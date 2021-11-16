Israeli forces kill 26-year-old Palestinian

Palestinians mourn the death of Saddam Hussein Bani Odeh during his funeral in the occupied West Bank town of Tammun on 16 November. Shadi Jarar’ah APA images

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a 26-year-old Palestinian on Tuesday.

Israeli troops invaded the area surrounding the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday and arrested Palestinians.

In video footage of the raid, Palestinians in the city appear to have returned fire at Israeli forces:

תיעוד התקרית הבוקר בטובאס , כוח של צה"ל ביצע מעצר ותוך כדי נשמעו יריות וחילופי אש. משרד הבריאות הפלסטיני הודיע על מותו של סדאם חוסין בני עודה בן 26 כתוצאה מירי של הצבא. pic.twitter.com/8kyFGuUMTd — Jack khoury.جاك خوري (@KhJacki) November 16, 2021

As in many previous incidents in which an alleged Palestinian attacker was killed, no Israeli soldiers were injured during the incident.

Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad, which claimed Bani Odeh as a member, said he arrived in the city of Tubas to defend his land and people.

Palestinians held funeral processions on Tuesday in Bani Odeh’s hometown of Tammun, which is located near Tubas:

#شاهد...

تشييع جثمان الشهيد صدام حسين بني عودة (26 عاماً) والذي ارتقى شهيداًَ صباح اليوم برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بلدة طمون بـ #الضفة_الغربية. pic.twitter.com/5eOj7D5U78 — عربي بوست (@arabic_post) November 16, 2021

عاجل| مصدر طبي لـ"شبكة قدس": "اســتـشهـــــاد الشاب صدام حسين بني عودة من بلدة طمون خلال مواجهات مع الاحتلال في مدينة طوباس". pic.twitter.com/f8CwIzHhlf — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 16, 2021