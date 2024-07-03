Photograph of detainee in Israeli military camp shocks his family

Ibrahim Salem’s family are convinced that he is the man standing in this photograph, leaked to CNN.

Ibrahim Salem had been missing for months.

In December, the Israeli military attacked his home in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza. Many of his family were killed or injured.

Ibrahim made arrangements for three of his children to be treated for their wounds in Kamal Adwan hospital.

While he was at the hospital – located in the city of Beit Lahiya – it came under an Israeli attack.

The Israeli troops went on a killing spree. Those who stayed alive were arrested.

Ibrahim’s family have been unable to contact him since that time.

At first they thought he had been killed. But there was no sign of his body in the hospital.

When it appeared that he had been taken into detention, the family sought assistance from lawyers and other human rights advocates. Yet they were unable to find information about him.

“This made me feel more helpless,” said Wasim, Ibrahim’s brother.

A CNN report broadcast in May provided the family with some basic details.

The report focused on Sde Teiman, the Israeli military camp in the Naqab desert, where Palestinians from Gaza are being detained. It featured leaked photographs from the camp.

One of them showed a prisoner standing up, blindfolded and with most of his face covered.

When Wasim saw the image from the CNN report, he was taken aback at first. When he zoomed in on it, he was sure that it was Ibrahim.

Despite how the detainee’s face was mainly covered, the family are sure from the features that were visible that it was Ibrahim in the photo. As Ibrahim was barefoot in the picture, the family could confirm that one of his toes has a distinctive shape as he had undergone surgery.

Although it was a relief to learn that Ibrahim was still alive, his family are distressed by how he looked unwell.

“He was very thin and it appeared that his health was failing,” Wasim said. “It was obvious that he had been abused and tortured.”

Located in the Naqab desert, Sde Teiman has been used to lock up thousands of Palestinians since October.

Detainees who have been subsequently released have given testimony of how they were beaten and subjected to electric shocks while being interrogated. Medical neglect is rife and food inadequate.

Dozens of detainees in Sde Teiman have died.

As prisoners have been prevented from communicating with the outside world, Ibrahim’s family lacks solid information about him. All they have is a grainy photograph indicating that he is still alive.

Doaa Shaheen is a journalist from Gaza.