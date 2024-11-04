People check the damage inside a school used as a temporary shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City following an Israeli strike on 10 August 2024 that killed more than 100 people. Hadi Daoud APA images

From death to death, we waver.

From fear to fear, we live.

They told us we should coexist.

We are.



To them, we are heroes

who can fight evil

and seldom hold the burden of the whole world,

to shed a rainbow all over it

with our sacrifices

because we are patient,

mighty heroes handling the worst of the worst.



We should die so they live, they secretly wish.

We should fear so they enjoy,

pretending they’re not, they are.



They dance upon our flesh,

upon our blood, upon our limbs.

We should coexist.

Why?



“We are heroes.”

But are we?

Or Satan already eats from our flesh

till no “hero” exists

Genocide kills us by all means:

Famine, grief, cold, heat, pollution, illness

and, of course, airstrikes.



We do coexist.

But do we live?

We sigh instead of breathe,

mourn instead of laugh,

tear instead of wash,

lose instead of gain,

Yes, we “coexist.”



Haneen Alisawi is a writer based in the Gaza Strip.