forms of military assistance, making the US a direct partner in the ongoing destruction.

Israel does not only want to claim a military victory in Gaza but to subjugate Palestinians.

Airstrikes are not just military operations. They are political messages, whereby Palestinians are told that they must not defy Israel’s occupation.

Starvation is not an unintended consequence of war. It is a deliberate policy, aimed at making life in Gaza unbearable.

Backed by the US, Israel faces little pressure to change course.

However, the resilience of Palestinians in Gaza highlights a reality. This war – despite its extreme brutality – has failed to extinguish Palestinian resistance or Palestinian identity.

There are questions that nonetheless remain.

How much longer can Palestinians endure destruction and suffering?

How much longer can Palestinians go to sleep at night without hope for a better tomorrow?

For how much longer will the world’s most powerful governments refuse to enforce international law?

Why will they not stop a genocide against a people who love life but are not allowed to live it?

Hassan Abo Qamar is a writer based in Gaza.