Palestinians protest Bahraini delegation normalizing ties with Israel

“The king sent us with a message of peace to the world,” Bahraini cleric Fadil al-Jamri, seen in a screenshot from Israeli TV, told media. Palestinians protested the Bahraini visitors’ normalization of ties with Israel.

Palestinian protesters blocked a Bahraini delegation from entering the al-Aqsa mosque this week in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The 24-member delegation representing the “interfaith” organization This Is Bahrain, billed the visit as a gesture of “tolerance.” But Palestinians and many Bahrainis saw the delegation, which went through Israel, as a sign of official normalization between Tel Aviv and the Gulf kingdom.

Dozens of young Palestinian protesters and guards prevented the delegation from entering the al-Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem. Meanwhile, protesters in Gaza gathered near the Erez checkpoint to prevent any possible visit by the delegation to the besieged territory.

رفضاً للتطبيع..فلسطينيون تظاهروا أمام حاجز "بيت حانون" اليوم لمنع زيارة الوفد البحريني لغزة بعد زيارته التطبيعية لدولة الاحتلال.

تقرير: هشام زقوت#انتفاضة_العاصمة pic.twitter.com/biave3cTSq — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 11, 2017

Senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouk condemned the delegation in a tweet, saying that the group intent on “normalization” with Israel did not represent the Bahraini people who had always stood in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

لا يستحق وفد التطبيع البحريني الزائر لأرضنا المحتلة هذا الإهتمام، ويجب عدم ذكره في الإعلام، أو الإشارة له في الأخبار، وكما منع من دخول الأقصى لا يسمح له بدخول القطاع الثائر، وهؤلاء لا يمثلوا شعب البحرين الذي شاركنا في كل المواقع فنذكره في سفن وقوافل كسر الحصار، وتعزير صمود شعبنا — د. موسى أبو مرزوق (@mosa_abumarzook) December 11, 2017

The Education Ministry in Gaza announced that the delegation would not be welcome in the territory’s schools, and children at a UN-run school named after Bahrain protested against the visit, chanting, “No to normalization!”

This tweet shows Palestinians gathered near the northern entrance to Gaza from Israel to protest the delegation:

من أمام معبر بيت حانون اليوم، لحظة خروج الجماهير الفلسطينية لمنع دخول الوفد البحريني #المطبع مع الاحتلال.#البحرين_تقاوم_التطبيع pic.twitter.com/HT5gbNK5J2 — أسامة العربيد #غزة (@osamafntv) December 11, 2017

State-sponsored visit

The delegation insisted in a statement issued through the official Bahrain News Agency that it “does not represent any official body.”

However, members of the delegation suggested otherwise.

“The king sent us with a message of peace to the world,” one of the delegates, Sheikh Fadil al-Jamri, told Israeli media.

Another delegate, Muna Khoury, told the BBC that the trip was approved by Bahraini officials, saying, “Of course there is some kind of agreement with the government. How else would we have been able to leave?”

بي_بي_سي_ترندينغ: عضو وفد جمعية "هذه هي البحرين": زيارتنا لإسرائيل جاءت بموافقة السلطات البحريني https://t.co/gNabzHYfTE — BBC Arabic بي بي سي (@BBCArabic) December 11, 2017

She also denied that any of the delegation had attempted to go to Gaza.

Bahraini nationals took to twitter to express their support for Palestine and their rejection of official normalization with Israel.

انا حسين يوسف، بحريني الجنسية عروبي الانتماء، مع الانسان في كل مكان، ارفض التطبيع مع اسرائيل الغاصبة والزيارات التي قام بها وفد جمعية"هذه هي البحرين" واعلن برائتي من هذا الفعل الشائن ومن قام به ومن دعمه. #البحرين_تقاوم_التطبيع — حسين يوسف (@hussain_info) December 10, 2017

انا نزيهة سعيد، بحرينية، ارفض التطبيع مع الكيان الاسرائيلي المحتل واعتبر الزيارات التي قام بها وفد جمعية "هذه هي البحرين" للقدس المحتلة عار على كل من يؤمن بالقضية الفلسطينية، واعلن برائتي من هذا الفعل الشائن ومن قام به ومن دعمه. #البحرين_تقاوم_التطبيع — Nazeeha Saeed (@nazihasaeed) December 10, 2017

انا ريم خليفة، مواطنة بحرينية، فلسطينية الهوى عروبية الانتماء.ارفض التطبيع مع كيان العدو الغاصب واعتبر زيارة وفد"هذه هي البحرين" للقدس المحتلة خيانة للشعب الفلسطيني، واعلن برائتي من هذا الفعل الشائن ومن قام به ومن دعمه.#البحرين_تقاوم_التطبيع#البحرين_تقاوم_التطبيع — Reem Khalifa ريم (@Reem_Khalifa) December 10, 2017

انا ابراهيم شريف السيد، بحريني الجنسية فلسطيني الهوى عروبي الانتماء، ارفض التطبيع مع كيان العدو الغاصب واعتبر الزيارات التي قام بها وفد جمعية "هذه هي البحرين" للقدس المحتلة خيانة للشعب الفلسطيني، واعلن برائتي من هذا الفعل الشائن ومن قام به ومن دعمه. #البحرين_تقاوم_التطبيع — Ebrahim Sharif (@ebrahimsharif) December 10, 2017

Many used an Arabic hashtag that translates as “Bahrain resists normalization.”

Warming up to Israel

The Bahraini government is paving the way for an overt relationship with Israel, despite the countries having no diplomatic ties.

It is also a reflection of the warming of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, with Bahrain and other Gulf kindgoms following Riyadh’s lead.

Earlier this year Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa denounced the Arab boycott of Israel and declared that citizens of his Gulf nation are allowed to visit Israel.

Hamad’s comments were made to Marvin Hier and Abraham Cooper, heads of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, during a visit to Bahrain’s capital Manama.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center is a far-right Zionist organization that aims to suppress the Palestine solidarity movement and smear critics of Israel’s human rights violations as anti-Semites.

In September, the Simon Wiesenthal Center hosted Hamad’s son Nasser, along with a 40-strong delegation, at what was also billed as an “interfaith” event.

“This is Bahrain” attended that event, where the Israeli national anthem was played and, according to Israeli media, “Arab officials stood in respect.”

Months in the planning

The delegation to Israel this week was clearly a fulfillment of the king’s call for normalization. Delegation participant Khoury told the BBC that this week’s visit had been three months in the planning.

In a now deleted tweet, Likud lawmaker Ayoob Kara posted a picture of himself with Samir Sadiq al-Baharna, a member of the Shura Council – an official consultative body in Bahrain.

عضو الكنيست الاسرائيلي “بعد أن نجحت سابقاً باستقبال أميرة بحرينية سراً لإجراء عملية معقدة، أبارك مجيء أول وفد من #البحرين علناً وجزء منهم أصدقاء شخصيين (في الصورة أنا ومستشار ملك البحرين سمير البحريني).سنتابع الدفع نحو مؤتمر سلام إقليمي برعاية ترمب. pic.twitter.com/3OWo1kh7Dy — يوسف الجمري (@YusufAlJamri) December 10, 2017

“After I succeeded previously in bringing a Bahraini princess secretly for complicated surgery, I welcome the first public visit of a Bahraini delegation,” Kara wrote in the tweet. “Some of them are my personal friends (in the picture, myself and adviser to the king, Samir al-Baharna). We will continue to push for regional peace under the sponsorship of Trump.”

Kara appeared to be referring to an incident in which he claims he was involved in bringing an unnamed member of the Bahraini royal family to Israel for treatment, which an Israeli hospital confirmed happened in 2010.

Twitter user Yusuf Al Jamri posted a screenshot of Kara’s deleted tweet.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article erroneously described King Hamad’s son Nasser as his designated successor. The crown prince of Bahrain is the king’s elder son Salman.