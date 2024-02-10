“Genocide Joe” sets the tone for US election year

US President Joe Biden has come to be known as “Genocide Joe” over his support for Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. White House Office APA images

Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign has become closely tied to a new moniker: “Genocide Joe.”

The US president can hardly make a public appearance without being protested for his role in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which entered its fifth month on Wednesday.

Biden still refuses to implement a ceasefire even as more than 4 percent of Gaza’s population has been killed, injured or missing and presumed dead.

The Biden administration has given Israel carte blanche to carry out its genocide in Gaza with total impunity, near-constant delivery of weaponry and even bypassing Congress to greenlight weapons sales to Israel. But administration officials discuss the possibility of a ceasefire as if it’s a distant aspiration they’re struggling to achieve.

In reality, the Biden administration holds the power to cease the supply of military aid to Israel at any moment.

With November’s US presidential elections on the horizon, Biden’s actions in Gaza are coming under greater scrutiny.

But protests are also extending to other members of the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers more broadly. Activists are heckling politicians on Capitol Hill, interrupting campaign rallies, staging walkouts and engaging in other forms of dissent.

Protests at Blinken’s house

Activists have been camped out in front of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s residence in northern Virginia for nearly two weeks, in protest over his role in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Protesters, who have been living in makeshift tents on both sides of the road, engage in what they call a “blood dump” – they spill red paint on the narrow street outside Blinken’s house when he or other family members leave in the morning or return in the evening.

Activist Hazami Barmada, who organized the encampment, joined The Electronic Intifada livestream on Wednesday live from outside Blinken’s house.

“Every time they leave or enter their home, as you might see behind me, we douse the street and the cars with this red, symbolic blood of Gaza’s children,” Barmada told The Electronic Intifada against the backdrop of a red-stained road.

Blinken’s wife, White House Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan, also drives by the protesters “numerous times a day” and is “very clearly uncomfortable” with the action outside her house, Barmada explained.

Last month, activists staged blood dumps at the staff entrance of the White House, forcing Biden administration employees to either step on or walk around the fake blood on their way in and out of work.

In December, activists dumped fake blood outside the headquarters of Raytheon, a US weapons giant that supplies arms to the Israeli military. Other weapons manufacturers, including Boeing and Elbit Systems, have also been the site of such protests by activists.

When Israel launched its assault on Gaza in October, the chief executive of RTX, Raytheon’s umbrella company, spoke candidly about how the war would boost his business and make a profit.

Barmada has also organized protests outside the home of Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, whose brother is Israel’s president Isaac Herzog.

When the US Senate voted in January to table a resolution – put forth by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders – intending to audit Israel’s human rights abuses according to US law, activists led by Barmada visited the offices of US senators who voted to table it.

Activists presented the lawmakers with doll limbs smeared with red paint, symbolizing the amputated limbs of Gaza’s children.

The White House’s intransigence has been making an impact on the administration’s staff.

Biden administration official Tariq Habash resigned last month in dissent against the president’s actions.

“The White House doesn’t even know the level of dissent within its own ranks,” Habash told Democracy Now!.

Protests by federal employees and Biden's campaign team continue to escalate in challenges to the President's policies supporting Israeli deadly attacks that have killed 27,000 and wounded more than 66,000 in Gaza over four months. pic.twitter.com/75CA79AGTK — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) February 3, 2024

Biden protested

In recent weeks, Biden has hardly been able to make a public appearance without protesters interrupting to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

In January, “all of Biden’s big set-piece speeches marking the launch of his re-election campaign have been disrupted by pro-Palestinian protests,” The Guardian reported.

“Until there is a ceasefire, there will be protests and disruptions at every single Biden event. That’s just a fact,” IfNotNow, a progressive American Jewish group, tweeted earlier this month.

On Wednesday, protesters rallied outside Biden’s campaign reception in New York City, causing traffic congestion:

NOW: Pro-Palestine supporters in NYC protest outside of Joe Biden’s campaign reception.



This is one of three stops on Biden’s trip to New York City. Activists are demanding Biden take action and call for a ceasefire and end U.S. aid to Israel. pic.twitter.com/aVJZeGWway — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) February 7, 2024

Protesters at Downtown Manhattan Heliport, POTUS' departure point, chant "Joe Biden, you can't hide, you're committing genocide." NYPD boat, var. other presence. pic.twitter.com/03jQpiGRVj — PRO_NYC (@protest_nyc) February 8, 2024

The union president announced the endorsement despite Biden’s refusal to call for a ceasefire, creating a contradiction with the union’s call.

“A president who supports genocide and is actively sending funds and weapons to Israel to kill children, families, that’s not something that I feel has earned my endorsement,” a UAW member who was one of the disruptors told The Intercept.

Gaza protesters dragged out on the floor by their hands at this Biden speech. UAW workers trying to drown them out. pic.twitter.com/gCM6g7t2Gr — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) January 24, 2024

Joe Biden was interrupted by UAW members as he accepted an endorsement from the union.



"Ceasefire now!" they chanted, before quickly being escorted out.



(The UAW has called for a ceasefire. Last week, the Biden administration suggested a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas). pic.twitter.com/hPuLzHmgSy — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) January 24, 2024

US President Joe Biden won a strong pledge of support from union autoworkers crucial to his reelection bid in Michigan, while protests over his backing of Israel's actions in Gaza shadowed the trip https://t.co/aemZ8wCfie pic.twitter.com/YcD8ZOCpJp — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2024

“Israel kills two mothers every hour!” one protester said, to which Biden supporters responded with “four more years!”

Chants of “Biden, how many kids have you killed today?” were drowned out by Biden supporters who shouted “four more years!”

“Although sporadic protests over the war in Gaza are not unusual at Biden events, the scene Tuesday was at another level,” USA Today reported.

“Biden was interrupted from his opening remarks – and then every couple of minutes until he finished.”

Screenshot from an official White House transcript of a campaign event by President Joe Biden in Manassas, Virginia on 23 January.

Protesters also interrupted Biden at a political event in Columbia, South Carolina on 27 January.

Biden was interrupted at his campaign event in Columbia, SC tonight by protesters demanding a ceasefire NOW!! pic.twitter.com/OmtyFxR8Jn — Free Palestine Chs (@CHS4Palestine) January 28, 2024

During a 1 November fundraiser for Biden in Minneapolis, a local rabbi interrupted Biden to ask for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Mr. President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now,” Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg said, as other audience members tried to tell her to be quiet or to sit down.

Rosenberg is on the rabbinical council of Jewish Voice for Peace.

A rabbi with Jewish Voice for Peace interrupted President Joe Biden on Wednesday during a campaign event in Minneapolis, asking for a cease-fire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/2cmQbeCwIf — The Associated Press (@AP) November 2, 2023

BREAKING: Activists in South Carolina just took over Biden's speech to call for a ceasefire.



"20,000 dead Palestinians; their blood is on your hands."



Biden was shaken. He's starting to understand the reality: his war on Gaza is horrifically unpopular, and people are fed up. pic.twitter.com/qSSpRETAep — IfNotNow🔥✡️ (@IfNotNowOrg) January 8, 2024

The campaign speech was held at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, the site of the 2015 murders of nine people by a white supremacist.

With 50 percent of Biden voters believing that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, it appears the sitting president will face significant challenges on the campaign trail until November.