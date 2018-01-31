Video: Palestinian protesters chase US diplomats out of Bethlehem meeting

Activism and BDS Beat 31 January 2018
This video shows Palestinian activists disrupting a meeting with a US diplomatic delegation at the chamber of commerce in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, forcing the Americans to leave.
The protesters carried banners and pictures of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and chanted “America out.”
Activists told the online publication Quds that they were protesting Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
“The message we’re sending the delegation is that we reject the blatant American bias towards the Israeli occupation,” a protester said.
After the delegation left, protesters followed it out, throwing eggs, shoes and tomatoes at its cars, while the Palestinian Authority police tried to stop them.
Protesters arrested
Local media reported that PA intelligence was arresting activists who took part in the protest.
They arrested Muhammad al-Habshi from Aida refugee camp near Bethlehem and issued warrants for several others.
Despite his own blistering criticisms of the US and declaration it could no longer play a mediating role, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas condemned the protest, his office saying in a statement that “we affirm our absolute rejection of such behavior which contravenes Palestinian ethics.”
The US State Department also condemned the protest, claiming that “though no one was hurt, the objective was clearly intimidation.”
Farid al-Atrash, a lawyer with the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights, called the arrests by the PA a “violation of freedom of expression and political opinion.”
He added that preparations were taking place at the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethelehm to protest the arrests by the PA.
Tags
- Bethlehem
- Palestinian Authority
- protest
- Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights
- Farid al-Atrash
- Aida refugee camp
- Dheisheh refugee camp
Comments
Palestine R.I.P. process
Permalink Patricia Toomey replied on
This american charade with Pres. Abbas as the enabler, has prevented the 2 state solution. It is apparent that Pres. Abbas is the problem now. If he would listen to his peoples pain, he would step down. He is the main obstacle of the 2 state solution working against it with the US & its bully apartheid state israel. The wealthy Palestinians in control, do not want to lose it and are benefiting. They are as corrupt as their US and Israeli masters.
as ever...
Permalink tom hall replied on
The crime is not duplicity and oppression. The crime consists in pointing out such things. And to point them out to those responsible for their commission is an even graver offense. The act of protest on that occasion was doubly courageous because telling the truth entails hardship and danger, and because they knew they and their families would pay a price. There should no longer be a place in Palestine where American officials can stand up and sway like snakes before an abject populace. Israel bars BDS supporters. Palestine should ban U.S. "diplomats".
Confused
Permalink Ari replied on
Lets step away from the whole Jerusalem mess for a second.
People are complaining that Palestinians are suffering monetarily due to the US curfluffle of cutting funds to UNRWA. Then The US sends a delegation to work on plans to get Palestinians on their feet financially aaaaaaannnnnddddddd we are on the side of the people who tried stop them? Riiiiiiigggggghhhhhhhttttttttttttt..........
