Maybe we can celebrate my daughter’s next birthday

Masaa was born on 7 October 2023. Photo courtesy of the family

“When will my first grandchild arrive?” my mother would frequently ask me last year.

I would remind her, then, of my child’s due date, 7 October 2023, and reassure her that her first grandchild would be arriving soon.

On 7 October, just as anticipated, I went into labor, though it was not at all the birth I had expected.

Around 9 in the evening, from our home in Sheikh Radwan, I went to al-Shifa Hospital alone, in an ambulance, as Israel bombed Gaza City.

My husband was in northern Gaza and was not able to come with me because of the miserable and dangerous circumstances. My mother was also unable to come, as it would’ve been too dangerous for her.

“My daughter takes care of herself and is strong,” my mother said. “Forgive me, I cannot come and see you. I will pray for you, my lovely girl.”

Upon arriving at the hospital, I was happy that my baby was protected in my womb, because the world felt very dangerous at that moment.

I’ve since forgotten the pain of the birth itself – I only remember the fear of the bombings all around us and of the scenes of panic and confusion as people wounded from Israeli attacks flooded into the hospital.

An hour after Masaa’s birth, Israel struck a residential tower near the hospital and I sensed that death was moving closer to me and my daughter. We left the hospital as soon as we were able.

Horror of daily life

I could barely understand how horrific daily life was to become in Gaza. I thought the Israeli bombings would last only a few days and then our lives would return to “normal.”

I arrived at my family home in Sheikh Radwan, and my mother bathed Masaa as I rested.

When my husband eventually reached my family home, I was relieved, but he also thought it was best that we return to his family home in northern Gaza.

We did so, but it was a terrifying journey. Violent shelling shook our home and the air smelled like toxic smoke and gas.

Then, just a day later, we awoke to the news that Israel had ordered the evacuation of the north. When we evacuated, I barely packed anything, because I thought we would be returning home soon.

This would be our first evacuation among many.

They do not get any easier.

Masaa’s first birthday

Masaa is just over a year old now. I would like to say that we were able to celebrate her birthday with a large family gathering. But this was not the case. So many members of my family have been martyred by Israeli strikes. Celebrations are rare.

Masaa is not the only child born into war in Gaza, and she is not the only child who does not know what it is like to sleep in a crib or to play in a room with plentiful toys.

It has been a struggle to survive since the day she was born. She is supposed to be able to play and eat good food, but she’s used to eating canned food now.

We are now in Nuseirat in central Gaza, living in a tent. We anticipate a difficult winter, with no relief from hunger and illness. I hope that by Masaa’s next birthday, we will be in a better place.

Dina Rizk is a writer in Gaza.