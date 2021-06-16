Israeli mob chants for genocide in Jerusalem

Israelis shouting racist slogans rally at Damascus Gate to assert their control over occupied East Jerusalem, 15 June. Baraah Abo Ramouz APA images

Thousands of Israeli Jewish nationalists marched through Jerusalem chanting racist and genocidal slogans against Palestinians on Tuesday.

This was part of an annual “March of the Flags” by far-right Israeli Jews to celebrate Israel’s occupation and colonization of East Jerusalem.

Like in previous years, the mob waving Israeli flags spewed racist and genocidal slogans against Palestinians and denigrated the Prophet Muhammad.

The march was originally planned for 10 May, Israel’s so-called Jerusalem Day, but was canceled due to the strength of protests by Palestinians which forced Israel into a humiliating retreat.

Rescheduled for Tuesday, it was kept to a highly restricted route.

While the fanatical mob danced and chanted at Jerusalem’s iconic Damascus Gate, the route approved by police did not allow them to enter the narrow alleys of the Old City’s Muslim Quarter as they have in previous years.

Nonetheless a few dozen did enter the Old City.

عشرات المستوطِنات يسرن في منطقة السوق في الحي الإسلامي بالقدس ضمن مسيرة الأعلام pic.twitter.com/NVV6RFhDpv — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 15, 2021

The rocket fire was intended to defend the city’s Palestinian population against escalating Israeli attacks and ethnic cleansing.

“The brave positions and decisions of the Palestinian resistance forced the Israeli occupation to change the path of the route away from al-Aqsa mosque, change the civil air routes and beef up the deployment of the Iron Dome,” Hamas said in response to Tuesday’s march.

Genocidal chants

Videos shot by journalists documented the genocidal slogans that the mob – many apparently teenagers and children – chanted.

On Tuesday, as Israelis have on many previous occasions, the mob chanted mavet la aravim – “Death to the Arabs.”

מוות לערבים pic.twitter.com/PD9Aq4HQoL — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) June 15, 2021

שועפט עולה באש pic.twitter.com/G8bES9d0Ut — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) June 15, 2021

שישרף לכם הכפר. pic.twitter.com/xZlnYQvvxo — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) June 15, 2021

מוחמד מת pic.twitter.com/eY8eoR59pX — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) June 15, 2021

فيديو| مستوطنون يهتفون مطالِبين بالانتقام من الفلسطينيين خلال مسيرة الأعلام في القدس.#لن_تمر pic.twitter.com/2P83v9h97e — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 15, 2021

Masudeh documented the participants shouting homophobic slogans at journalists, and telling them to “Go work for the Arabs.” He said the crowd was particularly vile towards Arab journalists.

"בטח אתה הומו. מזד**ן בתחת. כו* אמא שלך. לך לעבוד אצל הערבים. צריך להעיף אותך". כל הדברים האלה הם רק חלק ממה שספגו עיתונאים בכלל (ועיתונאים ערבים בפרט) בשער שכם ע"י כמה בריונים שהסתובבו חופשי והתנפלו על כל מי שמחזיק מיקרופון או מצלמה.

חבל. pic.twitter.com/6Qci1Q2acz — סולימאן מסוודה سليمان مسودة (@SuleimanMas1) June 15, 2021

قوات الاحتلال تهاجم سيدة رفعت العلم الفلسطيني لمواجهة مسيرة الأعلام في باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة.#لن_تمر pic.twitter.com/PBFHPSTpiq — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 15, 2021

דגל אסור. pic.twitter.com/cOHIQMAlP6 — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) June 15, 2021

Participation of politicians

Israeli police deployed around 2,000 officers to protect and guard the racist mob.

Israel’s new government supported holding the march and several prominent Israeli politicians joined it.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extreme-right Israeli lawmaker, was warmly greeted by the mob as he arrived.

או אה מי זה בא ... pic.twitter.com/rEkx1MZQfd — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) June 15, 2021

Oren Hazan, a Likud Party lawmaker who once released a campaign ad depicting himself killing a Palestinian lawmaker, was seen at the march:

באמת היו חסרות לנו פרובוקציות פה. אורן חזן. pic.twitter.com/wLDZTu28Y1 — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) June 15, 2021

PR damage control

Scenes of the racist mob circulated rapidly on social media, embarrassing Israel and its lobby.

Avi Mayer, the global communications chief for major Israel lobby group the American Jewish Committee, tried to limit the damage by acknowledging the “despicable hate” on display.

Exactly as predicted, some are already seizing on the despicable hate seen this evening in Jerusalem to offer Hamas a pretext for further attacks.



Reminder: the incendiary balloons were dispatched into Israel *BEFORE* the march, not as a result thereof (https://t.co/ARt2HE1peF) pic.twitter.com/9rGLdPWEHD — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) June 15, 2021

Yair Lapid, Israel’s alternate prime minister and foreign minister, said the march “had to be approved” and applauded the “excellent” management of the event.

Lapid then attempted to whitewash Israel by lamenting “that there are extremist elements for whom the Israeli flag represents hatred and racism” – as if racism and violence against Palestinians are not foundational to Zionism, Israel’s state ideology.

את מצעד הדגלים במתכונת הנוכחית צריך היה לאשר. אני מברך את שר לבט״פ @omerbarlev על עבודת המטה המצוינת וניהול האירוע. יחד עם זאת, העובדה שיש גורמים קיצוניים שבשבילם דגל ישראל מייצג שנאה וגזענות היא מתועבת ובלתי נסלחת. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) June 15, 2021

Israel bombs Gaza again

Israel’s 11-day bombing campaign in Gaza in May came amid similar provocations by Israeli forces and settlers in Jerusalem.

While Israeli police approved Tuesday’s march, they rerouted it so that the mob would not enter the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Hamas, the political and resistance organization running the interior of the Gaza Strip, had warned that renewed attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem could endanger the fragile ceasefire.

Its military wing, the Qassam Brigades, urged Palestinians in Jerusalem to confront the march and defend the city.

Following confirmation that the march would take place, Palestinians in Gaza burned tires near the boundary fence with Israel and launched incendiary balloons in protest.

Israel bombed what it said were several Hamas targets in the southern Gaza Strip late Tuesday night, presenting its renewed attacks on the besieged enclave as a response to the incendiary balloons.

As Palestinians attempted to clean the Damascus Gate area after the march, Israeli forces attacked them and confiscated their brooms.

האלות, סמל האינתיפאדה הראשונה, חזרו לירושלים ובגדול. pic.twitter.com/4orrWET3Jk — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) June 15, 2021

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported almost 90 Palestinian injuries on Tuesday, more than half of them in and around Jerusalem.

Ali Abunimah contributed reporting and translations.