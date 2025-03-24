Asbestos dust threat looms over much of Gaza

A woman inspects the rubble and debris at the site of Israeli strikes the night before at the Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza, 23 March 2025. Moiz Salhi APA images

As rubble removal continues across Gaza, concerns are mounting over airborne dust that may carry asbestos fibers, posing health risks, including asbestosis, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases, health officials in Gaza say.

Asbestos, a fibrous material once used in construction for its heat and fire resistance, is now globally classified as a carcinogen. Because of Israel’s intense bombardment of Gaza, and its destruction of an estimated 92 percent of housing units, asbestos has been transformed into airborne dust.

Dr. Shadi Awad, a consultant in pulmonology and bronchoscopy at Al-Shifa Hospital, warns that Gaza residents are inhaling air polluted with smoke and destruction residues daily, posing a direct threat to their health.

“The polluted air enters the airways and directly impacts lung tissues, leading to chronic inflammation and severe respiratory disorders. In the coming years, we may witness a rise in respiratory disease cases due to continuous exposure to these harmful particles,” he told The Electronic Intifada in a phone interview.

Reports from the United Nations indicate that massive amounts of debris in Gaza contain asbestos, a substance that has been banned in at least 55 countries because it is a severe health hazard.

According to UN estimates, the debris amounts to approximately 39 million tons, which contain hazardous materials such as asbestos and unexploded ordnance. This complicates debris removal efforts and endangers civilians.

Dangerous air

In Shujaiya, a heavily damaged neighborhood in Gaza City, Widad al-Soutari, 63, lives among the ruins of her three-story home. As she attempted to repair what remained of its crumbling walls, she voiced her post-war fears.

“We lost our homes and loved ones, and now we fear losing our health, too,” she said. “We just want to live in peace, but even the air here is no longer safe to breathe.”

Widad, a grandmother of five, added: “I fear that one day, my grandchildren will be sentenced to a slow death because of this toxic dust.”

On the other side of the city, in Sheikh Radwan, Hala Salama, 55, and her family live in constant anxiety. After surviving the Israeli military bombings, they now struggle with the burden of pollution caused by debris.

“I suffer from asthma, and lately I’ve felt a burning sensation in my chest and had difficulty breathing unless I use my inhaler,” she said.

“Ever since I learned about the dangers of asbestos, we’ve stopped opening the windows. But the dust from the destroyed buildings still finds its way inside. The war didn’t kill us, but this dust might.”

Hala pointed out that most of her neighbors that she has talked to are experiencing similar symptoms, with no awareness campaigns or measures in place to mitigate the risks.

Dr. Awad stressed that treatment for asbestos-related health issues is expensive and complex, as affected individuals often require bronchodilators, antibiotics, corticosteroids and cough medications. In advanced cases where the disease progresses to cancer, treatment options become severely limited.

Homes potential death traps

In Beach refugee camp, the situation might be even more dire. Many residents still live in makeshift homes built decades ago using asbestos-fibered sheets.

Muhammad al-Hassani, 30, a resident of the camp, expressed his concerns after hearing the United Nations’ latest warnings about asbestos exposure.

“In Beach camp, we live in simple homes made of asbestos. What I’ve heard in recent days has made me deeply worried about my health and the well-being of my family and loved ones,” al-Hassani said.

“People here have no alternatives. They can barely afford their daily meals.”

Ahmad al-Farra, head of pediatrics at a hospital within the Nasser Medical Complex, has warned of an increase in asbestos-related cases due to the environmental and health repercussions of the Israeli genocide.

In a phone call with The Electronic Intifada, al-Farra stated that Gaza is on the brink of a health catastrophe, with a significant rise in various disease rates, including cancers and asbestos-related illnesses.

He explained that most homes in Gaza use asbestos sheets for roofing to protect residents from rain and wind. He also mentioned the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance and bombs in the rubble.

Al-Farra highlighted that Gaza’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, with numerous medical facilities, including primary care centers and hospitals, destroyed or damaged by Israeli attacks.

A future surge in asbestos-related disease cases would present a challenge beyond the capacities of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, al-Farra said.

Dr. Awad emphasized that reducing exposure to dust from debris is the primary way to mitigate these risks. This can be done by wearing protective masks and minimizing one’s presence in heavily polluted areas.

He warned, however, that such measures are only temporary solutions and insisted that Gaza urgently needs comprehensive health and environmental intervention to protect its residents from long-term catastrophic consequences.

Shaimaa Eid is a journalist based in Gaza.