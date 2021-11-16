Israeli forces kill 26-year-old Palestinian

Rights and Accountability 16 November 2021
Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a 26-year-old Palestinian on Tuesday.
Israeli troops invaded the area surrounding the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday and arrested Palestinians.
In video footage of the raid, Palestinians in the city appear to have returned fire at Israeli forces:Israeli forces shot Saddam Hussein Bani Odeh with a bullet that penetrated his left shoulder and heart, ending up in one of his lungs.
As in many previous incidents in which an alleged Palestinian attacker was killed, no Israeli soldiers were injured during the incident.
Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad, which claimed Bani Odeh as a member, said he arrived in the city of Tubas to defend his land and people.
Palestinians held funeral processions on Tuesday in Bani Odeh’s hometown of Tammun, which is located near Tubas:Bani Odeh’s picture was circulated in the local media following his death:
