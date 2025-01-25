EI’s Ali Abunimah arrested in Switzerland

Ali Abunimah

The Electronic Intifada’s executive director Ali Abunimah was arrested by Swiss police ahead of a speaking event in Zurich on Saturday afternoon.

He is currently being detained and has had access to legal counsel.

The arrest came one day after Abunimah arrived in Zurich for a speaking tour.

When he arrived at Zurich airport on Friday, Abunimah was questioned by police for an hour before being allowed to enter the country.

Abunimah’s arrest appears to be part of a growing backlash from Western governments against expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Last year, several activists and journalists in Britain were arrested, raided or charged using “counter-terror” powers. These include Asa Winstanley, an associate editor with The Electronic Intifada, whose home was raided and his computers and phones seized. Winstanley has not been charged with any crime.

The Electronic Intifada team stands in solidarity with Ali Abunimah. Speaking out against injustice in Palestine is not a crime. Journalism is not a crime.