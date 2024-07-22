Israel massacres at least 70 people in Khan Younis

Israel’s orders and attacks caused chaos and panic in Khan Younis on Monday. Fedaa al-Qedra

Israel committed a massacre in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Monday.

At least 70 Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded.

The Israelis opened fire on people who were evacuating areas in eastern Khan Younis as they had been ordered to do by the occupying forces. The evacuees were attacked from the air and by ground troops using shells and bullets, resulting in a general state of panic.

Zainab Abu Taha received a phone call at 9 am. The caller ordered her to evacuate swiftly.

“I got my children, some clothes and a few essentials ready,” she said.

When Zainab and other members of her family were about to leave their area in a car “shells were fired directly at us,” she added.

Her husband and son were killed, along with many other members of her extended family.

“I saw bodies lying on the ground,” Zainab said. “I feel shocked and very afraid.”

After being displaced during a previous stage of the current genocidal war, Iman al-Qanou had returned to live in her Khan Younis home. She went back to her house, even though the Israelis had attacked it, causing severe damage.

She spoke of everything suddenly becoming chaotic on Monday.

“People said we have to leave,” she said.

As she evacuated, “the quadcopter fired on us,” she added.

Iman’s sister was killed.

“My 5-year-old niece came looking for me in the middle of the chaos,” Iman added. “She said to me, ‘Auntie, I saw my mother dead.’”

Abdullah Abu Omar said that no warning was given before Israel began firing shells at people.

“My son is 8 and has lived his whole life in wars,” Abdullah said. “Today he saw bodies lying in the streets and was screaming in fear.”

“We are now on the streets because there is nowhere to go,” he added.

“We have no food, money or anything. The war has exhausted us.”

A little girl named Rama became separated from her family during the chaos.

With no way of contacting them, she became extremely distressed.

Fedaa al-Qedra is a journalist in Gaza.