Israel commits massacre in West Bank refugee camp

A Palestinian boy wounded in an Israeli army raid on Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm is hospitalized, 19 October. Mohammed Nasser APA images

Israeli occupation forces massacred at least 11 Palestinians in a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Thursday.

The army’s invasion of Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm lasted all day.

The bodies of several Palestinians killed in the camp remain at a local mosque as Israel continues to hamper movement, a community leader told Wafa news agency.

مصادر صحفية: "طائرة انتحارية إسرائيلية استهدفت مجموعة من الأطفال والمدنيين بمحيط مسجد في مخيم نور شمس في طولكرم، ما أدّى لارتقاء 9 وإصابة آخرين، ومع منع الاحتلال لدخول مركبات الإسعاف وضع الأهالي مجموعة من الجثامين داخل المسجد". pic.twitter.com/7wPhG0uwmF — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 19, 2023

Israeli military bulldozers raided the camp, destroyed sections of the main street and restricted movement. Israeli soldiers ransacked homes and vandalized public and private property.

Israeli forces fired ground and air strikes and bulldozed sections of the road “reportedly to neutralize explosives planted in the ground,” the UN monitoring group OCHA said.

On Thursday evening, Israeli forces bombed a house in the camp, Wafa news agency reported. “The damage to infrastructure and homes is yet to be assessed,” OCHA added.

#فيديو | جرافات الاحتلال تواصل تدمير الطرقات والبنية التحتية في مخيم نور شمس. pic.twitter.com/bqIf1UYbNP — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 19, 2023

כוחות הביטחון בהכוונת שב״כ פועלים משעות הלילה במבצע חטיבתי לסיכול טרור במחנה הפליטים נור א-שמס שבחטיבת מנשה.

הכוחות פועלים למעצר מבוקשים, סיכול תשתיות טרור והחרמת אמצעי לחימה>> pic.twitter.com/hUvflQOstB — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 19, 2023

Footage shows the aftermath of the Israeli army’s destruction of property and infrastructure in the camp.

This brings to nearly 80 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldier and settler fire in the occupied West Bank since 7 October.

Twenty Palestinian children have been killed in the occupied West Bank during that period, Defense for Children International - Palestine reported.

Israeli fire killed four Palestinian children between Wednesday and Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy stood in front of his house which overlooks the entrance of the Nur Shams camp to watch Israeli forces invading at dawn.

Israeli forces shot at Taha Ibrahim Mahmeed three times, hitting him twice, once in the head and once in the eye, according to a field investigation by DCIP.

Taha’s dad approached his son to bring him inside the house, but he too was shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces.

Father and son bled for an hour as the Israeli army prevented ambulances from entering the camp, DCIP said. The UN monitoring group OCHA also reported that “Israeli forces impeded the work of paramedics.”

Local media circulated Taha’s picture following his killing:

استشهاد الفتى طه محاميد برصاص الاحتلال في مخيم نور شمس متأثرا بإصابته برصاص الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/XvniapfxZc — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 19, 2023

Children killed

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Israeli occupation forces shot and killed another Palestinian child in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Ahmad Munir Sdouq, 17, was inside his house, watching the invasion through the window, when Israeli forces shot him in the head.

On Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces shot at two Palestinian children from a distance of 250 meters (820 feet) near the entrance of the town of Shuqba, northwest of Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israeli fire hit 15-year-old Khalil Muhammad Shalash in the armpit and neck, and 17-year-old Qais Muhammad Shalash in the lower back. The boys bled for 30 minutes before an ambulance arrived, DCIP said.

PA repression

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority security forces violently suppressed demonstrations across the occupied West Bank as massive protests erupted following the al-Ahli hospital massacre in Gaza City on Tuesday.

Palestinians took to the streets in Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron, Jenin and other cities to protest the massacre and the Palestinian Authority’s so-called security coordination – collaboration – with Israel.

Local media reported that PA forces fired live ammunition at Palestinians who came out in protest in Ramallah at the hospital massacre:

تغطية اخبارية| السلطة الفلسطينية تطلق النار على المتظاهرين في الظاهرية قرب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/L37AG8ZnfB — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 17, 2023

The PA forces are Israel’s foot soldiers. They suppress Palestinian opposition and resistance to help Israel maintain its occupation in the West Bank while promoting the illusion of Palestinian autonomy and representation.

The Palestinian Authority "is one of the biggest losers out of this war." @HHamayel2 describes the "anger at the current PA elite, at their complicity with what's going on, at their failure to read the world correctly, at their inability to be a political movement that respects… pic.twitter.com/6VGCc74bNo — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) October 19, 2023