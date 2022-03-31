Israel kills 3 Palestinians, including teen

People carry the body of 16-year-old Sanad Abu Atiya, who was shot and killed by Israeli forces as he was attempting to render aid to another shot Palestinian, during his funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on 31 March 2022. Ahmed Ibrahim APA images

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in separate incidents on Thursday morning in the occupied West Bank, including a child.

Israeli occupation forces invaded Jenin refugee camp to conduct arrests supposedly in connection with Tuesday’s incident near Tel Aviv where a Palestinian from the Jenin area killed five people before he was fatally shot.

Tel Aviv daily Haaretz reported that the raid on Jenin refugee camp was carried out in part by Duvdevan, an elite Israeli military death squad whose members often disguise themselves as Palestinians in order to carry out extrajudicial executions.

Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians in the camp.

An Israeli soldier exited the military vehicle, took up a shooting position, and fired 15 rounds of live ammunition.

Yazid al-Saadi, 22, was shot in the back of the head.

As 16-year-old Sanad Muhammad Khalil Abu Atiya was approaching him to render aid, he was fatally shot in the chest, according to a field investigation by Defense for Children International-Palestine.

Abu Atiya’s killing brings to five the number of Palestinian children killed by Israel since the beginning of the year.

Al-Saadi’s picture was circulated by local media:

مصادر محلية: "صورة الشاب يزيد السعــدي الذي ارتقـــى متأثرًا بإصابته برصاص الاحتلال في #جنين". pic.twitter.com/GFrC5E7Qrq — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 31, 2022

تغطية صحفية: "الفلسطينيون يشيـــعون الشـــهيدين يزيد الســـعدي وسند أبو عطـــية في جنين". pic.twitter.com/YxBdcAO9vC — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 31, 2022

They also attacked a public hospital in Jenin with tear gas.

Medical staff suffered breathing difficulties and there was panic in the nursery, pediatrics and surgery departments, the Palestinian health ministry said. Babies had to be evacuated.

Watch | Baby incubators were moved to another department at Jenin hospital after the Israeli occupation forces attacked the hospital with tear gas canisters, according to the Ministry of Health.#EndIsraeliApartheid pic.twitter.com/njZMUDGsZ1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 31, 2022

Stabbing

Meanwhile, a Palestinian man reportedly stabbed an Israeli settler using a screwdriver on a bus near the Efrat settlement, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Nidal Juma Jaafreh, 30, was shot and killed by an Israeli civilian on the bus. His picture was shared on social media:

#صورة الشهيد نضال جمعة جعافرة منفذ عملية الطعن في باص للمستوطنين قرب مستوطنة غوش عتصيون جنوب بيت لحم. pic.twitter.com/qAgqNq0abE — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) March 31, 2022

This comes as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett encouraged Israeli citizens to carry weapons.

“What is expected of you, citizens of Israel? Alertness and responsibility,” he said in a video address on Wednesday.

“Whoever has a license to carry a weapon, this is the time to carry it.”

Escalation

Israel’s routine killings of Palestinians pass largely without comment or action from the so-called international community. Israel has already killed more than two dozen Palestinians since the start of the year.

But as usual, it is only when the violence engulfs Israelis that a sense of escalation and crisis prevails.

That is what has happened amid a string of Palestinian acts of violence against Israelis inside Israel and in the occupied West Bank this month.

Now, the Israeli military is preparing for the possibility of large-scale confrontations with Palestinians during Ramadan.

May will mark the first anniversary of last year’s uprising across historic Palestine, when the Israeli military carried out an 11-day killing spree in the besieged Gaza Strip and across the occupied West Bank.

In Gaza alone, more than 250 Palestinians were killed, including at least 67 children. Israel obliterated entire families in their homes.

Quzmar presented evidence collected by DCIP concerning the 67 Palestinian children who were killed in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s 11-day military offensive that occurred between May 10 and 21, 2021. pic.twitter.com/FoVjp0usF3 — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) March 31, 2022

In a rare move, soldiers will also reinforce Israeli police operations inside Israel, Haaretz said.

Israeli police have requested that entry to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem during Ramadan be restricted to Palestinians over 60 years of age. Israeli military policy recommends men 45 years and over be allowed to enter.

Any further tightening of Israel’s already draconian restrictions on Palestinians’ freedom of movement and worship during Ramadan is likely to be an additional source of tension and provocation.

As if to pour gasoline on the fire, Israeli occupation forces allowed Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extreme-right Israeli lawmaker, to enter the al-Aqsa mosque compound on Thursday.

Follow up: Israeli right-wing Kenesset member Ben Gvir is currently in Al Aqsa Mosque Yard along with intensive ISF presence pic.twitter.com/lIwcxtTpVF — Local Focus - Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) March 31, 2022

However, since Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, its top rabbis have consistently ruled that Jews should not enter the area, which Jews call Temple Mount, both for religious reasons and to avoid exacerbating tensions.

However, more recently the Israeli government has been allowing settler extremists whose goal is to destroy and replace the al-Aqsa mosque with a Jewish temple to go there and pray.

Ben-Gvir was a central figure in settler provocations in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem last year that stoked the full-scale confrontation.

Even in Israeli terms he is a notorious racist.

One of Ben-Gvir’s heroes is Baruch Goldstein, the American Jewish settler who murdered 29 Palestinian men and boys during Ramadan prayers in Hebron’s Ibrahimi mosque in February 1994.