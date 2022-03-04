Three Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks

Israeli soldiers attack Palestinian protesters at the funeral of Ammar Abu Afifa, who was killed by Israeli troops the day before, in the Arroub refugee camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, on 2 March 2022. Mamoun Wazwaz APA images

Three Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank this week during attacks by Israeli occupation forces.

Soldiers harassed and then fatally shot a Palestinian student on Tuesday who appeared to pose no threat to them.

Ammar Abu Afifa sat with another Palestinian near some Israelis between Beit Fajjar village and the Migdal Oz settlement near Hebron, an occupied West Bank city.

Israeli occupation soldiers had approached “to identify them,” according to Tel Aviv daily Haaretz, when the two fled the area.

The soldiers then supposedly initiated an “arrest procedure” that involved firing in the air and then firing at the youths directly, killing Abu Afifa.

“No stones or any other potential weapons were discovered at the scene,” Haaretz reported, contradicting claims by Israel Army Radio that the 19-year-old was throwing stones.

Abu Afifa lived in Arroub refugee camp near Hebron. Local media circulated his picture following his killing:

مصادر محلية: "صورة الشهــــيد عمار أبو عفيفة من مخيم العروب والذي ارتقى بعد إصابته برصاص الاحتلال على مدخل بلدة بيت فجار".#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/cxhIYpJ5qf — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 1, 2022

Resistance in Jenin

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces invaded Jenin refugee camp overnight on Tuesday, killing two Palestinians, one an unarmed teenager.

An Israeli special Border Police unit raided the camp and detained a man there.

Palestinian resistance fighters shot at the invaders, Haaretz reported.

The Israeli forces then opened fire, killing Abdullah al-Husari, 22, a member of the Islamic Jihad resistance group’s Jenin Brigade.

Islamic Jihad’s statement praising al-Husari for his sacrifice on behalf of Palestinians noted that he had formerly been a prisoner in Israeli jails.

Local media reported that al-Husari was listed on a Palestinian Authority wanted list months ago.

The Palestinian Authority has since its creation in the mid-1990s maintained close cooperation with Israeli occupation forces under the banner of “security coordination.”

قائمة مطلوبين عممتها سلطة رام الله قبل أشهر تضم اسم الشهيد عبد الله الحصري الذي ارتقى صباح اليوم برصاص الاحتلال، والشاب عماد أبو الهيجا الذي اعتقله الاحتلال صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/DS6tNUHeZO — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) March 1, 2022

He ran a shop to support his family and was going home from work when he was killed.

Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, said Nijm was a member of the Hizam al-Nar resistance group.

مصادر إعلامية: "عبد الله الحصــري وشادي نجــم اللذين ارتقــيا في اشتباك ومواجــهات مع جيش الاحتلال في مخيم جنين فجر اليوم". pic.twitter.com/O6atqrZRND — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 1, 2022

Unrest in Jerusalem

The killings occurred against the backdrop of Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem as well as developments in the resistance to Israel’s expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel’s highest court ruled that the families may stay in their homes until a final decision is made regarding property rights.

Partially accepting the residents’ appeal, Haaretz reported, the court is permitting them to stay while paying an annual amount to a trust account until a final resolution is reached.

This procedure can take “months to years,” the neighborhood committee stated.

“The threat of dispossession is still looming over our community,” the committee added.

“Therefore, we must rely on continual and persistent grassroots efforts until this battle is officially over and our families – and all Palestinian families – can live in their homes without fear of expulsion.”

The May 2021 Israeli assault on Gaza came in the context of Israel’s attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from homes in Sheikh Jarrah last Ramadan.

The Israeli assault on the families sparked resistance across Palestine and solidarity around the world.

Attacks on children

Israel might appear to be parking the Sheikh Jarrah issue to avoid another full-scale confrontation with Palestinians as Ramadan approaches this year.

But the attacks on Palestinians this week near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City suggest otherwise.

Videos circulated on social media show Israeli occupation forces attacking Palestinians at the site, including children, earlier this week.

شرطي إسرائيلي يدوس رقبة شاب فلسطيني وآخر يعتدي بوحشية على فتاة خلال مواجهات في منطقة باب العامود بالقدس#فيديو pic.twitter.com/6Tz6GBfuJS — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) March 1, 2022

“At least two Palestinian children were seriously injured, including a deaf 11-year-old girl who is now being treated for a fractured jaw and a 6-month-old hit by stun grenade fragments,” UNICEF stated.

Yesterday at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, at least two Palestinian children were seriously injured, including a deaf 11-year-old girl who is now being treated for a fractured jaw and a 6-month-old hit by stun grenade fragments. Children should not be caught up in violence or harmed — UNICEF Palestine (@UNICEFpalestine) March 1, 2022