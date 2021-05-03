Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian woman

An unidentified Palestinian allegedly injured three Israelis in what the Israeli army said was a drive-by shooting near Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

The same day, occupation forces fatally shot a Palestinian woman Israel claimed was attempting to attack soldiers at a military checkpoint near Bethlehem.

Israeli state broadcaster Kan posted a video taken by a nearby surveillance camera which appeared to portray the drive-by shooting incident at the Tapuach junction checkpoint near Nablus.

The footage shows a silver SUV approaching a white guard shack where people are unloading a car.

Meanwhile, two men are walking towards the shack with an Israeli soldier following them.

The silver vehicle briefly stops in front of the shack and there appears to be a commotion as an apparent shooting happens.

The Israeli soldier then appears to fire towards the vehicle, but it leaves the scene.

עוצר בתחנה, פותח את הדלת ויורה: תיעוד פיגוע הירי בצומת תפוח@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/y4RKX3x1pr — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 2, 2021

Israeli media reported one to be in critical condition, another in serious condition while the third was released from hospital.

All three are 19-year old students at a religious college in Itamar, one of Israel’s colonial settlements built in the occupied West Bank in violation of international law.

The vehicle suspected of involvement was found in Aqraba, a Palestinian town near Nablus on Monday, local media reported.

صور للمركبة التي يشتبه أنها استخدمت بعملية حاجز زعترة، داخل بلدة عقربا جنوب شرق نابلس، وأجهزة أمن السلطة تنتشر في المكان pic.twitter.com/XoA745VAlt — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 3, 2021

The vehicle appears to have been set on fire by local people shortly afterwards:

#شاهد.. شبان يحرقون المركبة التي يشتبه بأنها لمنفذ عملية حاجز زعترة في قرية عقربا قضاء نابلس. pic.twitter.com/OBj1Dt4Vwg — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 3, 2021

Delivering on threats

The Israeli army said it would increase its forces across the occupied West Bank to search for the alleged attackers.

The exact number of people involved is unclear.

Naftali Bennett, an Israeli lawmaker and head of the right-wing Yamina party, said Israel must respond with “an iron fist” and by “maintaining our grasp on the land of Israel.”

Bennett has previously bragged that he has “killed lots of Arabs.”

In response to the incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that Israel will “strike severely at our enemies.”

Israeli occupation forces and settlers acted on those threats overnight on Monday.

Settlers from the colony of Shilo attacked the Palestinian village of Jalud near Nablus in apparent revenge.

Palestinians are reporting that settlers from the area of Shilo settlement, one of the most violent settlements in the West Bank, are conducting a revenge pogrom in the villages of Jalud and Qusra, after 3 settlers were shot today from a vehicle in another part of the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/WCztSQjw4O — Dror Etkes (@dror_etkes) May 2, 2021

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem circulated footage of burned village land the next day:

אדמה חרוכה בג׳אלוד אחרי התקפת המתנחלים אמש. צילם: בשאר מעמר pic.twitter.com/Ua0JwyRjrW — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) May 3, 2021

איפה היה הצבא? הוא היה שם והצטרף לפורעים. pic.twitter.com/TEGblCkDgC — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) May 3, 2021

Although the settlers were the aggressors against the Palestinian village, Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets and other weapons at Palestinians.

Israeli forces arrested 11 Palestinians and zero Israeli settlers, The Times of Israel reported.

Woman killed

Meanwhile on Sunday, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian woman at the Gush Etzion junction near Bethlehem.

The Israeli army claimed Fahima al-Hroub, 60, was attempting to stab soldiers when she was shot.

Video shared on social media appears to show al-Hroub slowly approaching two Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint.

She is carrying a handbag over her right arm and an object appears to be in her left hand, but it is unclear what it is.

The soldiers order al-Hroub to stop and raise her hands, and at least one of them fires a warning shot into the air.

Al-Hroub appears to flinch from the sound of the shot, but continues to move slowly towards the soldiers.

The person filming the incident temporarily retreats from the scene, and the moment Israeli soldiers shoot al-Hroub does not appear in the footage.

When the scene is back in the frame, al-Hroub is lying on the ground as Israeli soldiers stand near her.

One of the soldiers shot al-Hroub in her upper body, Israeli media reported, citing a medical organization.

Al-Hroub was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem where she was pronounced dead.

At no point does the video show al-Hroub close enough to the heavily armed soldiers to pose a lethal threat and she appeared to be several meters away when the warning shot was fired.

As in other incidents where occupation forces resorted to deadly force against a Palestinian, the soldiers did not appear to attempt to overpower her with nonlethal means.

إطلاق النار من مسافة قريبة جداً على السيّدة فهيمة الحروب جنوب بيت لحم قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/xg8vdhyLyL — sadek chehadi (@ChehadeSadek) May 2, 2021

The Israeli army posted on Twitter a picture of the knife it said al-Hroub was carrying.

בהמשך לדיווח הראשוני, מחבלת חמושה בסכין הגיעה לצומת גוש עציון שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית "עציון" וניסתה לדקור את לוחמי צה"ל ששהו בנקודה. לוחם בכוח פתח בנוהל מעצר חשוד שכלל ירי לעבר המחבלת.

המחבלת נוטרלה ואין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/8yUkmBBQyG — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 2, 2021

Last month, Israel announced the seizure of large tracts of land from Husan and the adjacent village of Nahalin in order to expand the Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit and its access road.

Al-Hroub’s brother told Tel Aviv daily Haaretz that she was in poor mental health and had attempted suicide after she was laid off from her beauty salon job because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday’s incidents come after disturbing videos surfaced in April showing mobs of Israeli Jewish youths rampaging through occupied East Jerusalem and attacking Palestinians.

More than 100 Palestinians were injured as a result of mob violence provoked by the far-right Jewish group Lehava.